حذرت رئيسة البنك المركزي الأوروبي كريستين لاجارد من أن الصراع في الشرق الأوسط لا يزال يولد ضغوطاً تضخمية، وتوقعت أن يظل التضخم أعلى بكثير من مستهدف البنك المركزي لفترة ممتدة، فيما لا تزال التوقعات الاقتصادية شديدة الضبابية.

تضخم أعلى من المستهدف

وبحسب ما أوردت وكالات أنباء، أوضحت لاجارد أن اقتصاد منطقة اليورو أثبت قدرته على الصمود خلال الربع الثاني، رغم تداعيات صدمة الطاقة. وأشارت إلى أن النمو كان واسع النطاق عبر الدول والقطاعات، ومن المرجح أن يكون هذا الاتجاه قد استمر خلال الربع الثالث، وذلك في أعقاب قرار المركزي الأوروبي برفع أسعار الفائدة. وقالت لاجارد: «لا يزال الصراع في الشرق الأوسط يولد ضغوطاً تضخمية، ومن المتوقع أن يظل التضخم أعلى بكثير من المستهدف لفترة ممتدة».

مخاطر صعودية وهبوطية

وأضافت رئيسة المركزي الأوروبي: «لا تزال التوقعات شديدة الضبابية، مع وجود مخاطر صعودية للتضخم ومخاطر هبوطية للنمو الاقتصادي.» وكان البنك المركزي الأوروبي قد رفع سعر الفائدة الرئيسي (الخميس) للمرة الثانية هذا العام، بواقع 25 نقطة أساس إلى 2.50%، في مسعى لاحتواء ارتفاع التضخم الناجم عن صدمة أسعار الطاقة، التي أشعلتها الحرب مع إيران.