أعلنت أوغندا انسحابها من ألعاب «إنفيكتوس» التي أسسها الأمير هاري، في خطوة مفاجئة قال قائد الجيش الأوغندي إنها تأتي احتراماً للملك البريطاني تشارلز الثالث، وسط استمرار الانقسامات بشأن وضع هاري وزوجته ميغان داخل العائلة المالكة.

وأعلن الجنرال موهوزي كاينيروغابا، قائد الجيش الأوغندي ونجل الرئيس يوري موسيفيني، قرار الانسحاب في منشور عبر منصة X، الأربعاء.

وقال كاينيروغابا إن بلاده لا تريد أن يُفهم موقفها على أنه معارض للملك تشارلز الثالث، مؤكداً أن أوغندا «لن تشارك في أي شيء لا يحظى بموافقة جلالته».

«أؤيد الملك.. نقطة»

وعندما سُئل كاينيروغابا عن دوافع القرار، نُقل عنه قوله إن هناك داخل وزارة الدفاع الأوغندية تيارات تدعم ما وصفه باستخفاف بـ«هراء هاري وميغان»، مضيفاً أنه اضطر إلى حسم الأمر سريعاً، وأكد: «أنا أؤيد الملك. نقطة»

ويبدو أن توقيت الإعلان مرتبط برسالة رسمية صدرت مؤخراً نيابة عن الملك تشارلز، وأكدت مجدداً أن الأمير هاري وميغان لم يعودا من أفراد العائلة المالكة العاملين، وأنهما لن يستخدما ألقاب «صاحب السمو الملكي» في إطار وضعهما الحالي.


أوغندا كانت الدولة الـ26 في ألعاب «إنفيكتوس»

ويشكل قرار الانسحاب ضربة للأمير هاري، الذي ظهر قبل شهرين إلى جانب وزير الدفاع الأوغندي كيرياوا كيوانوكا في فعالية أقيمت في لندن للإعلان عن انضمام أوغندا إلى ألعاب «إنفيكتوس».

وكان من المقرر أن تصبح الدولة الواقعة في شرق أفريقيا الدولة الـ26 المشاركة في الحدث الرياضي الدولي المخصص للعسكريين والمحاربين القدامى المصابين والمرضى.

وخلال إعلان المشاركة، أشاد وزير الدفاع الأوغندي بقيادة الرئيس يوري موسيفيني، كما أثنى على دور كاينيروغابا، خريج الأكاديمية العسكرية البريطانية ساندهيرست، في دعم مشاركة الفريق الأوغندي.

وقال الوزير آنذاك إن الدعم السياسي للمشاركة يمثل «فصلاً جديداً» للعسكريين والعسكريات في بلاده.

رسالة من قصر باكنغهام

وجاء قرار الانسحاب بعد رسالة رسمية أصدرها رئيس الأسرة الملكية، اللورد تشامبرلين ريتشارد بينيون، بناءً على طلب الملك تشارلز.

وتضمنت الرسالة توضيحاً لوضع هاري وميغان بعد عودتهما إلى المملكة المتحدة قبل نحو أسبوعين.

وأكدت الرسالة أن الزوجين «لم يعودا عضوين عاملين في العائلة المالكة»، وأن أنشطتهما الخيرية «شأن شخصي» يقومان به بصفتهما الخاصة، مشيرة إلى أن وضعهما أصبح أقرب إلى وضع المواطنين العاديين الذين لديهم مصالح تجارية وخيرية.

ويبدو أن الرسالة أثارت ردود فعل في أوغندا، وأسهمت في دفع القيادة العسكرية إلى إعادة النظر في المشاركة في الفعالية التي تحمل بصمة الأمير هاري.

الحكومة الأوغندية تؤكد القرار

وأكد المتحدث باسم الحكومة الأوغندية آلان كاسوجا لـ BBC أن قرار مشاركة قوات الدفاع الشعبية الأوغندية في ألعاب «إنفيكتوس» يعود إلى الجنرال كاينيروغابا.

وقال إن ما نشره قائد الجيش يمثل موقفه المعلن، مضيفاً أنه إذا تغير هذا الموقف، فسوف يعلن ذلك بنفسه.

وبذلك، تبدو المشاركة الأوغندية في الألعاب معلقة، بعدما كانت قد أعلنت رسمياً قبل أشهر فقط.

قائد الجيش الأوغندي.. شخصية مثيرة للجدل

وتولى كاينيروغابا قيادة الجيش الأوغندي عام 2024، ويُنظر إليه على نطاق واسع باعتباره المرشح الأبرز لخلافة والده، الرئيس يوري موسيفيني، البالغ من العمر 81 عاماً.

ويعرف قائد الجيش بنشاطه المثير للجدل على منصة X، حيث سبق أن نشر تصريحات أثارت انتقادات واسعة.

ومن بين منشوراته تهديدات باجتياح دولة كينيا المجاورة، وتصريحات طالب فيها المغني الأمريكي جاي زي بتسليم زوجته بيونسيه له حتى يتزوجها، فضلاً عن تهديدات استهدفت بوبي واين، أبرز منافسي والده السياسيين.

«إنفيكتوس» في قلب الخلاف

وتأسست ألعاب «إنفيكتوس» بمبادرة من الأمير هاري، وتهدف إلى دعم العسكريين والمحاربين القدامى الذين تعرضوا لإصابات أو أمراض، من خلال منافسات رياضية دولية.