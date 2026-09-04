صرح المتحدث الأمني لوزارة الداخلية العميد طلال بن عبدالمحسن بن شلهوب، بأنه وبناء على المتابعة الأمنية الاستباقية لنشاطات الشبكات الإجرامية التي تمتهن تهريب المخدرات، فقد أسهمت معلومات قدمتها وزارة الداخلية السعودية ممثلة في المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات للجهاز النظير بمملكة ماليزيا، في تمكين وحدة مكافحة المخدرات بالجمارك الملكية الماليزية من إحباط محاولة تهريب (505) كيلوجرامات و(600) جرام من مادة الكيتامين المخدر.
ونوّه المتحدث الأمني بالتعاون القائم مع الجهاز النظير بمملكة ماليزيا في متابعة وضبط المواد المخدرة، مؤكدًا أن هذا التعاون يعكس مستوى التكامل والتنسيق الأمني بين البلدين الشقيقين في مواجهة الشبكات الإجرامية العابرة للحدود.
وأكد أن المملكة مستمرة في متابعة النشاطات الإجرامية التي تستهدف أمنها وشبابها بالمخدرات، والتصدي لها وإحباط مخططاتها، والقبض على المتورطين فيها، بما يسهم في حماية المجتمعات من آفة المخدرات.
The security spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier Talal bin Abdul Mohsen bin Shalhoub, stated that based on proactive security monitoring of the activities of criminal networks involved in drug trafficking, information provided by the Saudi Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate for Drug Control, has enabled the Royal Malaysian Customs Drug Enforcement Unit to thwart an attempt to smuggle (505) kilograms and (600) grams of the narcotic substance ketamine.
The security spokesman highlighted the ongoing cooperation with the counterpart agency in Malaysia in monitoring and seizing narcotic substances, affirming that this cooperation reflects the level of integration and security coordination between the two brotherly countries in combating cross-border criminal networks.
He confirmed that the Kingdom continues to monitor criminal activities targeting its security and youth with drugs, countering and thwarting their schemes, and apprehending those involved, contributing to the protection of communities from the scourge of drugs.