Away from the spotlight of the stage and the smiles of coronation, a dispute erupted behind the scenes of the Miss Egypt beauty pageant, as the "luxurious crown" transformed from an honorary prize into a legal battle between a winning dentist and the organizing administration.

The young dentist Irina Yousri, who holds the title, announced her refusal to hand over the crown to the new queen, threatening legal action. She issued a statement warning any other contestant against representing the country in her place, asserting that any attempt to seize her rights would be met with legal pursuit.

After a year of silence, the dentist decided to reveal what she described as "injustice and a lack of transparency," pointing to suspicious agreements between the pageant officials and other parties. She confirmed that she possesses evidence proving her entitlement, in addition to receiving messages of solidarity from former queens who claim to have faced similar circumstances.

In an attempt to mitigate the crisis, the pageant administration published a statement denying that the contestant was awarded the official major title, asserting that what she received was a temporary qualifying title subject to their regulations. This reignited the dentist's anger, as she emphasized that her coronation took place in front of millions of viewers during an official ceremony.

Irina Yousri is a dentist and actress who previously appeared alongside artist Yasser Galal, but today she finds herself the heroine of a "legal war" shaking the throne of fashion and beauty in Egypt.