أودع برنامج حساب المواطن اليوم 3 مليارات ريال مخصصة لدعم شهر سبتمبر للمستفيدين المكتملة طلباتهم، حيث بلغ عدد المستفيدين المستوفين لمعايير الاستحقاق في الدفعة الـ106 أكثر من 9.9 ملايين مستفيد وتابع.

متوسط دعم الأسرة


وأفاد المدير العام للتواصل لبرنامج حساب المواطن عبدالله الهاجري أن إجمالي ما دفعه البرنامج للمستفيدين منذ انطلاقته أكثر من 290 مليار ريال، منها 2.9 مليار ريال تعويضات عن دفعات سابقة، موضحاً أن 72% من المستفيدين حصلوا على الدعم في هذه الدفعة، وبلغ متوسط دعم الأسرة الواحدة 1470 ريالاً. وأشار إلى أن عدد أرباب الأسر المستفيدين من البرنامج في هذه الدفعة أكثر من مليوني رب أسرة مشكّلين ما نسبته 84%، فيما بلغ عدد التابعين أكثر من 7.5 ملايين مستفيد.