In a decisive regulatory and strategic move to maintain health and community safety, the joint committee between the Ministry of Health and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority has adopted comprehensive regulatory updates to the provisions and accompanying tables of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Law, establishing strict rules that clearly differentiate between permitted medical uses and completely prohibited substances.

The new updates classify narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances into precise categories that align with international agreements, with full control emphasized on substances listed in the "yellow list" and "green list," while banning the import or trade of the most dangerous categories except for research and scientific purposes with special licensing. The decisions also regulate well-known medications such as "codeine," "tramadol," and "pregabalin," specifying precise controls for their monitoring and dispensing with approved medical prescriptions.

In a resolution to the debate surrounding certain derived compounds, the regulation imposed a complete ban on the import or possession of "cannabidiol" (CBD) compounds extracted from herbal sources, allowing only chemically manufactured products that are entirely free of hallucinogenic components like "THC" based on certified laboratory reports. The lists also prohibited specific plants and herbs in all their growth stages, most notably cannabis, poppy, khat, ergot fungus, and kratom, in order to close any loopholes that could be exploited in the trade of narcotic substances.