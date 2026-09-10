أكد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد محمد العليمي أن الدولة اليمنية لن تتراجع عن استعادة مؤسساتها وبسط سلطتها على كامل أراضي البلاد، محذراً من محاولات تحويل باب المندب إلى «هرمز آخر»، واليمن إلى منصة ابتزاز جيوسياسي لمصلحة النظام الإيراني.


جاء ذلك خلال استقباله، اليوم (الخميس)، رئيس بعثة الاتحاد الأوروبي لدى اليمن باتريك سيمونيه، وسفيرة هولندا جانيت سيبين، حيث بحث معهما مستجدات الأوضاع المحلية والتطورات الإقليمية، ومجالات التعاون والدعم الأوروبي لليمن.


ووضع العليمي المسؤولين الأوروبيين أمام تطورات التصعيد الحوثي، خصوصاً في اتجاه باب المندب وجبهات الساحل الغربي بمحافظة تعز، مؤكداً أن الحكومة لم تبدأ جولة التصعيد الحالية، وأن مليشيا الحوثي هي التي اختارت العودة إلى العمليات العدائية، بما في ذلك مهاجمة المدنيين ومخيمات النازحين وميناء المخا والمنشآت المدنية.


وقال إن اليمن، وهو يدافع عن باب المندب وسواحله ومياهه الإقليمية، لا يحمي أمنه وسيادته فقط، بل يسهم في حماية الأمن الدولي ومصالح العالم، وتأمين أحد أهم الممرات البحرية للتجارة وإمدادات الطاقة والسلع الغذائية، داعياً إلى شراكة دولية أكثر فاعلية لتعزيز قدرة الدولة اليمنية على حماية هذا الممر الاستراتيجي.


وربط رئيس مجلس القيادة التصعيد الحوثي بـ«إستراتيجية الضغط الإيرانية الأوسع»، معتبراً أن طهران تسعى إلى نقل كلفة الضغط الدولي عليها إلى دول المنطقة، عبر تهديد منشآت الطاقة والبحر الأحمر وسلاسل الإمداد، وتحويل أزمتها مع المجتمع الدولي إلى أزمة إقليمية واقتصادية عالمية.


وشدد العليمي على ضرورة عدم التعامل مع التصعيد بمنطق مساواة المسؤوليات، قائلاً إن «من بدأ التصعيد يجب أن يسمى، ومن يهاجم يجب أن يتحمل مسؤولية التصعيد وتداعياته».


ودعا الاتحاد الأوروبي والأمم المتحدة والمانحين إلى تحرك عاجل لإغاثة النازحين ودعم السلطات المحلية، كما طالب بتشديد إجراءات منع تهريب الأسلحة والتكنولوجيا والمكونات ذات الاستخدام العسكري إلى الحوثيين، وتنفيذ قرارات مجلس الأمن ذات الصلة.


وأكد أن دعم الدولة اليمنية اقتصادياً وإنسانياً وتنموياً يمثل مدخلاً لتعزيز الاستقرار، محذراً من أن «السلام الذي يقوم على عجز الدولة واحتفاظ المليشيات بالسلاح وقرار الحرب، هو مجرد هدنة إلى الجولة التالية».