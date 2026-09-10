أعلنت الجزائر (الخميس) قطع علاقاتها الدبلوماسية مع الإمارات، وذلك بعد ما وصفته بـ«استنفاد جميع الوسائل الكفيلة بالحفاظ على العلاقات الثنائية».


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الجزائرية عن بيان لوزارة الشؤون الخارجية قولها: إن الجزائر قطعت علاقاتها الدبلوماسية مع الإمارات العربية المتحدة، وذلك بعد استنفاد جميع الوسائل الكفيلة بالحفاظ على العلاقات الثنائية، حسب ما أعلنه البيان.


وأفاد البيان: «إزاء تزايد التصرفات الاستفزازية أو العدائية الصادرة عن دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، تحلت الجزائر بقدر كبير من ضبط النفس وبحس عال من المسؤولية، ولم تدخر، انطلاقاً من روح الاحترام الكامل للمبادئ التي تحكم العلاقات بين الدول، أي جهد في لفت انتباه الجانب الإماراتي وتحذيره من العواقب الوخيمة التي قد تترتب عن سلوكياته المؤسفة وغير المبررة.


وبحسب البيان، وعلى الرغم من هذه التحذيرات العديدة، واصلت دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة تماديها في هذه التصرفات، التي بلغت حدوداً لم يعد من الممكن معها اعتبارها مقبولة أو قابلة للتحمل في إطار العلاقات القائمة بين دولتين ذاتي السيادة أو أن تبقى دون رد.


وأضاف البيان: وبعد استنفاد جميع السبل الكفيلة بالحفاظ على العلاقات الثنائية، قررت الحكومة الجزائرية، هذا اليوم، قطع العلاقات الدبلوماسية مع دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، موضحاً أنه تم استقبال سفير الإمارات العربية المتحدة بمقر وزارة الشؤون الخارجية، اليوم وتم تبليغه رسمياً بفحوى هذا القرار، كما تم إعلامه بأنه قد منح مهلة قدرها 48 ساعة للامتثال لهذا القرار.»