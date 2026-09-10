أعلنت وزارة العمل الأمريكية بأن مؤشر أسعار المنتجين، الذي يقيس التضخم قبل وصوله إلى المستهلكين، ارتفع بنسبة 5.4% في شهر أغسطس الماضي على أساس سنوي، مقارنة بـ 4.7% في يوليو 2026.
تكاليف الطاقة
وكان تضخم الجملة السنوي قد سجل ذروته هذا العام عند 5.9% في مايو، بعدما تسبب الصراع الإيراني في رفع تكاليف الطاقة. وعلى أساس شهري، ارتفعت أسعار الجملة بنسبة 0.4% بين يوليو وأغسطس، بعد زيادة بلغت 0.1% في الشهر السابق.
مستويات مرتفعة
ورغم إظهار التضخم بعض علامات التراجع خلال الأشهر الأخيرة، إلا أنه يظل عند مستويات مرتفعة، ما يثير استياء المستهلكين الذين يعانون من ارتفاع أسعار البنزين والمواد الغذائية والملابس وغيرها من السلع الأساسية. وقد تجاوزت أسعار النفط عالمياً حاجز 100 دولار للبرميل هذا الأسبوع إثر تجدد القتال في الشرق الأوسط، في حين صعّد الرئيس دونالد ترمب الحرب التجارية مع كندا، في إشارة إلى أن الرسوم الجمركية قد تواصل دفع التكاليف نحو الارتفاع.
تحدي سياسي
وتشكل هذه الأسعار المرتفعة تحدياً سياسياً لإدارة ترمب وللحزب الجمهوري مع اقتراب انتخابات منتصف المدة. وباستثناء فئتي الأغذية والطاقة المتقلبين، ارتفعت الأسعار الأساسية بنسبة 0.2% من يوليو إلى أغسطس الماضيين، وهي نفس نسبة الشهر السابق. وعلى أساس سنوي، صعدت الأسعار الأساسية بنسبة 4.6% مقارنة بـ 4.2% في يوليو.
The U.S. Department of Labor announced that the Producer Price Index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose by 5.4% in August compared to 4.7% in July 2026.
Energy Costs
Annual wholesale inflation peaked this year at 5.9% in May, after the Iranian conflict caused energy costs to rise. On a monthly basis, wholesale prices increased by 0.4% between July and August, following a 0.1% increase in the previous month.
High Levels
Although inflation has shown some signs of retreat in recent months, it remains at high levels, causing discontent among consumers who are struggling with rising prices for gasoline, food, clothing, and other essential goods. Global oil prices surpassed $100 a barrel this week due to renewed fighting in the Middle East, while President Donald Trump escalated the trade war with Canada, indicating that tariffs may continue to push costs higher.
Political Challenge
These high prices pose a political challenge for the Trump administration and the Republican Party as the midterm elections approach. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices rose by 0.2% from July to August, the same rate as the previous month. On a year-over-year basis, core prices increased by 4.6% compared to 4.2% in July.