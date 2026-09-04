قدّم إماما الحرمين الشريفين في خطبتي الجمعة، اليوم، رسائل جامعة تجمع بين تزكية القلوب وتهذيب السلوك وبناء الإنسان، مؤكدين أن تقوى الله وحسن العمل واستقامة القلب هي أبواب الرزق، وأن العلم النافع هو أساس صناعة المستقبل وإعداد أجيال قادرة على خدمة الوطن والأمة.

في المسجد الحرام، أوصى الشيخ الدكتور أسامة بن عبدالله خياط المسلمين بتقوى الله وإخلاص العبادة له، مبينًا أن ما يقوم به عيش الإنسان من رزق وصحة وخير إنما هو من فضل الله وجوده، وأن الإيمان والتقوى والتوكل الصادق والاستغفار والدعاء وصلة الرحم والصدقة والتبكير في طلب الرزق كلها أسباب شرعية تجلب البركة وتفتح أبواب الخير، محذرًا من استبطاء الرزق واتباع الطرق المحرمة التي تجرّ الخسران في الدنيا والآخرة.

خطبتا الحرمين تتوحّد: التقوى تفتح أبواب الرزق.. والعلم يصنع مستقبل الأمة

وفي المسجد النبوي، أكد الشيخ الدكتور عبدالباري بن عواض الثبيتي أن العلم النافع يبني الإنسان ويصنع المستقبل، وأن التعليم ليس مجرد نقل معرفة بل بناء شخصية وغرس قيم وإعداد أجيال تحمل رسالة الوطن والأمة. وأوضح أن المعلم محور العملية التعليمية، وأن كلمة أو موقفًا تربويًا قد يغيّر حياة طالب، داعيًا إلى توقير المعلم وإعلاء شأن العلم، وحثّ الطلاب على اغتنام أيام الدراسة، والتحلّي بالأخلاق، والاعتزاز بالدين والهوية، والتمييز بين المعرفة النافعة والمعلومة المضللة، مع حسن استخدام التقنية فيما يخدم الدين والوطن.