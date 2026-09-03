In a warm family moment that captured the hearts of Egyptian pharaoh fans around the world, the happy news was announced for the Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, captain of the Pharaohs and player for Turkish club Trabzonspor, as he welcomed his third child with his wife "Magi," introducing to the world his first son after two years of waiting and anticipation.

The little boy came to fulfill an old wish that Salah had long cherished and expressed among his close ones, as the new arrival joins his two sisters "Makkah," born in October 2014, and "Kayan," born in February 2020.

The joyful news shone through the aftermath of his club's match against "Amidspor" in the Turkish league, where Ertuğrul Doğan, president of Trabzonspor, announced the Egyptian pharaoh's sudden and urgent departure from Turkey to share the joy of the birth moment and be by his family's side.

It wasn't long before the player's sister, Rabab Salah, surprised everyone with a warm post on "Facebook," announcing the unconventional name chosen by the family, writing: "The beloved heart of his aunt, light of the world.. Lail Mohamed Salah."

The name "Lail" sparked a wide wave of interaction and admiration among social media users, as many considered it a smart and rare choice that strikes roots in the deepest layers of heritage and ancient Upper Egyptian names that have faded for decades. The sports community is now eagerly awaiting how a star like Salah can revive this historic name and make it a new trend in naming future generations!