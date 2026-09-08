لسنوات طويلة كان دخول المشرف التربوي إلى المدرسة يعني أنّ هناك عيناً تخصصية أخرى تتابع ما يحدث داخل الفصل وتقرأ أداء المعلم وتقف على مستوى الطلاب وتناقش طرائق التدريس وتبحث عن جوانب القوة والضعف.

لم تكن قيمة المشرف في هيبته أو في الزيارة ذاتها بل في أنه كان خبيراً في تخصصه يعرف المنهج ويعرف معلميه ويشاهد الممارسة الحقيقية داخل الفصل ثم يقدم التغذية الراجعة ويتابع أثرها.

اليوم تغيرت فلسفة الإشراف التربوي واتجهت وزارة التعليم إلى نموذج يقوم على تمكين المدرسة وتوطين عدد من الممارسات الإشرافية داخلها وأصبح الدعم يقدم للمدارس وفق احتياجاتها ومستويات أدائها، وهي فلسفة تطويرية تستحق التقدير لكنها تستحق أيضاً أن تقاس بنتائجها على أرض الواقع.

فتمكين المدرسة لا ينبغي أن يكون على حساب الحضور التخصصي للمشرف التربوي.

مدير المدرسة مهما بلغت كفاءته لا يمكن أن يكون متخصصاً في الرياضيات والعلوم واللغة العربية واللغة الإنجليزية وبقية المواد في الوقت نفسه.

كما أن التقارير والمؤشرات وخطط التحسين مهما بلغت دقتها لا تستطيع وحدها أن تنقل حقيقة ما يجري في الحصة،

فالفصل هو المكان الذي تصنع فيه نواتج التعلم، ومن هنا تأتي أهمية المشرف التربوي المتخصص.

ومع الاهتمام المتزايد بنتائج الاختبارات الوطنية نافس يصبح السؤال أكثر إلحاحاً ليس فقط عن مستوى الطلاب في القراءة والرياضيات والعلوم وإنما عن جودة الممارسة التدريسية التي سبقت هذه النتائج ومن يتابعها تخصصياً ومن يدخل الفصل ليشاهدها ويحللها ويساعد المعلم على تطويرها.

لا أزعم أن أي انخفاض في نتائج نافس سببه غياب المشرف التربوي وحده، فالتعليم منظومة تتداخل فيها عوامل كثيرة، لكنني أعتقد أن العلاقة بين الحضور الإشرافي التخصصي وجودة التدريس تستحق مراجعة جادة وقياساً علمياً.

لقد عرف الميدان سابقاً مشرفاً يتابع معلمي تخصصه ويزور فصولهم وينقل التجارب بين المدارس ويكتشف جوانب الضعف قبل أن تتحول إلى أرقام في اختبار وطني،

واليوم نحن بحاجة إلى استعادة هذا الأثر.

لا نطالب بالعودة إلى التفتيش ولا إلى البحث عن أخطاء المعلم، ولا نعارض تمكين المدرسة، بل نطالب بإعادة المشرف التربوي المتخصص إلى موقعه الطبيعي شريكاً للمعلم وداعماً له وقريباً من الفصل ومتابعاً للممارسة ومسانداً للتحسين.

فإذا كانت اختبارات نافس تقيس نواتج التعلم في نهاية الطريق فإن تحسين تلك النواتج يبدأ قبل الاختبار بوقت طويل، يبدأ من المعلم ومن الحصة ومن عين تربوية متخصصة ترى ما يحدث داخل الفصل قبل أن نراه لاحقاً في أرقام خجولة لا تحقق أمل وتطلعات وطموحات قادة هذا البلد المعطاء الذين يولون التعليم والتعلم كل عناية ورعاية واهتمام ليرتقيَ المتعلم بنفسه ويكون منافساً عالمياً مشرفاً لوطنه في جميع المجالات.