دخل الفنان المصري محمد فراج على خط الجدل المثار حول حكاية «لعبة جهنم»، إحدى حكايات مسلسل «القصة الكاملة»، بعد الانتقادات التي طالت العمل بسبب دوره الذي قدّمه «الشيخ علاء»، التي اعتبر البعض أن تقديمها يحمل إساءة لرجال الدين.

توضيح الحقيقة

أكد محمد فراج، في تصريحات تلفزيونية، أن ما أثير حول المسلسل لا يستند إلى أساس صحيح، مشيراً إلى أن تفاصيل الشخصية والأحداث جاءت مستندة إلى وقائع واعترافات مرتبطة بالقضية الحقيقية التي تناولها العمل.

وأوضح أن التحقيقات كشفت وجود المتهم داخل أحد المساجد، إذ كان يتولى رفع الأذان في أوقات الصلاة، إلى جانب تقديمه دروساً دينية لعدد من الشباب والأطفال، وهو ما انعكس على تفاصيل الشخصية التي ظهرت ضمن أحداث الحكاية.

اعترافات المتهم وراء تفاصيل الحكاية

وأشار فراج إلى أن المسلسل تضمّن أيضاً جانباً من حقيقة الشخصية، من خلال شيخ المسجد الذي بدأ في البحث خلف «الشيخ علاء»، إلى أن اكتشف أنه لم يكن دارساً للدين، مؤكداً أن هذه التفاصيل جاءت من اعترافات المتهم نفسه.

ورفض فراج اعتبار تقديم الشخصية إساءة إلى الدين، موضحاً أن مجرد إطلاق لقب «الشيخ» على شخصية ما لا يعني بالضرورة أنها تمثّل رجال الدين، خصوصاً أن هذا اللقب قد يستخدم أحياناً لمجرد المظهر أو الهيئة.

ما حدث اتهام وليس نقداً

وشدّد محمد فراج على أن الانتقادات التي واجهها العمل تجاوزت حدود النقد الفني، معتبراً أن اتهام صنّاع المسلسل بالإساءة إلى سمعة الدين غير صحيح، خصوصاً أن الحكاية استندت إلى تفاصيل واقعية ولم يكن هدفها تقديم صورة مسيئة لرجال الدين.

وأضاف أن وجود شخصية تحمل لقب «الشيخ» داخل الأحداث لا يعني أن المسلسل يهاجم الدين أو رجاله، مؤكداً أن الحكم على الشخصية يجب أن يكون في إطار الدور الذي تؤديه داخل القصة والوقائع التي استند إليها العمل.

صنّاع العمل

يشار إلى أن مسلسل حكاية «لعبة جهنم» جمع كلاً من محمد فراج وعمر رزيق والطفل منذر مهران وغادة طلعت وآخرين، ومن تأليف نجلاء الحديني وإخراج إسلام خيري.