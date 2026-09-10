أعلنت وزارة العمل الأمريكية بأن مؤشر أسعار المنتجين، الذي يقيس التضخم قبل وصوله إلى المستهلكين، ارتفع بنسبة 5.4% في شهر أغسطس الماضي على أساس سنوي، مقارنة بـ 4.7% في يوليو 2026.

تكاليف الطاقة

وكان تضخم الجملة السنوي قد سجل ذروته هذا العام عند 5.9% في مايو، بعدما تسبب الصراع الإيراني في رفع تكاليف الطاقة. وعلى أساس شهري، ارتفعت أسعار الجملة بنسبة 0.4% بين يوليو وأغسطس، بعد زيادة بلغت 0.1% في الشهر السابق.

مستويات مرتفعة

ورغم إظهار التضخم بعض علامات التراجع خلال الأشهر الأخيرة، إلا أنه يظل عند مستويات مرتفعة، ما يثير استياء المستهلكين الذين يعانون من ارتفاع أسعار البنزين والمواد الغذائية والملابس وغيرها من السلع الأساسية. وقد تجاوزت أسعار النفط عالمياً حاجز 100 دولار للبرميل هذا الأسبوع إثر تجدد القتال في الشرق الأوسط، في حين صعّد الرئيس دونالد ترمب الحرب التجارية مع كندا، في إشارة إلى أن الرسوم الجمركية قد تواصل دفع التكاليف نحو الارتفاع.

تحدي سياسي

وتشكل هذه الأسعار المرتفعة تحدياً سياسياً لإدارة ترمب وللحزب الجمهوري مع اقتراب انتخابات منتصف المدة. وباستثناء فئتي الأغذية والطاقة المتقلبين، ارتفعت الأسعار الأساسية بنسبة 0.2% من يوليو إلى أغسطس الماضيين، وهي نفس نسبة الشهر السابق. وعلى أساس سنوي، صعدت الأسعار الأساسية بنسبة 4.6% مقارنة بـ 4.2% في يوليو.