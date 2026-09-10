كشفت وكالة الاستخبارات الوطنية في كوريا الجنوبية أن زعيم كوريا الشمالية كيم جونغ أون قد يكون لديه ابن لم يتم الإعلان عنه رسمياً، لكنها أكدت في الوقت نفسه أن هذا الابن، حتى لو ثبت وجوده، لا يبدو حالياً في موقع يؤهله لخلافة والده في قيادة البلاد.

وبحسب صحيفة ديلي ميل، أوضحت الاستخبارات الكورية الجنوبية، في بيان صدر الخميس، أنها لا تزال تعمل على التحقق من المعلومات المتعلقة بوجود شقيق أكبر لابنة كيم جونغ أون، التي يُعتقد أن اسمها كيم جو آي ويبلغ عمرها نحو 13 عاماً.

وأكدت الوكالة مجدداً تقييمها السابق بأن كيم جو آي تبدو في الوقت الحالي المرشحة الأبرز لخلافة والدها، الذي تولى قيادة كوريا الشمالية بعد وفاة والده كيم جونغ إيل عام 2011.

هل لدى كيم جونغ أون ابن أكبر من ابنته؟

ولم تحسم الاستخبارات الكورية الجنوبية بشكل نهائي ما إذا كان لدى كيم جونغ أون ابن أكبر من كيم جو آي.

وقالت إن عمليات التحقق لا تزال جارية، لكنها أشارت إلى أنه حتى في حال ثبوت وجود الابن، فإنه لا يشغل في الوقت الراهن موقعاً يجعله الوريث المحتمل لوالده.

كما أكدت أن كيم جونغ أون لديه طفل أصغر أيضاً، لكن جنس هذا الطفل لم يتم التحقق منه.

وجاء البيان على ما يبدو رداً على تقارير إعلامية حديثة أفادت بأن أجهزة الاستخبارات في كوريا الجنوبية خلصت إلى عدم وجود ابن لدى كيم جونغ أون من زوجته ري سول جو.

لكن التصريحات الجديدة أعادت فتح باب التكهنات حول وجود ابن آخر لم تعلن عنه بيونغ يانغ.

كيم جو آي.. حضور متزايد إلى جانب والدها

ومنذ أواخر عام 2022، ظهرت كيم جو آي إلى جانب والدها في عدد متزايد من المناسبات الرسمية والعسكرية البارزة، بما في ذلك عمليات إطلاق الصواريخ والعروض العسكرية الكبرى.

وأبرز الإعلام الرسمي في كوريا الشمالية العلاقة الوثيقة بين الزعيم وابنته، ووصفتها وسائل الإعلام الرسمية بأنها من بين أبنائه «الأكثر حباً» أو «الأكثر احتراماً».

كما نشرت وسائل الإعلام الحكومية صوراً ولقطات متكررة لها إلى جانب والدها، في خطوة اعتبرها محللون مؤشراً على صعود مكانتها السياسية.

وتستند التقارير التي تحدد اسمها إلى شهادة نجم كرة السلة الأمريكي السابق دينيس رودمان، الذي قال إنه حمل ابنة كيم جونغ أون خلال زيارته إلى بيونغ يانغ عام 2013.

شقيق أكبر.. لغز لم يُحسم

وفي عام 2023، قال نائب برلماني كوري جنوبي إن الاستخبارات الوطنية أبلغت لجنة برلمانية بأن لكيم جو آي شقيقاً أكبر، لكن الوكالة أوضحت لاحقاً، وفق التقارير، أنها لا تزال تحاول التحقق من المعلومات التي تشير إلى أن كيم جونغ أون لديه ابن.

وتكتسب مسألة وجود شقيق أكبر أهمية خاصة في أي نقاش حول مستقبل السلطة في كوريا الشمالية، نظراً إلى الطبيعة الذكورية المتجذرة في النظام السياسي للبلاد.

فمنذ تأسيس كوريا الشمالية عام 1948، تولى قيادة الدولة ثلاثة أفراد فقط، جميعهم رجال من عائلة كيم: المؤسس كيم إيل سونغ، ثم ابنه كيم جونغ إيل، ثم حفيده كيم جونغ أون.

هل يمكن لامرأة قيادة كوريا الشمالية؟

ويثير صعود كيم جو آي إلى موقع الوريث المحتمل تساؤلات حول مدى استعداد النخبة السياسية والعسكرية في كوريا الشمالية لقبول قيادة امرأة.

ويرى بعض الخبراء أن كبار المسؤولين في النظام، خصوصاً من هم في سن متقدمة، قد يجدون صعوبة في تقبل تولي امرأة قيادة البلاد، بالنظر إلى التاريخ الذكوري للنظام.

كما يطرح صعودها سيناريو آخر أكثر تعقيداً يتعلق باستمرارية حكم عائلة كيم، فإذا تولت كيم جو آي السلطة وتزوجت رجلاً من خارج العائلة، فقد يؤدي ذلك مستقبلاً إلى انتقال السلطة إلى طفل ينتمي جزئياً إلى عائلة أخرى، وهو ما قد يضعف، على المدى البعيد، احتكار عائلة كيم للسلطة.

كيم جونغ أون ما زال في الثانية والأربعين

في المقابل، يرى خبراء آخرون أن الحديث عن خلافة كيم جونغ أون لا يزال مبكراً، فالزعيم الكوري الشمالي يبلغ من العمر 42 عاماً، وقد يؤدي تعيين وريث رسمي في وقت مبكر إلى الحد من سلطته المطلقة، عبر خلق مركز نفوذ مستقبلي داخل النظام.

ولهذا السبب، قد يكون صعود كيم جو آي جزءاً من عملية تدريجية لإعدادها وتعريف النخبة والشعب بها، وليس بالضرورة إعلاناً رسمياً ونهائياً عن خليفة كيم جونغ أون.