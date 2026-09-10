European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned that the conflict in the Middle East continues to generate inflationary pressures, and she predicted that inflation will remain significantly above the central bank's target for an extended period, while economic forecasts remain highly uncertain.

Inflation Above Target

According to news agencies, Lagarde clarified that the eurozone economy demonstrated resilience during the second quarter, despite the repercussions of the energy shock. She noted that growth was widespread across countries and sectors, and this trend is likely to have continued into the third quarter, following the European Central Bank's decision to raise interest rates. Lagarde stated, "The conflict in the Middle East continues to generate inflationary pressures, and inflation is expected to remain significantly above the target for an extended period."

Upside and Downside Risks

The ECB President added, "The outlook remains highly uncertain, with upside risks to inflation and downside risks to economic growth." The European Central Bank had raised the main interest rate (on Thursday) for the second time this year, by 25 basis points to 2.50%, in an effort to contain rising inflation resulting from the energy price shock, which has been exacerbated by the war with Iran.