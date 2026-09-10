أصدرت دارة الملك عبدالعزيز (الدليل المعرفي للمحتوى التاريخي لليوم الوطني 2026م)، الذي يقدم مادة موثقة حول اليوم الوطني للمملكة العربية السعودية، ويجمع أبرز المعلومات والمحطات التاريخية المرتبطة بتوحيد البلاد ومسيرة الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود -طيب الله ثراه-، بما يتيح للجهات الإعلامية والثقافية الاستفادة منه في إعداد المواد المصاحبة للاحتفاء بالمناسبة الوطنية.

ويأتي الدليل، الواقع في 119 صفحة، ضمن جهود الدارة في توفير محتوى تاريخي موثوق يدعم صناعة المحتوى الاتصالي، من خلال مرجع يجمع المعلومات الأساسية ويسهّل الوصول إليها في موضوعات متعددة تتعلق بتاريخ المملكة ورموزها الوطنية.

ويتناول الدليل الخلفية التاريخية لليوم الوطني منذ صدور الأمر الملكي بإعلان توحيد البلاد تحت اسم (المملكة العربية السعودية) في 23 سبتمبر 1932م، مرورًا بمسيرة التوحيد التي امتدت قرابة ثلاثة عقود منذ استعادة الرياض عام 1902م، كما يضم موضوعات واسعة تشمل قصة تسمية المملكة، وتطور العلم السعودي، والنشيد الوطني، وسيرًا موجزة لملوك المملكة وكلماتهم الوطنية، إضافة إلى استعراض النهضة والتنمية في عهد الملك عبدالعزيز، وصفاته، ورحلاته، ومؤسسات الحكم والإدارة، والقصور الملكية، ومواقف وقصص من حياته، وما كتبه المؤرخون والمفكرون عنه، إلى جانب مختارات من قصائده ومقولاته.

ويعزز الدليل حضور المصادر التاريخية في المحتوى المتصل باليوم الوطني، ويمنح العاملين في الإعلام وصناعة المحتوى مرجعًا موثوقًا يساعدهم على تقديم المناسبة في سياقها التاريخي وربطها بمسيرة توحيد المملكة وبنائها، فيما أتاحته الدارة بصيغة رقمية عبر الرابط الإلكتروني المخصص.