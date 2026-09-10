The Yemeni army repositioned itself on the western coast today (Thursday), spreading in the Dhubab district south of the city of Mocha, west of Taiz.



Yemeni military sources reported that the army began its deployment in the south of the city of Mocha and established an alternative command center in the Dhubab district towards Bab al-Mandab.



Meanwhile, the Houthis continue their crimes against civilians in Yemen. Yemeni media reported that a Houthi missile targeted a convoy of several vehicles today on the road linking the Mocha district to Lahij governorate, resulting in dozens of casualties, both dead and injured. The news site "Aden Al-Ghad" quoted medical sources stating that the convoy was carrying dozens of displaced families from the cities of Hays, Al-Khokha, and Mocha towards the temporary capital, Aden, indicating that the missile struck in the middle of the convoy on one of the roads leading to Aden. The sources noted that about 15 civilian vehicles were completely burned, and several of their passengers were charred, pointing out that the initial toll of the attack exceeded 100 dead, most of whom were women and children, along with dozens of injured, some in critical condition, who were transported to hospitals in Aden for treatment. Eyewitnesses described the incident as "catastrophic," amid rising flames and smoke and the scattering of victims' body parts, while a state of panic prevailed among the survivors and families who were on the same road. No official statement has yet been issued confirming the final toll of the victims or the accuracy of this news.