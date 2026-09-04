رداً على شكاوى مشتركين بشأن انقطاع المياه مع بداية إجازة نهاية الأسبوع، وما يواجهه بعضهم من توقف الخدمة خلال يومي الجمعة والسبت، أوضح مدير الاتصال المؤسسي بشركة المياه الوطنية بالمنطقة الوسطى ماجد الجار الله لـ«عكاظ»، أن إيقاف ضخ المياه مع بداية إجازة نهاية الأسبوع لا يمثل بروتوكولاً أو آلية معتمدة لدى الشركة، مؤكداً أن فرق الطوارئ والمعالجة تعمل على مدار الساعة طوال أيام الأسبوع.
وقال الجار الله، رداً على استفسار «عكاظ» حول شكاوى المشتركين من تزامن بعض حالات انقطاع المياه مع بداية الإجازة، إن التعامل مع البلاغات لا يرتبط بأيام الدوام الرسمي، موضحاً أن فرق الطوارئ تعمل 24 ساعة في اليوم و7 أيام في الأسبوع، بما في ذلك ساعات الليل والفجر، لمعالجة الحالات والبلاغات الواردة.
تعديل الضخ لأسباب تشغيلية
وأوضح أن استمرار ضخ المياه لا يعني بالضرورة ثبات جداول الضخ في جميع المواقع طوال أيام الأسبوع، مبيناً أن بعض الظروف التشغيلية قد تستدعي تعديل جداول الضخ في أحياء أو مربعات محددة، خصوصاً عند وجود أعمال إصلاح أو أعطال في الشبكة.
وأضاف أن بعض الحالات قد تستدعي إيقاف الضخ مؤقتاً لمدة يومين، لإتاحة المجال أمام الفرق الفنية لإنجاز أعمال الإصلاح، مشيراً إلى أن مدة الإيقاف تختلف بحسب طبيعة العطل وحجم الأعمال المطلوبة، وقد تمتد لفترة أطول عندما تكون الأعمال التشغيلية كبيرة، إلى حين اكتمال الإصلاح وفق المدة المحددة للعمل.
تكرار الانقطاع يستدعي التحليل
وفي ما يتعلق بالشكاوى التي تشير إلى تكرار انقطاع المياه خلال إجازات نهاية الأسبوع، أكد الجار الله أن تزامن حالة أو حالتين مع بداية الإجازة لا يعني وجود نمط أو إجراء معتمد لدى الشركة، موضحاً أن كل حالة ترتبط بظروفها التشغيلية والفنية.
وقال: «إذا تكررت الحالة خلال إجازتي نهاية أسبوع أو أكثر، فهنا لا بد من إجراء تحليل فني لها»، مؤكداً أن العميل يمثل محور الخدمة، وأن الشركة تتعامل مع الحالات المتكررة وفق نتائج التحليل الفني لتحديد مسبباتها ومعالجتها.
90 % من أحياء الرياض.. ضخ مستمر
وكشف مدير الاتصال المؤسسي بالمنطقة الوسطى أن نحو 85% إلى 90% من أحياء مدينة الرياض تحصل على ضخ المياه على مدار الساعة، مبيناً أن أي تعديل في الضخ ضمن هذه المناطق يرتبط عادة بظروف تشغيلية، مثل حدوث كسر أو عطل في أحد خطوط الشبكة.
وأوضح أن الفرق الفنية قد تضطر في مثل هذه الحالات إلى تعديل الضخ مؤقتاً لإتاحة الوقت اللازم لإصلاح الخط المتضرر، مؤكداً أن استمرار الإجراء يرتبط بحجم العمل ومدة الإصلاح، وليس بكون الفترة إجازة نهاية الأسبوع.
«نمسك الحالة ونحللها»
وبشأن المشتركين الذين تتكرر لديهم مشكلة انقطاع المياه في أوقات محددة، أكد الجار الله أن الشركة تتعامل مع هذه الحالات بشكل فني، مبيناً أن تحديد السبب يتطلب بيانات الحالة وموقعها وتفاصيل الانقطاع، ومن ثم مراجعة المعطيات التشغيلية والنتائج الفنية.
وشدد على أن تكرار الانقطاع خلال إجازات نهاية أسبوع متتالية يستدعي التحقق والتحليل، مؤكداً أن الشركة لا تتعامل مع هذه الحالات باعتبارها أمراً اعتيادياً، بل تعمل على تحديد أسبابها الفنية والتشغيلية ومعالجة ما يثبت وجوده من خلل.
In response to complaints from subscribers regarding water interruptions at the beginning of the weekend holiday, and what some of them face in terms of service stoppage during Friday and Saturday, the Director of Corporate Communications at the National Water Company in the Central Region, Majid Al-Jarallah, explained to “Okaz” that the cessation of water pumping at the start of the weekend does not represent a protocol or an approved mechanism by the company, emphasizing that emergency and maintenance teams work around the clock throughout the week.
Al-Jarallah said, in response to an inquiry from “Okaz” regarding subscribers' complaints about the coincidence of some water interruptions with the start of the holiday, that handling reports is not linked to official working days, clarifying that emergency teams operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, including nighttime and dawn hours, to address incoming cases and reports.
Adjusting Pumping for Operational Reasons
He explained that the continuous pumping of water does not necessarily mean that pumping schedules remain fixed in all locations throughout the week, indicating that some operational circumstances may necessitate adjusting pumping schedules in specific neighborhoods or blocks, especially when there are repair works or malfunctions in the network.
He added that some cases may require temporarily stopping the pumping for two days, to allow technical teams to complete repair work, noting that the duration of the stoppage varies depending on the nature of the malfunction and the volume of work required, and it may extend for a longer period when the operational works are significant, until the repairs are completed within the specified timeframe for the work.
Repeated Interruptions Require Analysis
Regarding complaints that indicate repeated water interruptions during weekend holidays, Al-Jarallah confirmed that the coincidence of one or two cases with the start of the holiday does not indicate a pattern or an approved procedure by the company, explaining that each case is linked to its operational and technical circumstances.
He said: “If the situation recurs during one or more weekend holidays, then a technical analysis must be conducted,” emphasizing that the customer is the center of service, and that the company addresses repeated cases based on the results of the technical analysis to identify their causes and address them.
90% of Riyadh Neighborhoods... Continuous Pumping
The Director of Corporate Communications in the Central Region revealed that about 85% to 90% of neighborhoods in Riyadh receive continuous water pumping, indicating that any adjustment in pumping within these areas is usually related to operational circumstances, such as a break or malfunction in one of the network lines.
He explained that technical teams may have to temporarily adjust the pumping in such cases to allow the necessary time to repair the damaged line, emphasizing that the continuation of the procedure is related to the volume of work and the duration of repairs, not to the fact that the period is a weekend holiday.
“We Identify the Case and Analyze It”
Regarding subscribers who repeatedly face water interruption issues at specific times, Al-Jarallah confirmed that the company deals with these cases in a technical manner, indicating that identifying the cause requires data about the case, its location, and details of the interruption, followed by reviewing operational data and technical results.
He stressed that repeated interruptions during consecutive weekend holidays require verification and analysis, confirming that the company does not treat these cases as routine, but works to identify their technical and operational causes and address any proven faults.