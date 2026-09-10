دخل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب معركة انتخابات التجديد النصفي مبكراً، متعهداً الناخبين بمنح كل مواطن بالغ 5 آلاف دولار في حال حافظ الجمهوريون على سيطرتهم على الكونغرس، في مقترح قد تصل كلفته إلى تريليون دولار، لكنه لا يزال يفتقر إلى تفاصيل واضحة بشأن آلية تنفيذه وتمويله.


وخلال افتتاح مؤتمر الحزب الجمهوري في دالاس أمس (الأربعاء)، قدم ترمب خطاباً مطولاً ركز فيه على إبقاء الجمهوريين في السلطة، داعياً الناخبين عملياً إلى التعامل مع الانتخابات باعتبارها استفتاءً على قيادته وسياساته. كما طرح وعداً بخطة للرعاية الصحية الحكومية تستهدف مواجهة شركات التأمين، في محاولة لتعزيز أجندته الاقتصادية والاجتماعية قبل الاقتراع.


وفي المقابل، تلقى المؤتمر الجمهوري دفعة غير متوقعة بظهور السيناتور الديمقراطي جون فيترمان، الذي وجه إشادة علنية بزميله الجمهوري عن ولاية بنسلفانيا ديف مكورميك، معلناً استعداده للعمل مع إدارة ترمب في ملفات، بينها صناعة الصلب والبنية التحتية.


وقال فيترمان، في رسالة مصورة عُرضت خلال المؤتمر، إنه ديمقراطي «يؤمن بالمنطق»، مؤكداً رفضه ما وصفه بالتطرف والاشتراكية، ومشدداً على أنه سيقف إلى جانب المصالح الأمريكية.


وأثار ظهور فيترمان انتقادات داخل الحزب الديمقراطي، خصوصاً أنه أسس مع مكورميك لجنة مشتركة لجمع التبرعات، وسط تكهنات متزايدة بشأن مستقبله السياسي. إلا أن فيترمان أكد أنه لن يترك الحزب، وأنه سيواصل التصويت إلى جانب الديمقراطيين.


ويخوض الجمهوريون الانتخابات النصفية في ظل ضغوط مرتبطة بارتفاع تكاليف المعيشة وأسعار الوقود، فيما يسعى الديمقراطيون إلى تحويل الاقتراع إلى استفتاء على سياسات الرئيس دونالد ترمب.


وتكشف تحركات الطرفين عن معركة محتدمة على الكونغرس، في وقت يحاول فيه الجمهوريون استثمار شعبية ترمب وقضايا الاقتصاد، بينما يواجه الديمقراطيون انقسامات داخلية بشأن اتجاه الحزب وخطابه السياسي.