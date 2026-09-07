The match between Al-Khaleej and Al-Riyadh ended in a goalless draw today at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, as part of the sixth round of the Saudi Pro League "Roshen League".



With this result, Al-Khaleej raised its points to four, placing them in 13th position, while Al-Riyadh increased its points to five, putting them in 12th position.