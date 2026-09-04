رداً على شكاوى مشتركين بشأن انقطاع المياه مع بداية إجازة نهاية الأسبوع، وما يواجهه بعضهم من توقف الخدمة خلال يومي الجمعة والسبت، أوضح مدير الاتصال المؤسسي بشركة المياه الوطنية بالمنطقة الوسطى ماجد الجار الله لـ«عكاظ»، أن إيقاف ضخ المياه مع بداية إجازة نهاية الأسبوع لا يمثل بروتوكولاً أو آلية معتمدة لدى الشركة، مؤكداً أن فرق الطوارئ والمعالجة تعمل على مدار الساعة طوال أيام الأسبوع.

وقال الجار الله، رداً على استفسار «عكاظ» حول شكاوى المشتركين من تزامن بعض حالات انقطاع المياه مع بداية الإجازة، إن التعامل مع البلاغات لا يرتبط بأيام الدوام الرسمي، موضحاً أن فرق الطوارئ تعمل 24 ساعة في اليوم و7 أيام في الأسبوع، بما في ذلك ساعات الليل والفجر، لمعالجة الحالات والبلاغات الواردة.

تعديل الضخ لأسباب تشغيلية

وأوضح أن استمرار ضخ المياه لا يعني بالضرورة ثبات جداول الضخ في جميع المواقع طوال أيام الأسبوع، مبيناً أن بعض الظروف التشغيلية قد تستدعي تعديل جداول الضخ في أحياء أو مربعات محددة، خصوصاً عند وجود أعمال إصلاح أو أعطال في الشبكة.

وأضاف أن بعض الحالات قد تستدعي إيقاف الضخ مؤقتاً لمدة يومين، لإتاحة المجال أمام الفرق الفنية لإنجاز أعمال الإصلاح، مشيراً إلى أن مدة الإيقاف تختلف بحسب طبيعة العطل وحجم الأعمال المطلوبة، وقد تمتد لفترة أطول عندما تكون الأعمال التشغيلية كبيرة، إلى حين اكتمال الإصلاح وفق المدة المحددة للعمل.

تكرار الانقطاع يستدعي التحليل

وفي ما يتعلق بالشكاوى التي تشير إلى تكرار انقطاع المياه خلال إجازات نهاية الأسبوع، أكد الجار الله أن تزامن حالة أو حالتين مع بداية الإجازة لا يعني وجود نمط أو إجراء معتمد لدى الشركة، موضحاً أن كل حالة ترتبط بظروفها التشغيلية والفنية.

وقال: «إذا تكررت الحالة خلال إجازتي نهاية أسبوع أو أكثر، فهنا لا بد من إجراء تحليل فني لها»، مؤكداً أن العميل يمثل محور الخدمة، وأن الشركة تتعامل مع الحالات المتكررة وفق نتائج التحليل الفني لتحديد مسبباتها ومعالجتها.

90 % من أحياء الرياض.. ضخ مستمر

وكشف مدير الاتصال المؤسسي بالمنطقة الوسطى أن نحو 85% إلى 90% من أحياء مدينة الرياض تحصل على ضخ المياه على مدار الساعة، مبيناً أن أي تعديل في الضخ ضمن هذه المناطق يرتبط عادة بظروف تشغيلية، مثل حدوث كسر أو عطل في أحد خطوط الشبكة.

وأوضح أن الفرق الفنية قد تضطر في مثل هذه الحالات إلى تعديل الضخ مؤقتاً لإتاحة الوقت اللازم لإصلاح الخط المتضرر، مؤكداً أن استمرار الإجراء يرتبط بحجم العمل ومدة الإصلاح، وليس بكون الفترة إجازة نهاية الأسبوع.

«نمسك الحالة ونحللها»

وبشأن المشتركين الذين تتكرر لديهم مشكلة انقطاع المياه في أوقات محددة، أكد الجار الله أن الشركة تتعامل مع هذه الحالات بشكل فني، مبيناً أن تحديد السبب يتطلب بيانات الحالة وموقعها وتفاصيل الانقطاع، ومن ثم مراجعة المعطيات التشغيلية والنتائج الفنية.

وشدد على أن تكرار الانقطاع خلال إجازات نهاية أسبوع متتالية يستدعي التحقق والتحليل، مؤكداً أن الشركة لا تتعامل مع هذه الحالات باعتبارها أمراً اعتيادياً، بل تعمل على تحديد أسبابها الفنية والتشغيلية ومعالجة ما يثبت وجوده من خلل.