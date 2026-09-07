فاجأت الفنانة الإماراتية أحلام الشامسي جمهورها بظهور جديد كشفت خلاله عن خضوعها لإجراء تجميلي لشد الوجه، موثقة تفاصيل تجربتها من داخل أحد مراكز التجميل في دبي، ومستعرضة النتيجة التي ظهرت على ملامحها بعد إجراء الشد في أحد جانبي وجهها.
مقارنة بين جانبي الوجه
وظهرت أحلام في مقطع فيديو وهي تستعرض الفرق بين جانبي وجهها، موضحة أن الخد الأيمن خضع للإجراء، فيما لم يكن الجانب الأيسر قد خضع له بعد، لتكشف بذلك التغيير الذي طرأ على ملامحها قبل استكمال التجربة.
وأشارت الفنانة إلى أن الخد الذي خضع للشد بدا أكثر ارتفاعاً مقارنة بالجانب الآخر، مستعرضة النتيجة أمام متابعيها، ومشاركة إياهم تفاصيل تجربتها التجميلية خطوة بخطوة.
تفاعل مع الإطلالة
وحظي ظهور أحلام بتفاعل واسع عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ لفت التغيير في ملامحها أنظار المتابعين، فيما أشاد عدد منهم بإطلالتها الجديدة، وتوقف آخرون عند صراحتها في مشاركة تفاصيل الإجراء التجميلي ونتيجته.
لقاء أحلام وماجد المهندس
وكانت أحلام قد استضافت خلال الأيام الماضية الفنان ماجد المهندس في منزلها بالعاصمة الفرنسية باريس، وأعدت له مائدة خاصة، وسط أجواء ودية جمعت النجمين.
وأثار اللقاء تفاعلاً واسعاً بين متابعيهما، خصوصاً مع مطالبات بأن يتحول هذا اللقاء إلى تعاون فني جديد يجمعهما في «ديو» غنائي، خصوصاً أن كليهما يمتلك رصيداً جماهيرياً واسعاً في الساحة الغنائية الخليجية.
The Emirati artist Ahlam Al Shamsi surprised her audience with a new appearance in which she revealed that she underwent a cosmetic procedure for a facelift, documenting the details of her experience from inside a beauty center in Dubai, showcasing the results that appeared on her features after the procedure on one side of her face.
Comparison Between the Sides of the Face
Ahlam appeared in a video displaying the difference between the sides of her face, explaining that the right cheek underwent the procedure, while the left side had not yet been treated, thus revealing the change that occurred in her features before completing the experience.
The artist noted that the cheek that underwent the lift appeared higher compared to the other side, showcasing the result to her followers and sharing the details of her cosmetic experience step by step.
Reactions to the Appearance
Ahlam's appearance received wide interaction across social media platforms, as the change in her features caught the attention of her followers, with many praising her new look, while others commented on her honesty in sharing the details of the cosmetic procedure and its results.
Ahlam's Meeting with Majid Al Mohandis
Recently, Ahlam hosted the artist Majid Al Mohandis at her home in the French capital, Paris, preparing a special table for him, amidst a friendly atmosphere that brought the two stars together.
The meeting sparked widespread interaction among their followers, especially with calls for this meeting to turn into a new artistic collaboration that brings them together in a musical "duet," especially since both have a wide fan base in the Gulf music scene.