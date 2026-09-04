في تطور ميداني متسارع، كشفت مصادر عسكرية يمنية أن القوات الحكومية استهدفت مواقع تابعة لميليشيا الحوثي في محافظة الجوف، بالتزامن مع قصف مواقع أخرى للميليشيا براجمات الصواريخ في محافظة الحديدة، فيما تحركت قوات إضافية من ألوية العمالقة وقوات درع الوطن باتجاه جبهات الساحل الغربي، لتعزيز القوات المرابطة ورفع مستوى الجاهزية القتالية.

وتأتي هذه التحركات في ظل تصاعد المواجهات في عدد من الجبهات، وسط استعدادات عسكرية للتعامل مع أي محاولات حوثية لتغيير الواقع الميداني أو تحقيق مكاسب جديدة على الأرض.

تعزيز جبهات الساحل

وبحسب المصادر، دفعت ألوية العمالقة وقوات درع الوطن بتعزيزات إضافية إلى جبهات الساحل الغربي، في إطار دعم وإسناد الوحدات العسكرية المنتشرة هناك، ورفع قدرتها على مواجهة أي تصعيد محتمل.

وتتزامن التعزيزات مع استمرار حالة الاستنفار في جبهات تعز والساحل الغربي، في وقت تؤكد القوات الحكومية جاهزيتها للتعامل مع التحركات الحوثية.

العليمي يتابع الميدان

وفي غضون ذلك، أجرى رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة الدكتور رشاد محمد العليمي، اتصالات هاتفية مع عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الفريق الركن طارق صالح، وعضو اللجنة العسكرية العليا اللواء الركن يوسف الشراجي، وقائد المنطقة العسكرية الرابعة اللواء حمدي شكري، وعدد من القادة العسكريين، للاطلاع على تطورات الموقف الميداني وسير العمليات في جبهات محافظة تعز.

واطمأن العليمي خلال اتصالاته على مستوى الجاهزية القتالية والروح المعنوية للقوات المسلحة، ومدى قدرتها على التعامل مع التصعيد الحوثي وإفشال أهدافه ومخططاته.

«معادلة الردع لن تتغير»

وأكد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي أن التصعيد الحوثي لن يغير معادلة القوة والردع التي راكمتها القوات المسلحة، ولن يمنح الميليشيا مكاسب جديدة على الأرض، مشدداً على مواصلة العمل لاستعادة مؤسسات الدولة.

وأشاد العليمي ببسالة القوات المسلحة والتشكيلات العسكرية وثباتها في مختلف الجبهات، وما تقدمه من تضحيات، موجهاً برعاية أسر القتلى وضمان العلاج الكامل للجرحى والمصابين والوفاء بحقوقهم.

«رد حازم» على التصعيد

وشدد العليمي على أن القوات المسلحة لن تتهاون في واجبها الدستوري في حماية المدنيين، مؤكداً التزام الدولة بـ«رد حازم» على ما وصفه بمغامرات الميليشيا الحوثية، وداعياً القبائل إلى عدم الزج بأبنائها في حروب الحوثيين.

وتشير التطورات الميدانية والتحركات العسكرية الأخيرة إلى ارتفاع مستوى الاستعداد في جبهات تعز والجوف والساحل الغربي، في ظل تصعيد متبادل ينذر بمرحلة جديدة من المواجهات.