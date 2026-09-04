In a rapidly evolving field development, Yemeni military sources revealed that government forces targeted positions belonging to the Houthi militia in Al-Jawf Governorate, coinciding with shelling of other militia positions with rocket launchers in Al-Hudaydah Governorate. Meanwhile, additional forces from the Giants Brigades and the National Shield Forces moved towards the western coast fronts to reinforce the stationed troops and enhance combat readiness.

These movements come amid escalating confrontations on several fronts, alongside military preparations to deal with any Houthi attempts to change the battlefield reality or achieve new gains on the ground.

Reinforcing the Coastal Fronts

According to sources, the Giants Brigades and the National Shield Forces have sent additional reinforcements to the western coast fronts, as part of supporting and backing the military units deployed there, and increasing their capacity to confront any potential escalation.

The reinforcements coincide with the ongoing state of alert in the fronts of Taiz and the western coast, at a time when government forces confirm their readiness to deal with Houthi movements.

Al-Alimi Monitors the Field

Meanwhile, the President of the Presidential Leadership Council and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Dr. Rashad Muhammad Al-Alimi, conducted phone calls with Presidential Leadership Council member, Lieutenant General Tariq Saleh, member of the Supreme Military Committee, Major General Yusuf Al-Sharaji, Commander of the Fourth Military Region, Major General Hamdi Shukri, and several military leaders, to get updates on the field situation and the progress of operations in the fronts of Taiz Governorate.

During his calls, Al-Alimi reassured himself about the level of combat readiness and morale of the armed forces, and their ability to deal with Houthi escalation and thwart its objectives and plans.

“The Deterrence Equation Will Not Change”

The President of the Presidential Leadership Council affirmed that Houthi escalation will not change the equation of power and deterrence that the armed forces have built up, and will not grant the militia new gains on the ground, stressing the continuation of efforts to restore state institutions.

Al-Alimi praised the bravery of the armed forces and military formations and their steadfastness on various fronts, as well as the sacrifices they make, directing care for the families of the deceased and ensuring full treatment for the wounded and injured and honoring their rights.

“A Firm Response” to Escalation

Al-Alimi emphasized that the armed forces will not be lenient in their constitutional duty to protect civilians, affirming the state's commitment to a “firm response” to what he described as the Houthi militia's adventures, and calling on tribes not to involve their sons in the Houthis' wars.

Field developments and recent military movements indicate a heightened level of readiness in the fronts of Taiz, Al-Jawf, and the western coast, amid a mutual escalation that warns of a new phase of confrontations.