أعلنت الهيئة الاتحادية للرقابة المالية في ألمانيا اليوم، أن فرعاً ألمانياً لبنك سبه الإيراني المملوك للدولة أعلن إفلاسه في أعقاب العقوبات.

ونقلت وكالات أنباء عن الهيئة قولها: «لم يعد هذا البنك قادراً على سداد ودائع عملائه».

ولم يرد فرع البنك في فرانكفورت بعد على رسالة بريد إلكتروني للحصول على تعليق.

عقوبات الاتحاد الأوروبي

وقالت الهيئة إن الفرع الألماني لم يعد لديه إمكانية الوصول إلى نظام المدفوعات الأوروبي نتيجة عقوبات الاتحاد الأوروبي المفروضة على بنك سبه.

وذكرت الهيئة أن محكمة في فرانكفورت عينت اليوم مديراً لحالات الإعسار المالي، وشددت على أن البنك لا يمثل أهمية نظامية، إذ تبلغ قيمة أصوله الإجمالية 50 مليون يورو (58.20 مليون دولار) وله 11 مودعاً فقط، مما يعني أنه لا يوجد «تهديد للاستقرار المالي».