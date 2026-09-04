زيّن قمر شهر ربيع الأول لعام 1448هـ سماء مدينة عرعر والمملكة فجر اليوم (الجمعة)، بالتزامن مع بلوغه طور التربيع الأخير، إحدى المراحل الرئيسة لدورة القمر الشهرية حول الأرض.

وأوضح عضو نادي الفلك والفضاء عدنان خليفة أن القمر ظهر خلال ساعات الفجر بنصف قرص مضاء تقريبًا، مشيرًا إلى أن طور التربيع الأخير يحدث بعد اكتمال البدر بنحو أسبوع، عندما تبلغ الزاوية بين الشمس والأرض والقمر نحو 90 درجة.

وبيّن أن القمر في هذه المرحلة يشرق عادةً قرب منتصف الليل، ويظل مشاهدًا خلال النصف الثاني من الليل وساعات الصباح، قبل أن يغرب قرب منتصف النهار.

وأشار خليفة إلى أن فترة التربيع الأخير تُعد من الأوقات المناسبة لرصد تضاريس سطح القمر، إذ تسهم زاوية سقوط أشعة الشمس في تكوين ظلال واضحة على امتداد الخط الفاصل بين الجزء المضيء والمظلم، مما يُبرز الفوهات والجبال والتضاريس القمرية بصورة أوضح.

وأضاف أن القمر سيواصل خلال الأيام القادمة تناقص الجزء المضاء من قرصه تدريجيًا، لينتقل إلى طور الهلال المتناقص، وصولًا إلى المحاق وبداية دورة قمرية جديدة.