The Egyptian artist Mohamed Farag has entered the debate surrounding the story "Hell's Game," one of the tales from the series "The Complete Story," following the criticisms directed at the work due to his role as "Sheikh Alaa," which some considered to be an offense to religious figures.

Clarifying the Truth

Mohamed Farag confirmed in television statements that the issues raised about the series are not based on a correct foundation, pointing out that the details of the character and events were based on facts and confessions related to the real case that the work addressed.

He explained that investigations revealed the presence of the accused inside one of the mosques, where he was responsible for calling to prayer during prayer times, in addition to giving religious lessons to a number of youth and children, which reflected on the details of the character that appeared within the events of the story.

Confessions of the Accused Behind the Story's Details

Farag noted that the series also included an aspect of the truth of the character, through the mosque's Sheikh who began to investigate "Sheikh Alaa," until he discovered that he had not studied religion, confirming that these details came from the confessions of the accused himself.

Farag rejected the notion that presenting the character was an offense to religion, explaining that merely giving the title "Sheikh" to a character does not necessarily mean that they represent religious figures, especially since this title can sometimes be used merely for appearance or demeanor.

What Happened is an Accusation, Not Criticism

Mohamed Farag emphasized that the criticisms faced by the work exceeded the limits of artistic critique, considering that accusing the creators of the series of harming the reputation of religion is incorrect, especially since the story was based on realistic details and did not aim to present an offensive image of religious figures.

He added that the presence of a character bearing the title "Sheikh" within the events does not mean that the series attacks religion or its figures, affirming that the judgment on the character should be within the context of the role they play in the story and the facts that the work is based on.

The Creators of the Work

It is worth mentioning that the series "Hell's Game" brought together Mohamed Farag, Omar Razeq, the child Munthir Maher, Ghada Talaat, and others, and was written by Naglaa Al-Hadiny and directed by Islam Khairy.