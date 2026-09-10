حذرت رئيسة البنك المركزي الأوروبي كريستين لاجارد من أن الصراع في الشرق الأوسط لا يزال يولد ضغوطاً تضخمية، وتوقعت أن يظل التضخم أعلى بكثير من مستهدف البنك المركزي لفترة ممتدة، فيما لا تزال التوقعات الاقتصادية شديدة الضبابية.
تضخم أعلى من المستهدف
وبحسب ما أوردت وكالات أنباء، أوضحت لاجارد أن اقتصاد منطقة اليورو أثبت قدرته على الصمود خلال الربع الثاني، رغم تداعيات صدمة الطاقة. وأشارت إلى أن النمو كان واسع النطاق عبر الدول والقطاعات، ومن المرجح أن يكون هذا الاتجاه قد استمر خلال الربع الثالث، وذلك في أعقاب قرار المركزي الأوروبي برفع أسعار الفائدة. وقالت لاجارد: «لا يزال الصراع في الشرق الأوسط يولد ضغوطاً تضخمية، ومن المتوقع أن يظل التضخم أعلى بكثير من المستهدف لفترة ممتدة».
مخاطر صعودية وهبوطية
وأضافت رئيسة المركزي الأوروبي: «لا تزال التوقعات شديدة الضبابية، مع وجود مخاطر صعودية للتضخم ومخاطر هبوطية للنمو الاقتصادي.» وكان البنك المركزي الأوروبي قد رفع سعر الفائدة الرئيسي (الخميس) للمرة الثانية هذا العام، بواقع 25 نقطة أساس إلى 2.50%، في مسعى لاحتواء ارتفاع التضخم الناجم عن صدمة أسعار الطاقة، التي أشعلتها الحرب مع إيران.
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned that the conflict in the Middle East continues to generate inflationary pressures, and she predicted that inflation will remain significantly above the central bank's target for an extended period, while economic forecasts remain highly uncertain.
Inflation Above Target
According to news agencies, Lagarde clarified that the eurozone economy demonstrated resilience during the second quarter, despite the repercussions of the energy shock. She noted that growth was widespread across countries and sectors, and this trend is likely to have continued into the third quarter, following the European Central Bank's decision to raise interest rates. Lagarde stated, "The conflict in the Middle East continues to generate inflationary pressures, and inflation is expected to remain significantly above the target for an extended period."
Upside and Downside Risks
The ECB President added, "The outlook remains highly uncertain, with upside risks to inflation and downside risks to economic growth." The European Central Bank had raised the main interest rate (on Thursday) for the second time this year, by 25 basis points to 2.50%, in an effort to contain rising inflation resulting from the energy price shock, which has been exacerbated by the war with Iran.