وسط خسائر كبيرة في صفوف المليشيا الحوثية بينهم قيادات، تخوض القوات المسلحة اليمنية في تعز والحديدة معارك عنيفة اليوم (الجمعة). وبحسب مصدر عسكري، فإن الجيش طهّر مواقع عدة في البرح والكدحة جنوب مديرية مقبنة وعزلة البراشا والمجاعشة شمالاً.


وأكد مصدر عسكري، مقتل أكثر من 120 مسلحاً حوثياً بينهم القيادي محمد حارث علي مطلق العلوي، إضافة إلى القيادي كامل خليل ناصر المكنى «أبو علي المدني» مع عدد من مرافقيهم في جبهة الكدحة غربي تعز.

القيادي الحوثي المداني

القيادي الحوثي المداني


وأضاف المصدر أن من بين القتلى قائد كتيبة المهام الخاصة الحوثية سيف هادي الموفري، والمنحدر من مديرية الصفراء بمحافظة صعدة إلى جانب العشرات من عناصر كتيبته الذين وقعوا في كمين للجيش اليمني وسقطوا بين قتيل وجريح وأسير.


وقال المصدر: هجمات مليشيا الحوثي انكسرت أمام يقظة وصلابة أبطال المقاومة الوطنية، الذين أجبروا عناصرها على التراجع، وأوقعوا في صفوفها خسائر بشرية ومادية، فضلاً عن إعطاب عدد من الآليات، الأولوية المتخصصة في المسيرات نفذت بنجاح مهامها في مسرح الاشتباكات ودكت مواقع المليشيا وتعزيزاتهم.

أسير حوثي

أسير حوثي


فيما قال شهود عيان إن المقاتلات اليمنية قصفت عدة مواقع للمليشيا في مديريات مقبنة وحيس خلال الساعات الماضية، موضحين أن الانفجارات تصاعدت من معسكرات المليشيا في جبل هكمان وخطوط التماس في الجبهات الشمالية لمديرية حيس.


وعلى واقع الخسائر التي تكبدها الحوثي لجأت المليشيا إلى قصف الأحياء المدنية في تعز وحيس مما أسفر عن إصابة امرأة.


من جهة أخرى، تمكنت شرطة مديرية دار سعد بالعاصمة المؤقتة عدن، من ضبط خلايا إرهابية منظمة، تلقت تدريباتها على يد مليشيا الحوثي وكانت تخطط لنشر الفوضى وزعزعة الأمن والاستقرار في عدن.


وأكد العقيد مصلح الذرحاني، مدير قسم شرطة دار سعد، أن هذه العملية النوعية جاءت نتيجة تحريات دقيقة ومتابعة مستمرة، مشدداً على أن الأجهزة الأمنية لن تتهاون مع أي جهات تسعى للمساس بأمن عدن، وأنها ستواصل ملاحقة المتورطين في هذه المخططات الإرهابية لإحالتهم إلى القضاء.