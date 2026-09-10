أعلنت أوغندا انسحابها من ألعاب «إنفيكتوس» التي أسسها الأمير هاري، في خطوة مفاجئة قال قائد الجيش الأوغندي إنها تأتي احتراماً للملك البريطاني تشارلز الثالث، وسط استمرار الانقسامات بشأن وضع هاري وزوجته ميغان داخل العائلة المالكة.
وأعلن الجنرال موهوزي كاينيروغابا، قائد الجيش الأوغندي ونجل الرئيس يوري موسيفيني، قرار الانسحاب في منشور عبر منصة X، الأربعاء.
وقال كاينيروغابا إن بلاده لا تريد أن يُفهم موقفها على أنه معارض للملك تشارلز الثالث، مؤكداً أن أوغندا «لن تشارك في أي شيء لا يحظى بموافقة جلالته».
«أؤيد الملك.. نقطة»
وعندما سُئل كاينيروغابا عن دوافع القرار، نُقل عنه قوله إن هناك داخل وزارة الدفاع الأوغندية تيارات تدعم ما وصفه باستخفاف بـ«هراء هاري وميغان»، مضيفاً أنه اضطر إلى حسم الأمر سريعاً، وأكد: «أنا أؤيد الملك. نقطة»
ويبدو أن توقيت الإعلان مرتبط برسالة رسمية صدرت مؤخراً نيابة عن الملك تشارلز، وأكدت مجدداً أن الأمير هاري وميغان لم يعودا من أفراد العائلة المالكة العاملين، وأنهما لن يستخدما ألقاب «صاحب السمو الملكي» في إطار وضعهما الحالي.
أوغندا كانت الدولة الـ26 في ألعاب «إنفيكتوس»
ويشكل قرار الانسحاب ضربة للأمير هاري، الذي ظهر قبل شهرين إلى جانب وزير الدفاع الأوغندي كيرياوا كيوانوكا في فعالية أقيمت في لندن للإعلان عن انضمام أوغندا إلى ألعاب «إنفيكتوس».
وكان من المقرر أن تصبح الدولة الواقعة في شرق أفريقيا الدولة الـ26 المشاركة في الحدث الرياضي الدولي المخصص للعسكريين والمحاربين القدامى المصابين والمرضى.
وخلال إعلان المشاركة، أشاد وزير الدفاع الأوغندي بقيادة الرئيس يوري موسيفيني، كما أثنى على دور كاينيروغابا، خريج الأكاديمية العسكرية البريطانية ساندهيرست، في دعم مشاركة الفريق الأوغندي.
وقال الوزير آنذاك إن الدعم السياسي للمشاركة يمثل «فصلاً جديداً» للعسكريين والعسكريات في بلاده.
رسالة من قصر باكنغهام
وجاء قرار الانسحاب بعد رسالة رسمية أصدرها رئيس الأسرة الملكية، اللورد تشامبرلين ريتشارد بينيون، بناءً على طلب الملك تشارلز.
وتضمنت الرسالة توضيحاً لوضع هاري وميغان بعد عودتهما إلى المملكة المتحدة قبل نحو أسبوعين.
وأكدت الرسالة أن الزوجين «لم يعودا عضوين عاملين في العائلة المالكة»، وأن أنشطتهما الخيرية «شأن شخصي» يقومان به بصفتهما الخاصة، مشيرة إلى أن وضعهما أصبح أقرب إلى وضع المواطنين العاديين الذين لديهم مصالح تجارية وخيرية.
ويبدو أن الرسالة أثارت ردود فعل في أوغندا، وأسهمت في دفع القيادة العسكرية إلى إعادة النظر في المشاركة في الفعالية التي تحمل بصمة الأمير هاري.
الحكومة الأوغندية تؤكد القرار
وأكد المتحدث باسم الحكومة الأوغندية آلان كاسوجا لـ BBC أن قرار مشاركة قوات الدفاع الشعبية الأوغندية في ألعاب «إنفيكتوس» يعود إلى الجنرال كاينيروغابا.
وقال إن ما نشره قائد الجيش يمثل موقفه المعلن، مضيفاً أنه إذا تغير هذا الموقف، فسوف يعلن ذلك بنفسه.
وبذلك، تبدو المشاركة الأوغندية في الألعاب معلقة، بعدما كانت قد أعلنت رسمياً قبل أشهر فقط.
