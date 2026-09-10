The Deputy Emir of the Asir Region, Prince Khalid bin Satam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, met today in his office at the emirate with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Central Cooperative Society in the region, Ali bin Yahya Al-Hayani.

During the meeting, His Highness was briefed on the society's activities, programs, and initiatives, as well as its efforts to support and develop the cooperative sector in the region and enhance its participation in community service.

His Highness emphasized the importance of the role played by cooperative societies in supporting local development, affirming the necessity of enhancing their contribution to achieving development goals in the Asir Region and expanding the scope of their initiatives to benefit the residents and improve the quality of life.