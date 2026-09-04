Amid significant losses within the Houthi militia, including leaders, the Yemeni Armed Forces are engaged in fierce battles today (Friday) in Taiz and Al Hudaydah. According to a military source, the army has cleared several positions in Al-Barah and Al-Kadhah south of the Maqbana district and the Al-Barasha and Al-Majashah areas to the north.



A military source confirmed that more than 120 Houthi fighters were killed, including the leader Muhammad Harith Ali Mutlaq Al-Alawi, as well as the leader Kamel Khalil Nasser, known as "Abu Ali Al-Madani," along with several of their companions on the Al-Kadhah front west of Taiz.

القيادي الحوثي المداني



The source added that among the dead was the commander of the Houthi special operations battalion, Saif Hadi Al-Mufri, who hails from the Safra district in Saada province, along with dozens of his battalion members who fell into an ambush by the Yemeni army, resulting in casualties, injuries, and captives.



The source stated: The Houthi militia's attacks were repelled by the vigilance and resilience of the national resistance heroes, who forced its elements to retreat and inflicted human and material losses on them, in addition to damaging several vehicles. The specialized drones successfully carried out their missions in the combat zone, targeting militia positions and reinforcements.

أسير حوثي



Meanwhile, eyewitnesses reported that Yemeni fighter jets bombed several militia positions in the Maqbana and Hays districts over the past hours, indicating that explosions were heard from the militia camps in Jabal Hakman and the front lines in the northern fronts of the Hays district.



In light of the losses suffered by the Houthis, the militia resorted to shelling civilian neighborhoods in Taiz and Hays, resulting in injuries to a woman.



On another front, the police in the Dar Saad district of the temporary capital Aden managed to apprehend organized terrorist cells that had received training from the Houthi militia and were planning to spread chaos and undermine security and stability in Aden.



Colonel Msalih Al-Durhani, the director of the Dar Saad police department, confirmed that this qualitative operation was the result of precise investigations and continuous monitoring, stressing that the security forces will not tolerate any entities seeking to undermine the security of Aden and that they will continue to pursue those involved in these terrorist plots to bring them to justice.