تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
لسنوات طويلة كان دخول المشرف التربوي إلى المدرسة يعني أنّ هناك عيناً تخصصية أخرى تتابع ما يحدث داخل الفصل وتقرأ أداء المعلم وتقف على مستوى الطلاب وتناقش طرائق التدريس وتبحث عن جوانب القوة والضعف.
لم تكن قيمة المشرف في هيبته أو في الزيارة ذاتها بل في أنه كان خبيراً في تخصصه يعرف المنهج ويعرف معلميه ويشاهد الممارسة الحقيقية داخل الفصل ثم يقدم التغذية الراجعة ويتابع أثرها.
اليوم تغيرت فلسفة الإشراف التربوي واتجهت وزارة التعليم إلى نموذج يقوم على تمكين المدرسة وتوطين عدد من الممارسات الإشرافية داخلها وأصبح الدعم يقدم للمدارس وفق احتياجاتها ومستويات أدائها، وهي فلسفة تطويرية تستحق التقدير لكنها تستحق أيضاً أن تقاس بنتائجها على أرض الواقع.
فتمكين المدرسة لا ينبغي أن يكون على حساب الحضور التخصصي للمشرف التربوي.
مدير المدرسة مهما بلغت كفاءته لا يمكن أن يكون متخصصاً في الرياضيات والعلوم واللغة العربية واللغة الإنجليزية وبقية المواد في الوقت نفسه.
كما أن التقارير والمؤشرات وخطط التحسين مهما بلغت دقتها لا تستطيع وحدها أن تنقل حقيقة ما يجري في الحصة،
فالفصل هو المكان الذي تصنع فيه نواتج التعلم، ومن هنا تأتي أهمية المشرف التربوي المتخصص.
ومع الاهتمام المتزايد بنتائج الاختبارات الوطنية نافس يصبح السؤال أكثر إلحاحاً ليس فقط عن مستوى الطلاب في القراءة والرياضيات والعلوم وإنما عن جودة الممارسة التدريسية التي سبقت هذه النتائج ومن يتابعها تخصصياً ومن يدخل الفصل ليشاهدها ويحللها ويساعد المعلم على تطويرها.
لا أزعم أن أي انخفاض في نتائج نافس سببه غياب المشرف التربوي وحده، فالتعليم منظومة تتداخل فيها عوامل كثيرة، لكنني أعتقد أن العلاقة بين الحضور الإشرافي التخصصي وجودة التدريس تستحق مراجعة جادة وقياساً علمياً.
لقد عرف الميدان سابقاً مشرفاً يتابع معلمي تخصصه ويزور فصولهم وينقل التجارب بين المدارس ويكتشف جوانب الضعف قبل أن تتحول إلى أرقام في اختبار وطني،
واليوم نحن بحاجة إلى استعادة هذا الأثر.
لا نطالب بالعودة إلى التفتيش ولا إلى البحث عن أخطاء المعلم، ولا نعارض تمكين المدرسة، بل نطالب بإعادة المشرف التربوي المتخصص إلى موقعه الطبيعي شريكاً للمعلم وداعماً له وقريباً من الفصل ومتابعاً للممارسة ومسانداً للتحسين.
فإذا كانت اختبارات نافس تقيس نواتج التعلم في نهاية الطريق فإن تحسين تلك النواتج يبدأ قبل الاختبار بوقت طويل، يبدأ من المعلم ومن الحصة ومن عين تربوية متخصصة ترى ما يحدث داخل الفصل قبل أن نراه لاحقاً في أرقام خجولة لا تحقق أمل وتطلعات وطموحات قادة هذا البلد المعطاء الذين يولون التعليم والتعلم كل عناية ورعاية واهتمام ليرتقيَ المتعلم بنفسه ويكون منافساً عالمياً مشرفاً لوطنه في جميع المجالات.
For many years, the entry of the educational supervisor into the school meant that there was another specialized eye monitoring what happens inside the classroom, assessing the teacher's performance, understanding the students' level, discussing teaching methods, and searching for strengths and weaknesses.
The value of the supervisor was not in their authority or the visit itself, but in the fact that they were an expert in their field, familiar with the curriculum and its teachers, observing real practices in the classroom, then providing feedback and following up on its impact.
Today, the philosophy of educational supervision has changed, and the Ministry of Education has moved towards a model that focuses on empowering the school and localizing a number of supervisory practices within it. Support is now provided to schools based on their needs and performance levels, which is a developmental philosophy that deserves appreciation but also needs to be measured by its results on the ground.
Empowering the school should not come at the expense of the specialized presence of the educational supervisor.
No matter how competent the school principal is, they cannot be an expert in mathematics, science, Arabic, English, and other subjects all at the same time.
Moreover, reports, indicators, and improvement plans, no matter how accurate, cannot alone convey the reality of what happens in the classroom,
as the classroom is where learning outcomes are produced, which highlights the importance of the specialized educational supervisor.
With the increasing focus on the results of the national tests, the question becomes more urgent, not only regarding students' levels in reading, mathematics, and science but also about the quality of the teaching practices that preceded these results, who is monitoring them specialized, and who enters the classroom to observe, analyze, and help the teacher improve.
I do not claim that any decline in the results of the national tests is solely due to the absence of the educational supervisor; education is a system influenced by many factors. However, I believe that the relationship between specialized supervisory presence and teaching quality deserves serious review and scientific measurement.
The field has previously known supervisors who followed up with teachers in their specialty, visited their classrooms, shared experiences between schools, and identified weaknesses before they turned into numbers in a national test,
and today we need to restore this impact.
We do not call for a return to inspections or searching for teachers' mistakes, nor do we oppose empowering the school; rather, we demand the return of the specialized educational supervisor to their natural position as a partner to the teacher, a supporter, close to the classroom, monitoring practices, and assisting in improvement.
If the national tests measure learning outcomes at the end of the journey, then improving those outcomes begins long before the test, starting with the teacher, the classroom, and a specialized educational eye that sees what happens inside the classroom before we later see it in shy numbers that do not fulfill the hopes, aspirations, and ambitions of the leaders of this generous country who give education and learning all the care and attention, so that the learner can elevate themselves and become a globally competitive asset for their nation in all fields.