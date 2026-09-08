For many years, the entry of the educational supervisor into the school meant that there was another specialized eye monitoring what happens inside the classroom, assessing the teacher's performance, understanding the students' level, discussing teaching methods, and searching for strengths and weaknesses.

The value of the supervisor was not in their authority or the visit itself, but in the fact that they were an expert in their field, familiar with the curriculum and its teachers, observing real practices in the classroom, then providing feedback and following up on its impact.

Today, the philosophy of educational supervision has changed, and the Ministry of Education has moved towards a model that focuses on empowering the school and localizing a number of supervisory practices within it. Support is now provided to schools based on their needs and performance levels, which is a developmental philosophy that deserves appreciation but also needs to be measured by its results on the ground.

Empowering the school should not come at the expense of the specialized presence of the educational supervisor.

No matter how competent the school principal is, they cannot be an expert in mathematics, science, Arabic, English, and other subjects all at the same time.

Moreover, reports, indicators, and improvement plans, no matter how accurate, cannot alone convey the reality of what happens in the classroom,

as the classroom is where learning outcomes are produced, which highlights the importance of the specialized educational supervisor.

With the increasing focus on the results of the national tests, the question becomes more urgent, not only regarding students' levels in reading, mathematics, and science but also about the quality of the teaching practices that preceded these results, who is monitoring them specialized, and who enters the classroom to observe, analyze, and help the teacher improve.

I do not claim that any decline in the results of the national tests is solely due to the absence of the educational supervisor; education is a system influenced by many factors. However, I believe that the relationship between specialized supervisory presence and teaching quality deserves serious review and scientific measurement.

The field has previously known supervisors who followed up with teachers in their specialty, visited their classrooms, shared experiences between schools, and identified weaknesses before they turned into numbers in a national test,

and today we need to restore this impact.

We do not call for a return to inspections or searching for teachers' mistakes, nor do we oppose empowering the school; rather, we demand the return of the specialized educational supervisor to their natural position as a partner to the teacher, a supporter, close to the classroom, monitoring practices, and assisting in improvement.

If the national tests measure learning outcomes at the end of the journey, then improving those outcomes begins long before the test, starting with the teacher, the classroom, and a specialized educational eye that sees what happens inside the classroom before we later see it in shy numbers that do not fulfill the hopes, aspirations, and ambitions of the leaders of this generous country who give education and learning all the care and attention, so that the learner can elevate themselves and become a globally competitive asset for their nation in all fields.