The security spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier Talal bin Abdul Mohsen bin Shalhoub, stated that based on proactive security monitoring of the activities of criminal networks involved in drug trafficking, information provided by the Saudi Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate for Drug Control, has enabled the Royal Malaysian Customs Drug Enforcement Unit to thwart an attempt to smuggle (505) kilograms and (600) grams of the narcotic substance ketamine.

The security spokesman highlighted the ongoing cooperation with the counterpart agency in Malaysia in monitoring and seizing narcotic substances, affirming that this cooperation reflects the level of integration and security coordination between the two brotherly countries in combating cross-border criminal networks.

He confirmed that the Kingdom continues to monitor criminal activities targeting its security and youth with drugs, countering and thwarting their schemes, and apprehending those involved, contributing to the protection of communities from the scourge of drugs.