كشفت دراسة بحثية حديثة أن تناول حفنة من المكسرات يومياً قد يرتبط بانخفاض ملحوظ في خطر الإصابة بارتفاع ضغط الدم، في نتيجة تضيف دليلاً جديداً إلى أهمية النظام الغذائي في الوقاية من أحد أبرز عوامل الخطر المرتبطة بالوفاة المبكرة وأمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية.

ويصف خبراء ارتفاع ضغط الدم بأنه أحد أكبر عوامل الخطر الأيضية للوفاة المبكرة، نظراً لارتباطه بأمراض خطيرة من بينها النوبات القلبية والسكتات الدماغية والفشل الكلوي والخرف.

وأوضح الباحثان شيرين قسام، أستاذة زائرة في مجموعة أبحاث الصحة والرفاهية بجامعة وينشستر، وداغفين أوني، الباحث في كلية الصحة العامة بإمبريال كوليدج لندن، أن العادات الغذائية تلعب دوراً محورياً في تحديد خطر الإصابة بارتفاع ضغط الدم.

حفنة واحدة يومياً قد تصنع فارقاً

وبحسب الدراسة المنشورة في British Journal of Nutrition، فإن تناول نحو حفنة من المكسرات يومياً، بما يعادل تقريباً 30 إلى 35 غراماً، ارتبط بانخفاض خطر الإصابة بارتفاع ضغط الدم بنسبة تصل إلى 26% مقارنة بالأشخاص الذين لا يتناولون المكسرات.

واعتمد الباحثون في تحليلهم على بيانات نحو 143 ألف شخص، من بينهم 20665 شخصاً مصابين بارتفاع ضغط الدم.

وأكد الباحثون أن النتائج لا تعني أن المكسرات علاج لارتفاع ضغط الدم، وإنما تشير إلى وجود ارتباط بين تناولها بانتظام وانخفاض خطر الإصابة بالحالة.

المكسرات ليست الغذاء الوحيد المفيد

وتأتي هذه النتيجة ضمن مجموعة أكبر من الأدلة التي تربط الأنظمة الغذائية الغنية بالأطعمة النباتية بانخفاض خطر ارتفاع ضغط الدم.

وأظهرت أبحاث الباحثين أن تناول الفواكه والخضراوات يرتبط أيضاً بانخفاض خطر الإصابة بارتفاع ضغط الدم، إذ ارتبط استهلاك نحو 800 غرام يومياً، أي ما يعادل 10 حصص تقريباً، بانخفاض الخطر بنسبة 11%.

كما ارتبط تناول الحبوب الكاملة، مثل الأرز البني والشوفان والخبز المصنوع من الحبوب الكاملة، بانخفاض أكبر في الخطر.

ووفقاً للتحليل، فإن الأشخاص الذين تناولوا أكبر كميات من الحبوب الكاملة يومياً كانوا أقل عرضة للإصابة بارتفاع ضغط الدم بنحو 26% مقارنة بمن تناولوا أقل الكميات.

كما ارتبط تناول البقوليات ومنتجات الصويا بانخفاض خطر ارتفاع ضغط الدم بنسبة 16% و19% على التوالي.

لماذا قد تساعد الأطعمة النباتية في خفض ضغط الدم؟

يرى الباحثون أن هناك عدة آليات يمكن أن تفسر العلاقة بين الأنظمة الغذائية الغنية بالنباتات وتحسن ضغط الدم.

وتعد الأطعمة النباتية مصدراً جيداً للبوتاسيوم، الذي يمكن أن يساعد الجسم على التخلص من الصوديوم، إضافة إلى مساهمته في ارتخاء الأوعية الدموية.

كما توفر هذه الأطعمة كميات كبيرة من الألياف، التي تغذي البكتيريا المفيدة في الأمعاء، ما يساعدها على إنتاج أحماض دهنية قصيرة السلسلة ترتبط بدورها بانخفاض ضغط الدم.

وتحتوي العديد من الأطعمة النباتية أيضاً على L-arginine والنترات، وهي مركبات يحولها الجسم إلى أكسيد النيتريك، الذي يساعد على توسيع الأوعية الدموية.

إضافة إلى ذلك، تعد النباتات مصدراً غنياً بمركبات البوليفينول، التي ارتبطت في دراسات سابقة أيضاً بتحسن مستويات ضغط الدم.

المكسرات قد تكون مفيدة

ورغم أن المكسرات تحتوي على نسبة مرتفعة نسبياً من السعرات الحرارية، يشير الباحثون إلى أن تناولها ارتبط في الدراسات بمعدلات أقل من السمنة، وهي بدورها أحد عوامل الخطر المرتبطة بارتفاع ضغط الدم.

ويرى الباحثان أن اجتماع هذه الآليات المختلفة قد يساعد في تفسير العلاقة بين الأنظمة الغذائية الغنية بالأطعمة النباتية وانخفاض مخاطر أمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية، لكن الباحثين يحذرون من اختزال النتائج في اعتبار المكسرات وحدها «طعاماً خارقاً» لصحة القلب.

الفائدة الأكبر تأتي من النظام الغذائي ككل

وأكد الباحثان أن أهمية المكسرات تظهر بصورة أكبر عندما تكون جزءاً من نمط غذائي صحي ومتوازن، وليس باعتبارها بديلاً عن بقية عناصر النظام الغذائي.