بعيداً عن أضواء منصات العرض وابتسامات التتويج، انفجر نزاع داخل كواليس مسابقة ملكة الجمال في مصر، بعدما تحول «التاج الفاخر» من جائزة شرفية إلى معركة قانونية بين طبيبة أسنان فائزة باللقب والإدارة المنظمة.

وأعلنت الطبيبة الشابة إيرينا يسري، الحاصلة على اللقب، رفضها تسليم التاج للملكة الجديدة، ملوّحة بالقانون. وأصدرت بياناً تحذر فيه أي متسابقة أخرى من تمثيل البلاد بدلاً منها، مؤكدة أن أي محاولة للاستحواذ على حقها ستواجه بالملاحقة القضائية.

وعقب عام من الكتمان، قررت الطبيبة الكشف عن ما وصفته بـ«الظلم وغياب الشفافية»، مشيرة إلى اتفاقات مشبوهة بين مسؤولي المسابقة وأطراف أخرى. وأكدت امتلاكها أدلة تثبت أحقيتها، فضلاً عن تلقيها رسائل تضامن من ملكات سابقات تزعم تعرضهن لظروف مشابهة.

وفي محاولة لتدارك الأزمة، نشرت إدارة المسابقة بياناً تنفي فيه منح المتسابقة اللقب الرسمي الكبير، مؤكدة أن ما حصلت عليه هو لقب تأهيلي مؤقت ويخضع للوائحها. وهو ما أثار غضب الطبيبة من جديد، مؤكدة أن تتويجها تم أمام ملايين المتابعين وفي حفل رسمي.

وتُعد إيرينا يسري طبيبة أسنان وممثلة شاركت سابقاً أمام الفنان ياسر جلال، لكنها تجد نفسها اليوم بطلة لـ«حرب قضائية» تزلزل عرش الموضة والجمال في مصر.