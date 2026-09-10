The Citizen Account Program deposited today 3 billion riyals allocated to support for the month of September for beneficiaries whose applications have been completed, with the number of beneficiaries meeting the eligibility criteria in the 106th batch exceeding 9.9 million beneficiaries and dependents.



Average Family Support



The General Director of Communication for the Citizen Account Program, Abdullah Al-Hajri, stated that the total amount paid by the program to beneficiaries since its launch has exceeded 290 billion riyals, including 2.9 billion riyals in compensation for previous payments. He clarified that 72% of beneficiaries received support in this batch, with the average support per family amounting to 1,470 riyals. He pointed out that the number of heads of households benefiting from the program in this batch is more than two million, constituting 84%, while the number of dependents exceeded 7.5 million beneficiaries.