خطبتا الحرمين تتوحّد: التقوى تفتح أبواب الرزق.. والعلم يصنع مستقبل الأمة

The Imams of the Two Holy Mosques delivered comprehensive messages during the Friday sermons today, combining the purification of hearts, the refinement of behavior, and the building of the individual. They emphasized that the fear of God, good deeds, and a sound heart are the gateways to sustenance, and that beneficial knowledge is the foundation for shaping the future and preparing generations capable of serving the homeland and the nation.

In the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Osama bin Abdullah Al-Khayyat advised Muslims to fear God and to dedicate their worship to Him, explaining that the sustenance, health, and goodness that a person experiences are all from God's grace and generosity. He noted that faith, piety, sincere reliance on God, seeking forgiveness, prayer, maintaining family ties, charity, and being proactive in seeking sustenance are all legitimate means that bring blessings and open doors to goodness. He warned against hastening sustenance and following forbidden paths that lead to loss in this world and the Hereafter.

In the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Bari bin Awad Al-Thubaiti affirmed that beneficial knowledge builds individuals and shapes the future. He stated that education is not merely the transfer of knowledge but the construction of character, instilling values, and preparing generations to carry the message of the homeland and the nation. He clarified that the teacher is the focal point of the educational process, and that a single word or educational stance can change a student's life. He called for honoring teachers and elevating the status of knowledge, urging students to seize their study days, embody good morals, take pride in their religion and identity, and distinguish between beneficial knowledge and misleading information, while effectively using technology to serve religion and the homeland.