The U.S. Department of Labor announced that the Producer Price Index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose by 5.4% in August compared to 4.7% in July 2026.

Energy Costs

Annual wholesale inflation peaked this year at 5.9% in May, after the Iranian conflict caused energy costs to rise. On a monthly basis, wholesale prices increased by 0.4% between July and August, following a 0.1% increase in the previous month.

High Levels

Although inflation has shown some signs of retreat in recent months, it remains at high levels, causing discontent among consumers who are struggling with rising prices for gasoline, food, clothing, and other essential goods. Global oil prices surpassed $100 a barrel this week due to renewed fighting in the Middle East, while President Donald Trump escalated the trade war with Canada, indicating that tariffs may continue to push costs higher.

Political Challenge

These high prices pose a political challenge for the Trump administration and the Republican Party as the midterm elections approach. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices rose by 0.2% from July to August, the same rate as the previous month. On a year-over-year basis, core prices increased by 4.6% compared to 4.2% in July.