The International Monetary Fund announced that the global economy is still on track to record a growth rate of 3% by 2026, noting that it has managed to overcome the energy shock better than expected.

The Fund's spokesperson, Julie Kozak, clarified during a press conference that oil and gas prices remain high, and the repercussions of the energy crisis resulting from the war in the Middle East have not yet ended.



Rising Inflation



Kozak stated, "Global debt pressures are increasing, and inflation expectations have recently risen, but they remain stable in the long term." Kozak welcomed plans for a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month, emphasizing that any steps to resolve trade tensions would be beneficial for both countries and the global economy.



Highly Uncertain Forecasts



European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned that the conflict in the Middle East continues to generate inflationary pressures, and she predicted that inflation would remain significantly above the central bank's target for an extended period, while economic forecasts remain highly uncertain.



Shock Implications



According to news agencies, Lagarde explained that the Eurozone economy has demonstrated its resilience during the second quarter, despite the repercussions of the energy shock. She noted that growth was widespread across countries and sectors,



and this trend is likely to have continued during the third quarter, following the European Central Bank's decision to raise interest rates.