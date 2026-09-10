U.S. President Donald Trump entered the midterm election battle early, promising voters to give every adult citizen $5,000 if Republicans maintain control of Congress, a proposal that could cost up to a trillion dollars, but still lacks clear details on its implementation and funding.



During the opening of the Republican Party conference in Dallas yesterday (Wednesday), Trump delivered a lengthy speech focused on keeping Republicans in power, practically urging voters to treat the election as a referendum on his leadership and policies. He also proposed a promise of a government healthcare plan aimed at confronting insurance companies, in an attempt to bolster his economic and social agenda before the vote.



In contrast, the Republican conference received an unexpected boost with the appearance of Democratic Senator John Fetterman, who publicly praised his Republican colleague from Pennsylvania, Dave McCormick, announcing his readiness to work with the Trump administration on issues including steel production and infrastructure.



Fetterman said in a video message shown during the conference that he is a Democrat "who believes in logic," emphasizing his rejection of what he described as extremism and socialism, and stressing that he will stand by American interests.



Fetterman's appearance sparked criticism within the Democratic Party, especially since he and McCormick established a joint fundraising committee, amid growing speculation about his political future. However, Fetterman confirmed that he would not leave the party and that he would continue to vote alongside Democrats.



Republicans are facing the midterm elections under pressure related to rising living costs and fuel prices, while Democrats are trying to turn the vote into a referendum on President Donald Trump's policies.



The movements of both parties reveal a fierce battle for Congress, as Republicans attempt to capitalize on Trump's popularity and economic issues, while Democrats face internal divisions regarding the party's direction and political messaging.