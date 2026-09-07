تعادل الخليج والرياض دون أهداف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم على ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، ضمن منافسات الجولة السادسة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن».
وبهذه النتيجة رفع الخليج رصيده إلى أربع نقاط في المركز الـ13، فيما رفع الرياض رصيده إلى خمس نقاط في المركز الـ12.
The match between Al-Khaleej and Al-Riyadh ended in a goalless draw today at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, as part of the sixth round of the Saudi Pro League "Roshen League".
With this result, Al-Khaleej raised its points to four, placing them in 13th position, while Al-Riyadh increased its points to five, putting them in 12th position.