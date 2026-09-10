Algeria announced (on Thursday) the severance of its diplomatic relations with the UAE, after what it described as "the exhaustion of all means capable of preserving bilateral relations."



The Algerian news agency reported a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs saying that Algeria has cut its diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates, after exhausting all means capable of preserving bilateral relations, according to the statement.



The statement indicated: "In light of the increasing provocative or hostile actions emanating from the United Arab Emirates, Algeria has exercised a considerable degree of restraint and a high sense of responsibility, and has spared no effort, stemming from a spirit of full respect for the principles governing relations between states, in drawing the UAE's attention and warning it of the dire consequences that may result from its unfortunate and unjustifiable behaviors.



According to the statement, despite these numerous warnings, the United Arab Emirates continued its transgressions, which have reached levels that can no longer be considered acceptable or bearable within the framework of relations between two sovereign states or remain without response.



The statement added: "After exhausting all means capable of preserving bilateral relations, the Algerian government decided today to sever diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates, clarifying that the UAE ambassador was received at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today and was officially informed of the content of this decision, and he was also informed that he has been given a period of 48 hours to comply with this decision."