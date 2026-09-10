دخل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب معركة انتخابات التجديد النصفي مبكراً، متعهداً الناخبين بمنح كل مواطن بالغ 5 آلاف دولار في حال حافظ الجمهوريون على سيطرتهم على الكونغرس، في مقترح قد تصل كلفته إلى تريليون دولار، لكنه لا يزال يفتقر إلى تفاصيل واضحة بشأن آلية تنفيذه وتمويله.
وخلال افتتاح مؤتمر الحزب الجمهوري في دالاس أمس (الأربعاء)، قدم ترمب خطاباً مطولاً ركز فيه على إبقاء الجمهوريين في السلطة، داعياً الناخبين عملياً إلى التعامل مع الانتخابات باعتبارها استفتاءً على قيادته وسياساته. كما طرح وعداً بخطة للرعاية الصحية الحكومية تستهدف مواجهة شركات التأمين، في محاولة لتعزيز أجندته الاقتصادية والاجتماعية قبل الاقتراع.
وفي المقابل، تلقى المؤتمر الجمهوري دفعة غير متوقعة بظهور السيناتور الديمقراطي جون فيترمان، الذي وجه إشادة علنية بزميله الجمهوري عن ولاية بنسلفانيا ديف مكورميك، معلناً استعداده للعمل مع إدارة ترمب في ملفات، بينها صناعة الصلب والبنية التحتية.
وقال فيترمان، في رسالة مصورة عُرضت خلال المؤتمر، إنه ديمقراطي «يؤمن بالمنطق»، مؤكداً رفضه ما وصفه بالتطرف والاشتراكية، ومشدداً على أنه سيقف إلى جانب المصالح الأمريكية.
وأثار ظهور فيترمان انتقادات داخل الحزب الديمقراطي، خصوصاً أنه أسس مع مكورميك لجنة مشتركة لجمع التبرعات، وسط تكهنات متزايدة بشأن مستقبله السياسي. إلا أن فيترمان أكد أنه لن يترك الحزب، وأنه سيواصل التصويت إلى جانب الديمقراطيين.
ويخوض الجمهوريون الانتخابات النصفية في ظل ضغوط مرتبطة بارتفاع تكاليف المعيشة وأسعار الوقود، فيما يسعى الديمقراطيون إلى تحويل الاقتراع إلى استفتاء على سياسات الرئيس دونالد ترمب.
وتكشف تحركات الطرفين عن معركة محتدمة على الكونغرس، في وقت يحاول فيه الجمهوريون استثمار شعبية ترمب وقضايا الاقتصاد، بينما يواجه الديمقراطيون انقسامات داخلية بشأن اتجاه الحزب وخطابه السياسي.
U.S. President Donald Trump entered the midterm election battle early, promising voters to give every adult citizen $5,000 if Republicans maintain control of Congress, a proposal that could cost up to a trillion dollars, but still lacks clear details on its implementation and funding.
During the opening of the Republican Party conference in Dallas yesterday (Wednesday), Trump delivered a lengthy speech focused on keeping Republicans in power, practically urging voters to treat the election as a referendum on his leadership and policies. He also proposed a promise of a government healthcare plan aimed at confronting insurance companies, in an attempt to bolster his economic and social agenda before the vote.
In contrast, the Republican conference received an unexpected boost with the appearance of Democratic Senator John Fetterman, who publicly praised his Republican colleague from Pennsylvania, Dave McCormick, announcing his readiness to work with the Trump administration on issues including steel production and infrastructure.
Fetterman said in a video message shown during the conference that he is a Democrat "who believes in logic," emphasizing his rejection of what he described as extremism and socialism, and stressing that he will stand by American interests.
Fetterman's appearance sparked criticism within the Democratic Party, especially since he and McCormick established a joint fundraising committee, amid growing speculation about his political future. However, Fetterman confirmed that he would not leave the party and that he would continue to vote alongside Democrats.
Republicans are facing the midterm elections under pressure related to rising living costs and fuel prices, while Democrats are trying to turn the vote into a referendum on President Donald Trump's policies.
The movements of both parties reveal a fierce battle for Congress, as Republicans attempt to capitalize on Trump's popularity and economic issues, while Democrats face internal divisions regarding the party's direction and political messaging.