أعلن صندوق النقد الدولي أن الاقتصاد العالمي لا يزال على الطريق الصحيح لتسجيل نمو بنسبة 3% خلال 2026، مشيراً إلى أنه تمكن من تجاوز صدمة الطاقة بصورة أفضل من المتوقع.

وأوضحت المتحدثة باسم الصندوق جولي كوزاك، خلال مؤتمر صحفي، أن أسعار النفط والغاز لا تزال مرتفعة، كما أن تداعيات أزمة الطاقة الناجمة عن الحرب في الشرق الأوسط لم تنته بعد.


ارتفاع التضخم


وقالت كوزاك: «ضغوط الديون العالمية تتزايد، كما أن توقعات التضخم ارتفعت أخيراً، لكنها لا تزال مستقرة على المدى الطويل». ورحبت كوزاك بخطط لقاء الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ونظيره الصيني شي جين بينج في وقت لاحق هذا الشهر، مؤكدة أن أي خطوات لحل التوترات التجارية ستكون مفيدة لكلا البلدين وللاقتصاد العالمي.


توقعات شديدة الضبابية


وكانت رئيسة البنك المركزي الأوروبي كريستين لاجارد قد حذرت من أن الصراع في الشرق الأوسط لا يزال يولد ضغوطاً تضخمية، وتوقعت أن يظل التضخم أعلى بكثير من مستهدف البنك المركزي لفترة ممتدة، فيما لا تزال التوقعات الاقتصادية شديدة الضبابية.


تداعيات الصدمة


وبحسب ما أوردت وكالات أنباء، أوضحت لاجارد أن اقتصاد منطقة اليورو أثبت قدرته على الصمود خلال الربع الثاني، رغم تداعيات صدمة الطاقة. وأشارت إلى أن النمو كان واسع النطاق عبر الدول والقطاعات،


ومن المرجح أن يكون هذا الاتجاه قد استمر خلال الربع الثالث، وذلك في أعقاب قرار المركزي الأوروبي برفع أسعار الفائدة.