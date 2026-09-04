In response to complaints from subscribers regarding water interruptions at the beginning of the weekend holiday, and what some of them face in terms of service stoppage during Friday and Saturday, the Director of Corporate Communications at the National Water Company in the Central Region, Majid Al-Jarallah, explained to “Okaz” that the cessation of water pumping at the start of the weekend does not represent a protocol or an approved mechanism by the company, emphasizing that emergency and maintenance teams work around the clock throughout the week.

Al-Jarallah said, in response to an inquiry from “Okaz” regarding subscribers' complaints about the coincidence of some water interruptions with the start of the holiday, that handling reports is not linked to official working days, clarifying that emergency teams operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, including nighttime and dawn hours, to address incoming cases and reports.

Adjusting Pumping for Operational Reasons

He explained that the continuous pumping of water does not necessarily mean that pumping schedules remain fixed in all locations throughout the week, indicating that some operational circumstances may necessitate adjusting pumping schedules in specific neighborhoods or blocks, especially when there are repair works or malfunctions in the network.

He added that some cases may require temporarily stopping the pumping for two days, to allow technical teams to complete repair work, noting that the duration of the stoppage varies depending on the nature of the malfunction and the volume of work required, and it may extend for a longer period when the operational works are significant, until the repairs are completed within the specified timeframe for the work.

Repeated Interruptions Require Analysis

Regarding complaints that indicate repeated water interruptions during weekend holidays, Al-Jarallah confirmed that the coincidence of one or two cases with the start of the holiday does not indicate a pattern or an approved procedure by the company, explaining that each case is linked to its operational and technical circumstances.

He said: “If the situation recurs during one or more weekend holidays, then a technical analysis must be conducted,” emphasizing that the customer is the center of service, and that the company addresses repeated cases based on the results of the technical analysis to identify their causes and address them.

90% of Riyadh Neighborhoods... Continuous Pumping

The Director of Corporate Communications in the Central Region revealed that about 85% to 90% of neighborhoods in Riyadh receive continuous water pumping, indicating that any adjustment in pumping within these areas is usually related to operational circumstances, such as a break or malfunction in one of the network lines.

He explained that technical teams may have to temporarily adjust the pumping in such cases to allow the necessary time to repair the damaged line, emphasizing that the continuation of the procedure is related to the volume of work and the duration of repairs, not to the fact that the period is a weekend holiday.

“We Identify the Case and Analyze It”

Regarding subscribers who repeatedly face water interruption issues at specific times, Al-Jarallah confirmed that the company deals with these cases in a technical manner, indicating that identifying the cause requires data about the case, its location, and details of the interruption, followed by reviewing operational data and technical results.

He stressed that repeated interruptions during consecutive weekend holidays require verification and analysis, confirming that the company does not treat these cases as routine, but works to identify their technical and operational causes and address any proven faults.