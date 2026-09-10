The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority in Germany announced today that a German branch of the state-owned Iranian Bank Sepah has declared bankruptcy following sanctions.

News agencies reported the authority stating: "This bank is no longer able to repay its customers' deposits."

The bank's branch in Frankfurt has not yet responded to an email request for comment.

European Union Sanctions

The authority stated that the German branch no longer has access to the European payment system due to the sanctions imposed by the European Union on Bank Sepah.

The authority mentioned that a court in Frankfurt appointed a financial insolvency administrator today, emphasizing that the bank does not pose a systemic importance, as its total assets amount to 50 million euros ($58.20 million) and it has only 11 depositors, meaning there is no "threat to financial stability."