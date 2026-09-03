بحثَ سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية السودان الدكتور زيد بن مخلد الحربي، اليوم، مع المدير العام لهيئة الموانئ البحرية السودانية المهندس جيلاني محمد جيلاني سُبل تعزيز التعاون بين الجانبين، وفق ما نقلته وكالة السودان للأنباء.
وتناول اللقاء عددًا من الموضوعات المتعلقة بتطوير التنسيق بين هيئة الموانئ البحرية والجهات ذات الصلة في المملكة، بما يسهم في دعم العلاقات الاقتصادية والتجارية بين البلدين، وتعزيز حركة النقل البحري والموانئ.
وأكد الجانبان أهمية استمرار التواصل وتكثيف العمل المشترك لخدمة المصالح المتبادلة، وتوسيع آفاق التعاون في مختلف المجالات المرتبطة بالعمل البحري.