A surreal drama shocked Indian society and bewildered security forces when an entire family experienced the bitterness of loss and genuine sorrow, holding cremation and memorial rituals for their son, only to receive a phone call that shook everyone’s existence and brought the "deceased" back to the world of the living!

The details of the story began on August 5, following the sudden disappearance of young Ravi Kumar from his home. After days of arduous searching, the police found an unidentified body floating in a swamp. Due to the severe decomposition that obscured the features of the corpse, everyone was unable to identify it, leading the grieving family to believe that the remains belonged to their missing son. They received the body to hold a sorrowful memorial service, followed by the cremation of the corpse according to their traditions.

While the family was receiving condolences and living through the pain of separation, on September 2, they received a dramatic call from the central prison administration, informing them that their "deceased" son was alive and had been with them since the day of his disappearance! At that moment, the shocked family hurried to the prison, only to discover that their son had been imprisoned on the same day he went missing on charges of disturbing public order, without anyone knowing his whereabouts.

This surprise put Indian security authorities in a complicated crisis, as the police now had to identify the true owner of the body that had been cremated due to a police error. The complications multiplied after experts declared the DNA analysis invalid, as the flames had completely consumed the genetic material of the remains, leaving the identity of the deceased a secret buried under the ashes of the Indian police's mistake!