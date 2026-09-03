The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Sudan, Dr. Zaid bin Makhlid Al-Harbi, discussed today with the Director General of the Sudanese Ports Authority, Engineer Jilani Muhammad Jilani, ways to enhance cooperation between the two sides, according to the Sudan News Agency.

The meeting addressed several topics related to developing coordination between the Ports Authority and relevant entities in the Kingdom, which contributes to supporting economic and trade relations between the two countries and enhancing maritime transport and ports.

Both sides emphasized the importance of continuing communication and intensifying joint efforts to serve mutual interests and expanding cooperation in various fields related to maritime work.