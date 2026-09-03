في لحظة عائلية دافئة خطفت قلوب محبي الفرعون المصري حول العالم، زُفَّت البُشرى السارة للنجم المصري محمد صلاح، قائد الفراعنة ولاعب طرابزون سبور التركي، باستقباله مولوده الثالث من زوجته «ماغي»، ليُطلّ على العالم أول أبنائه الذكور بعد عامين من الانتظار والشغف.

الطفل الصغير جاء ليُحقّق أمنية قديمة طالما راودت صلاح وعبر عنها بين المقربين منه، حيث انضم المولود الجديد ليكون السند لشقيقتيه «مكة» المولودة في أكتوبر 2014، و«كيان» المولودة في فبراير 2020.

سطعت كواليس الخبر السعيد عقب مواجهة ناديه أمام «أميد سبور» بالدوري التركي، حيث أعلن أرطغرل دوغان رئيس نادي طرابزون سبور مغادرة الفرعون المصري لتركيا بشكل عاجل ومفاجئ لمشاركة زوجته فرحة لحظة الميلاد والتواجد إلى جوار أسرته.

ولم تمضِ ساعات قليلة حتى فجّرت شقيقة اللاعب رباب صلاح، المفاجأة عبر منشور دافئ على «فيسبوك»، أعلنت فيه الاسم غير التقليدي الذي وقع عليه اختيار الأسرة، كاتبة: «حبيب قلب عمتو، نوّر الدنيا.. ليل محمد صلاح».

اسم «ليل» أثار موجة واسعة من التفاعل والإعجاب بين رواد منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ اعتبره الكثيرون اختياراً ذكياً ونادراً يضرب بجذوره في أعمق طبقات التراث والأسماء الصعيدية القديمة التي اندثرت لعقود. وبات الشارع الرياضي يترقب كيف يُمكن لنجم بحجم صلاح أن يُعيد إحياء هذا الاسم التاريخي ليجعله ترينداً جديداً في تسمية الأجيال القادمة!