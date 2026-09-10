The Vice President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Major General Tariq Saleh, directed (on Thursday) the armed forces in the western coast to reorganize their ranks, following the recent field developments in the combat fronts with the Houthis.

The military media quoted Tariq Saleh as saying that the forces participating in the fighting on the western coast, alongside the units of the Taiz axis west of the governorate, have suffered human losses in recent days amid confrontations with the Houthis, indicating that his directives included forming an alternative command center in a location he described as safe, with the aim of regrouping the forces and organizing their operations.



The Yemeni government forces had targeted military reinforcements belonging to the Houthi militia that were on their way from the Sana'a governorate, passing through the Naham area and the Al-Jawf intersection, towards the combat fronts in the northern part of Marib governorate. Military sources reported that the warplanes of the Yemeni armed forces, along with artillery, targeted Houthi reinforcements in the Madghal area, resulting in the destruction of several combat vehicles and the killing and wounding of a number of militia members who were on board.



The escalation comes alongside field stabilization operations carried out by government forces aimed at tightening control over the sites and areas they regained control of in recent hours. In Marib, the Yemeni army continues to maintain its position in the Mahzam Mas area after taking control of it, amid intensive military arrangements in preparation for moving to a broader offensive phase, while other military forces advanced towards the Um Rish camp after tightening control over several mountains and strategic sites.



The Houthi militia had committed a new massacre against civilians in Marib governorate yesterday, targeting displaced persons in the Harib intersection area, resulting in the death of three children and the injury of six civilians, including women and children.