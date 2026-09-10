The National Intelligence Service of South Korea revealed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may have an undisclosed son, but at the same time confirmed that this son, even if proven to exist, does not currently appear to be in a position to succeed his father in leading the country.

According to the Daily Mail, the South Korean intelligence agency clarified in a statement issued on Thursday that it is still working to verify information regarding the existence of an older brother to Kim Jong Un's daughter, who is believed to be named Kim Ju-ae and is around 13 years old.

The agency reiterated its previous assessment that Kim Ju-ae currently appears to be the most prominent candidate to succeed her father, who took over the leadership of North Korea after the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, in 2011.

Does Kim Jong Un have a son older than his daughter?

The South Korean intelligence has not definitively concluded whether Kim Jong Un has a son older than Kim Ju-ae.

It stated that verification efforts are still ongoing, but indicated that even if the son is proven to exist, he does not currently hold a position that makes him a potential heir to his father.

It also confirmed that Kim Jong Un has a younger child as well, but the gender of this child has not been verified.

The statement seemingly came in response to recent media reports indicating that South Korean intelligence had concluded that Kim Jong Un does not have a son with his wife, Ri Sol-ju.

However, the new statements reopened speculation about the existence of another son not disclosed by Pyongyang.

Kim Ju-ae.. Increasing Presence Alongside Her Father

Since late 2022, Kim Ju-ae has appeared alongside her father at an increasing number of prominent official and military events, including missile launches and major military parades.

The North Korean state media has highlighted the close relationship between the leader and his daughter, describing her as one of his "most beloved" or "most respected" children.

Government media has also published repeated photos and footage of her alongside her father, a move analysts consider an indication of her rising political status.

Reports identifying her name are based on testimony from former NBA star Dennis Rodman, who said he held Kim Jong Un's daughter during his visit to Pyongyang in 2013.

Older Brother.. An Unresolved Mystery

In 2023, a South Korean parliamentary deputy stated that national intelligence informed a parliamentary committee that Kim Ju-ae has an older brother, but the agency later clarified, according to reports, that it is still trying to verify information suggesting that Kim Jong Un has a son.

The question of the existence of an older brother gains particular importance in any discussion about the future of power in North Korea, given the deeply ingrained male nature of the country's political system.

Since the establishment of North Korea in 1948, only three individuals have led the state, all of them men from the Kim family: the founder Kim Il-sung, then his son Kim Jong Il, and then his grandson Kim Jong Un.

Can a Woman Lead North Korea?

The rise of Kim Ju-ae to a potential heir raises questions about the willingness of the political and military elite in North Korea to accept a woman in leadership.

Some experts believe that senior officials in the regime, especially those of advanced age, may find it difficult to accept a woman leading the country, given the male-dominated history of the regime.

Her rise also presents a more complex scenario regarding the continuity of the Kim family's rule; if Kim Ju-ae assumes power and marries a man from outside the family, it could potentially lead to the transfer of power to a child partially belonging to another family, which could weaken, in the long term, the Kim family's monopoly on power.

Kim Jong Un is Still 42

Conversely, other experts argue that it is still early to discuss the succession of Kim Jong Un, as the North Korean leader is 42 years old, and appointing an official heir too early could limit his absolute power by creating a future center of influence within the regime.

For this reason, Kim Ju-ae's rise may be part of a gradual process to prepare and introduce her to the elite and the public, rather than necessarily a formal and final announcement of Kim Jong Un's successor.