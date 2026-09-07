تعادل الخليج والرياض دون أهداف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم على ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، ضمن منافسات الجولة السادسة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن».


وبهذه النتيجة رفع الخليج رصيده إلى أربع نقاط في المركز الـ13، فيما رفع الرياض رصيده إلى خمس نقاط في المركز الـ12.