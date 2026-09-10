The King Abdulaziz Foundation has issued (the Knowledge Guide for the Historical Content of the National Day 2026), which provides documented material about the National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, gathering the most prominent information and historical milestones related to the unification of the country and the journey of King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud - may God have mercy on him - allowing media and cultural entities to benefit from it in preparing materials accompanying the celebration of this national occasion.

The guide, which spans 119 pages, is part of the foundation's efforts to provide reliable historical content that supports the production of communicative content, through a reference that collects essential information and facilitates access to various topics related to the history of the Kingdom and its national symbols.

The guide addresses the historical background of the National Day since the issuance of the royal decree announcing the unification of the country under the name (the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) on September 23, 1932, passing through the unification journey that extended for nearly three decades since the recapture of Riyadh in 1902. It also includes extensive topics such as the story of the Kingdom's naming, the development of the Saudi flag, the national anthem, brief biographies of the Kings of the Kingdom and their national words, in addition to showcasing the renaissance and development during the reign of King Abdulaziz, his characteristics, his journeys, the institutions of governance and administration, the royal palaces, and anecdotes and stories from his life, as well as selections of his poems and sayings.

The guide enhances the presence of historical sources in the content related to the National Day and provides those working in media and content production with a reliable reference that helps them present the occasion in its historical context and connect it to the unification and construction of the Kingdom, which the foundation has made available in digital format through the designated electronic link.



