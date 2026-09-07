The Emirati artist Ahlam Al Shamsi surprised her audience with a new appearance in which she revealed that she underwent a cosmetic procedure for a facelift, documenting the details of her experience from inside a beauty center in Dubai, showcasing the results that appeared on her features after the procedure on one side of her face.

Comparison Between the Sides of the Face

Ahlam appeared in a video displaying the difference between the sides of her face, explaining that the right cheek underwent the procedure, while the left side had not yet been treated, thus revealing the change that occurred in her features before completing the experience.

The artist noted that the cheek that underwent the lift appeared higher compared to the other side, showcasing the result to her followers and sharing the details of her cosmetic experience step by step.

Reactions to the Appearance

Ahlam's appearance received wide interaction across social media platforms, as the change in her features caught the attention of her followers, with many praising her new look, while others commented on her honesty in sharing the details of the cosmetic procedure and its results.

Ahlam's Meeting with Majid Al Mohandis

Recently, Ahlam hosted the artist Majid Al Mohandis at her home in the French capital, Paris, preparing a special table for him, amidst a friendly atmosphere that brought the two stars together.

The meeting sparked widespread interaction among their followers, especially with calls for this meeting to turn into a new artistic collaboration that brings them together in a musical "duet," especially since both have a wide fan base in the Gulf music scene.