في تحرك رقابي واستراتيجي حاسم للحفاظ على الأمن الصحي والمجتمعي، اعتمدت اللجنة المشتركة بين وزارة الصحة والهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء بالمملكة العربية السعودية تحديثات تنظيمية شاملة على الأحكام والجداول المرافقة لنظام مكافحة المخدرات والمؤثرات العقلية، واضعة قواعد صارمة تفرق بوضوح بين الاستخدامات الطبية المسموحة والمواد المحظورة تماماً.
تصنّف التحديثات الجديدة المواد المخدرة والمؤثرات العقلية إلى فئات دقيقة تتماشى مع الاتفاقيات الدولية، إذ شُددت الرقابة بشكل كامل على المواد المدرجة ضمن «القائمة الصفراء» و«القائمة الخضراء»، مع حظر استيراد أو تداول الفئات الأشد خطورة إلا للأغراض البحثية والعلمية وبترخيص خاص. كما طالت القرارات تنظيم أدوية شهيرة مثل «الكوديين» و«الترامادول» و«البريقابالين»، محددة ضوابط دقيقة لرقابتها وصرفها بوصفات طبية معتمدة.
وفي حسم للجدل حول بعض المركبات المشتقة، فرضت اللائحة حظراً شاملاً على جلب أو حيازة مركبات «الكانابيديول» (CBD) المستخلصة من مصادر عشبية، واستثنت فقط المستحضرات المصنعة كيميائياً بالكامل والخالية تماماً من المكونات المهلوسة كالـ«THC» بموجب تقارير مخبرية معتمدة. كما حظرت القوائم نباتات وأعشاباً محددة بكافة أطوار نموها، من أبرزها القنب، والخشخاش، والقات، وفطر الأرغوت والقرطوم، وذلك لوقف أي ثغرات قد تُستغل في تداول المواد المخدرة.
In a decisive regulatory and strategic move to maintain health and community safety, the joint committee between the Ministry of Health and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority has adopted comprehensive regulatory updates to the provisions and accompanying tables of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Law, establishing strict rules that clearly differentiate between permitted medical uses and completely prohibited substances.
The new updates classify narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances into precise categories that align with international agreements, with full control emphasized on substances listed in the "yellow list" and "green list," while banning the import or trade of the most dangerous categories except for research and scientific purposes with special licensing. The decisions also regulate well-known medications such as "codeine," "tramadol," and "pregabalin," specifying precise controls for their monitoring and dispensing with approved medical prescriptions.
In a resolution to the debate surrounding certain derived compounds, the regulation imposed a complete ban on the import or possession of "cannabidiol" (CBD) compounds extracted from herbal sources, allowing only chemically manufactured products that are entirely free of hallucinogenic components like "THC" based on certified laboratory reports. The lists also prohibited specific plants and herbs in all their growth stages, most notably cannabis, poppy, khat, ergot fungus, and kratom, in order to close any loopholes that could be exploited in the trade of narcotic substances.