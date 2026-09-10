التقى نائب أمير منطقة عسير، الأمير خالد بن سطام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بالإمارة اليوم، رئيس مجلس إدارة الجمعية التعاونية المركزية بالمنطقة علي بن يحيى الحياني.

واطّلع سموه خلال اللقاء على أعمال الجمعية وبرامجها ومبادراتها، وما تقدمه من جهود في دعم وتنمية القطاع التعاوني بالمنطقة، وتعزيز مشاركته في خدمة المجتمع.

ونوّه سموه بأهمية الدور الذي تضطلع به الجمعيات التعاونية في دعم التنمية المحلية، مؤكّدًا ضرورة تعزيز إسهامها في تحقيق مستهدفات التنمية بمنطقة عسير، وتوسيع نطاق مبادراتها بما يخدم الأهالي ويرفع جودة الحياة.