قائد الجيش الأوغندي.. شخصية مثيرة للجدل
وتولى كاينيروغابا قيادة الجيش الأوغندي عام 2024، ويُنظر إليه على نطاق واسع باعتباره المرشح الأبرز لخلافة والده، الرئيس يوري موسيفيني، البالغ من العمر 81 عاماً.
ويعرف قائد الجيش بنشاطه المثير للجدل على منصة X، حيث سبق أن نشر تصريحات أثارت انتقادات واسعة.
ومن بين منشوراته تهديدات باجتياح دولة كينيا المجاورة، وتصريحات طالب فيها المغني الأمريكي جاي زي بتسليم زوجته بيونسيه له حتى يتزوجها، فضلاً عن تهديدات استهدفت بوبي واين، أبرز منافسي والده السياسيين.
«إنفيكتوس» في قلب الخلاف
وتأسست ألعاب «إنفيكتوس» بمبادرة من الأمير هاري، وتهدف إلى دعم العسكريين والمحاربين القدامى الذين تعرضوا لإصابات أو أمراض، من خلال منافسات رياضية دولية.
Uganda announced its withdrawal from the "Invictus" Games founded by Prince Harry, in a surprising move that the Ugandan army chief said comes in respect for King Charles III, amid ongoing divisions regarding the status of Harry and his wife Meghan within the royal family.
General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Ugandan army chief and son of President Yoweri Museveni, announced the withdrawal in a post on platform X on Wednesday.
Kainerugaba stated that his country does not want its position to be understood as opposing King Charles III, emphasizing that Uganda "will not participate in anything that does not have His Majesty's approval."
"I support the King... period."
When Kainerugaba was asked about the motivations behind the decision, he was quoted as saying that there are currents within the Ugandan Ministry of Defense that support what he described as a dismissive attitude towards "Harry and Meghan's nonsense," adding that he had to resolve the matter quickly, and confirmed: "I support the King. Period."
The timing of the announcement appears to be linked to an official message recently issued on behalf of King Charles, which reiterated that Prince Harry and Meghan are no longer working members of the royal family and that they will not use the titles "His Royal Highness" in their current status.
Uganda was the 26th country in the "Invictus" Games
The withdrawal decision is a blow to Prince Harry, who appeared two months ago alongside Ugandan Defense Minister Kiryowa Kiwanuka at an event held in London to announce Uganda's participation in the "Invictus" Games.
The East African nation was set to become the 26th country participating in the international sporting event dedicated to injured and sick military personnel and veterans.
During the announcement of participation, the Ugandan Defense Minister praised the leadership of President Yoweri Museveni, as well as Kainerugaba's role, a graduate of the British military academy Sandhurst, in supporting the Ugandan team's participation.
The minister stated at the time that the political support for participation represents a "new chapter" for the military personnel in his country.
A message from Buckingham Palace
The withdrawal decision came after an official message issued by the head of the royal household, Lord Chamberlain Richard Binion, at the request of King Charles.
The message included clarification regarding Harry and Meghan's status after their return to the UK about two weeks ago.
The message confirmed that the couple "are no longer working members of the royal family," and that their charitable activities "are a personal matter" they undertake in their private capacity, indicating that their status has become closer to that of ordinary citizens with business and charitable interests.
The message seems to have sparked reactions in Uganda and contributed to prompting the military leadership to reconsider participation in the event associated with Prince Harry.
The Ugandan government confirms the decision
Ugandan government spokesman Alan Kasujja confirmed to BBC that the decision regarding the participation of the Ugandan People's Defense Forces in the "Invictus" Games rests with General Kainerugaba.
He stated that what the army chief published represents his declared position, adding that if this position changes, he will announce it himself.
Thus, Uganda's participation in the games appears to be suspended, after having been officially announced just months ago.
The Ugandan army chief... a controversial figure
Kainerugaba took command of the Ugandan army in 2024 and is widely viewed as the leading candidate to succeed his father, President Yoweri Museveni, who is 81 years old.
The army chief is known for his controversial activity on platform X, where he has previously posted statements that sparked widespread criticism.
Among his posts are threats to invade neighboring Kenya, comments demanding that American singer Jay-Z hand over his wife Beyoncé to him so he can marry her, as well as threats targeting Bobi Wine, one of his father's most prominent political rivals.
"Invictus" at the heart of the dispute
The "Invictus" Games were founded by Prince Harry and aim to support military personnel and veterans who have suffered injuries or illnesses through international sporting competitions.