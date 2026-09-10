Uganda announced its withdrawal from the "Invictus" Games founded by Prince Harry, in a surprising move that the Ugandan army chief said comes in respect for King Charles III, amid ongoing divisions regarding the status of Harry and his wife Meghan within the royal family.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Ugandan army chief and son of President Yoweri Museveni, announced the withdrawal in a post on platform X on Wednesday.

Kainerugaba stated that his country does not want its position to be understood as opposing King Charles III, emphasizing that Uganda "will not participate in anything that does not have His Majesty's approval."

"I support the King... period."

When Kainerugaba was asked about the motivations behind the decision, he was quoted as saying that there are currents within the Ugandan Ministry of Defense that support what he described as a dismissive attitude towards "Harry and Meghan's nonsense," adding that he had to resolve the matter quickly, and confirmed: "I support the King. Period."

The timing of the announcement appears to be linked to an official message recently issued on behalf of King Charles, which reiterated that Prince Harry and Meghan are no longer working members of the royal family and that they will not use the titles "His Royal Highness" in their current status.



Uganda was the 26th country in the "Invictus" Games

The withdrawal decision is a blow to Prince Harry, who appeared two months ago alongside Ugandan Defense Minister Kiryowa Kiwanuka at an event held in London to announce Uganda's participation in the "Invictus" Games.

The East African nation was set to become the 26th country participating in the international sporting event dedicated to injured and sick military personnel and veterans.

During the announcement of participation, the Ugandan Defense Minister praised the leadership of President Yoweri Museveni, as well as Kainerugaba's role, a graduate of the British military academy Sandhurst, in supporting the Ugandan team's participation.

The minister stated at the time that the political support for participation represents a "new chapter" for the military personnel in his country.

A message from Buckingham Palace

The withdrawal decision came after an official message issued by the head of the royal household, Lord Chamberlain Richard Binion, at the request of King Charles.

The message included clarification regarding Harry and Meghan's status after their return to the UK about two weeks ago.

The message confirmed that the couple "are no longer working members of the royal family," and that their charitable activities "are a personal matter" they undertake in their private capacity, indicating that their status has become closer to that of ordinary citizens with business and charitable interests.

The message seems to have sparked reactions in Uganda and contributed to prompting the military leadership to reconsider participation in the event associated with Prince Harry.

The Ugandan government confirms the decision

Ugandan government spokesman Alan Kasujja confirmed to BBC that the decision regarding the participation of the Ugandan People's Defense Forces in the "Invictus" Games rests with General Kainerugaba.

He stated that what the army chief published represents his declared position, adding that if this position changes, he will announce it himself.

Thus, Uganda's participation in the games appears to be suspended, after having been officially announced just months ago.

The Ugandan army chief... a controversial figure

Kainerugaba took command of the Ugandan army in 2024 and is widely viewed as the leading candidate to succeed his father, President Yoweri Museveni, who is 81 years old.

The army chief is known for his controversial activity on platform X, where he has previously posted statements that sparked widespread criticism.

Among his posts are threats to invade neighboring Kenya, comments demanding that American singer Jay-Z hand over his wife Beyoncé to him so he can marry her, as well as threats targeting Bobi Wine, one of his father's most prominent political rivals.

"Invictus" at the heart of the dispute

The "Invictus" Games were founded by Prince Harry and aim to support military personnel and veterans who have suffered injuries or illnesses through international sporting competitions.