دراما سريالية صدمت الشارع الهندي وأربكت الأجهزة الأمنية، حين عاشت عائلة كاملة مرارة الفقد والحزن الصادق، وأقامت طقوس الحرق والتأبين لابنها، قبل أن تتلقى اتصالا هاتفياً زلزل كيان الجميع وأعاد «الميت» إلى دنيا الأحياء!

بدأت تفاصيل القصة في الخامس من أغسطس، عقب اختفاء مفاجئ للشاب رافي كومار من منزله. وبعد أيام من البحث المضني، عثرت الشرطة على جثة مجهولة طافية داخل مستنقع. ونظراً للتحلل الشديد الذي أكل ملامح الجثمان، عجز الجميع عن التعرف على الهوية، لتقتنع العائلة المكلومة بأن الرفات يعود لابنهم المفقود، وتستلم الجثة لتقيم مراسم تأبين حزينة أُتبعت بحرق الجثمان وفق تقاليدهم.

وفيما كانت الأسرة تستقبل التعازي وتعيش ألم الفراق، تلقت في الثاني من سبتمبر مكالمة دراماتيكية من إدارة السجن المركزي، تخبرهم بأن ابنهم «المتوفى» حي يرزق وموجود لديهم منذ يوم اختفائه! حينها، سارعت العائلة مصدومة بالتوجه إلى السجن، لتكتشف أن ابنها سُجن في نفس يوم اختفائه بتهمة الإخلال بالنظام العام، دون أن يعلم أحد بمكانه.

ووضعت هذه المفاجأة السلطات الأمنية الهندية في أزمة معقدة، إذ بات يتعين على الشرطة معرفة صاحب الجثة الحقيقي الذي تم إحراق جثته بناء على خطأ الشرطة. وتضاعفت التعقيدات بعدما أعلن الخبراء بطلان إجراء تحليل الحمض النووي (DNA)، بعدما أتت ألسنة النيران على المادة الوراثية للرفات بالكامل، لتبقى هوية المتوفى سراً مدفوناً تحت رماد خطأ الشرطة الهندية!