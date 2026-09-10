وجه نائب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني، الفريق طارق صالح، (الخميس)، القوات المسلحة في الساحل الغربي بإعادة ترتيب صفوفها، في أعقاب التطورات الميدانية الأخيرة في محاور القتال مع الحوثيين.

ونقل الإعلام العسكري عن طارق صالح قوله إن القوات المشاركة في القتال بالساحل الغربي، إلى جانب وحدات محور تعز غرب المحافظة، تكبدت خسائر بشرية خلال الأيام الماضية، في ظل المواجهات مع الحوثيين، مبيناً أن توجيهاته تضمنت تشكيل مركز قيادة بديل في موقع وصفه بالآمن، بهدف إعادة تجميع القوات وتنظيم عملياتها.


كانت القوات الحكومية اليمنية قد قصفت تعزيزات عسكرية تابعة لميليشيا الحوثي، كانت في طريقها من محافظة صنعاء، مروراً بفرضة نهم ومفرق الجوف، باتجاه جبهات القتال شمالي محافظة مأرب. وذكرت مصادر عسكرية أن الطيران الحربي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية، إلى جانب المدفعية، استهدف تعزيزات حوثية في منطقة مدغل، ما أدى إلى تدمير عدد من الآليات القتالية ومقتل وإصابة عدد من عناصر المليشيا الذين كانوا على متنها.


يأتي التصعيد بالتزامن مع عمليات تثبيت ميداني تنفذها القوات الحكومية بهدف إحكام السيطرة على المواقع والمساحات التي استعادت السيطرة عليها خلال الساعات الماضية. وفي مأرب، يواصل الجيش اليمني تمركزه في منطقة محزام ماس، بعد السيطرة عليه، وسط ترتيبات عسكرية مكثفة تمهيداً للانتقال إلى مرحلة هجومية أوسع، فيما تقدمت قوات عسكرية أخرى باتجاه معسكر أم ريش، بعد إحكام السيطرة على عدد من الجبال والمواقع الحاكمة.


كانت المليشيا الحوثية قد أقدمت أمس على ارتكاب مجزرة جديدة بحق المدنيين بمحافظة مأرب، باستهدافها النازحين في منطقة مفرق حريب مما أسفر عن مقتل ثلاثة أطفال، وإصابة ستة مدنيين، بينهم نساء وأطفال.