فاجأت الفنانة الإماراتية أحلام الشامسي جمهورها بظهور جديد كشفت خلاله عن خضوعها لإجراء تجميلي لشد الوجه، موثقة تفاصيل تجربتها من داخل أحد مراكز التجميل في دبي، ومستعرضة النتيجة التي ظهرت على ملامحها بعد إجراء الشد في أحد جانبي وجهها.

مقارنة بين جانبي الوجه

وظهرت أحلام في مقطع فيديو وهي تستعرض الفرق بين جانبي وجهها، موضحة أن الخد الأيمن خضع للإجراء، فيما لم يكن الجانب الأيسر قد خضع له بعد، لتكشف بذلك التغيير الذي طرأ على ملامحها قبل استكمال التجربة.

وأشارت الفنانة إلى أن الخد الذي خضع للشد بدا أكثر ارتفاعاً مقارنة بالجانب الآخر، مستعرضة النتيجة أمام متابعيها، ومشاركة إياهم تفاصيل تجربتها التجميلية خطوة بخطوة.

تفاعل مع الإطلالة

وحظي ظهور أحلام بتفاعل واسع عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ لفت التغيير في ملامحها أنظار المتابعين، فيما أشاد عدد منهم بإطلالتها الجديدة، وتوقف آخرون عند صراحتها في مشاركة تفاصيل الإجراء التجميلي ونتيجته.

لقاء أحلام وماجد المهندس

وكانت أحلام قد استضافت خلال الأيام الماضية الفنان ماجد المهندس في منزلها بالعاصمة الفرنسية باريس، وأعدت له مائدة خاصة، وسط أجواء ودية جمعت النجمين.

وأثار اللقاء تفاعلاً واسعاً بين متابعيهما، خصوصاً مع مطالبات بأن يتحول هذا اللقاء إلى تعاون فني جديد يجمعهما في «ديو» غنائي، خصوصاً أن كليهما يمتلك رصيداً جماهيرياً واسعاً في الساحة الغنائية الخليجية.