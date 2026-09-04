في تحرك رقابي واستراتيجي حاسم للحفاظ على الأمن الصحي والمجتمعي، اعتمدت اللجنة المشتركة بين وزارة الصحة والهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء بالمملكة العربية السعودية تحديثات تنظيمية شاملة على الأحكام والجداول المرافقة لنظام مكافحة المخدرات والمؤثرات العقلية، واضعة قواعد صارمة تفرق بوضوح بين الاستخدامات الطبية المسموحة والمواد المحظورة تماماً.

تصنّف التحديثات الجديدة المواد المخدرة والمؤثرات العقلية إلى فئات دقيقة تتماشى مع الاتفاقيات الدولية، إذ شُددت الرقابة بشكل كامل على المواد المدرجة ضمن «القائمة الصفراء» و«القائمة الخضراء»، مع حظر استيراد أو تداول الفئات الأشد خطورة إلا للأغراض البحثية والعلمية وبترخيص خاص. كما طالت القرارات تنظيم أدوية شهيرة مثل «الكوديين» و«الترامادول» و«البريقابالين»، محددة ضوابط دقيقة لرقابتها وصرفها بوصفات طبية معتمدة.

وفي حسم للجدل حول بعض المركبات المشتقة، فرضت اللائحة حظراً شاملاً على جلب أو حيازة مركبات «الكانابيديول» (CBD) المستخلصة من مصادر عشبية، واستثنت فقط المستحضرات المصنعة كيميائياً بالكامل والخالية تماماً من المكونات المهلوسة كالـ«THC» بموجب تقارير مخبرية معتمدة. كما حظرت القوائم نباتات وأعشاباً محددة بكافة أطوار نموها، من أبرزها القنب، والخشخاش، والقات، وفطر الأرغوت والقرطوم، وذلك لوقف أي ثغرات قد تُستغل في تداول المواد المخدرة.