أعاد الجيش اليمني تموضعه في الساحل الغربي اليوم (الخميس)، وانتشر في مديرية ذباب جنوب مدينة المخا غربي تعز.


وذكرت مصادر عسكرية يمنية أن الجيش بدأ انتشاره في جنوب مدينة المخا، وشكل مركز قيادة بديل في مديرية ذوباب باتجاه باب المندب.


في غضون ذلك، يواصل الحوثي جرائمه ضد المدنيين في اليمن، وأفادت وسائل إعلام يمنية أن صاروخاً حوثياً استهدف اليوم، قافلة من عدد من السيارات على الطريق الرابط بين مديرية المخا ومحافظة لحج مما أسفر عن سقوط عشرات الأشخاص بين قتيل وجريح. ونقل موقع «عدن الغد» الإخباري عن مصادر طبية قولها إن القافلة كانت تقل عشرات الأسر النازحة من مدن حيس والخوخة والمخا باتجاه العاصمة المؤقتة عدن، مبينة أن الصاروخ سقط وسط القافلة على أحد الطرق المؤدية إلى عدن. وأشارت المصادر إلى احتراق نحو 15 سيارة مدنية بالكامل، وتفحم عدد من ركابها، لافتة إلى أن الحصيلة الأولية للهجوم تجاوزت 100 قتيل، غالبيتهم من النساء والأطفال، إلى جانب عشرات المصابين، بعضهم في حالات حرجة، جرى نقلهم إلى مستشفيات عدن لتلقي العلاج. ووصف شهود عيان الحادثةة بـ«الكارثية»، وسط تصاعد ألسنة اللهب والدخان وتناثر أشلاء الضحايا، فيما سادت حالة من الهلع بين الناجين والأسر التي كانت تسلك الطريق نفسه. ولم يصدر حتى الآن بيان رسمي يؤكد الحصيلة النهائية للضحايا، وصحة تلك الأنباء.