A recent research study has revealed that consuming a handful of nuts daily may be associated with a significant reduction in the risk of developing high blood pressure, adding new evidence to the importance of diet in preventing one of the leading risk factors associated with early death and cardiovascular diseases.

Experts describe high blood pressure as one of the largest metabolic risk factors for early death, due to its association with serious diseases including heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure, and dementia.

Researchers Sherin Qassam, a visiting professor in the Health and Wellbeing Research Group at the University of Winchester, and Dagfinn Aune, a researcher at the School of Public Health at Imperial College London, explained that dietary habits play a crucial role in determining the risk of developing high blood pressure.

A single handful daily could make a difference

According to the study published in the British Journal of Nutrition, consuming about a handful of nuts daily, equivalent to approximately 30 to 35 grams, was associated with a reduction in the risk of developing high blood pressure by up to 26% compared to individuals who do not consume nuts.

The researchers based their analysis on data from about 143,000 people, including 20,665 individuals with high blood pressure.

The researchers confirmed that the results do not imply that nuts are a treatment for high blood pressure, but rather indicate a correlation between regular consumption and a lower risk of the condition.

Nuts are not the only beneficial food

This finding is part of a larger body of evidence linking diets rich in plant-based foods to a lower risk of high blood pressure.

Research by the scientists has shown that consuming fruits and vegetables is also associated with a decreased risk of developing high blood pressure, with an intake of about 800 grams daily, equivalent to nearly 10 servings, linked to an 11% reduction in risk.

Additionally, the consumption of whole grains, such as brown rice, oats, and whole grain bread, was associated with a greater reduction in risk.

According to the analysis, individuals who consumed the largest amounts of whole grains daily were about 26% less likely to develop high blood pressure compared to those who consumed the least.

Consumption of legumes and soy products was also linked to a 16% and 19% reduction in the risk of high blood pressure, respectively.

Why might plant-based foods help lower blood pressure?

The researchers believe there are several mechanisms that could explain the relationship between plant-rich diets and improved blood pressure.

Plant-based foods are a good source of potassium, which can help the body eliminate sodium, in addition to contributing to the relaxation of blood vessels.

These foods also provide large amounts of fiber, which nourishes beneficial bacteria in the gut, helping them produce short-chain fatty acids that are associated with lower blood pressure.

Many plant-based foods also contain L-arginine and nitrates, compounds that the body converts into nitric oxide, which helps to dilate blood vessels.

Additionally, plants are a rich source of polyphenol compounds, which have also been linked in previous studies to improved blood pressure levels.

Nuts may be beneficial

Although nuts are relatively high in calories, researchers point out that their consumption has been associated in studies with lower rates of obesity, which is itself a risk factor associated with high blood pressure.

The researchers believe that the combination of these various mechanisms may help explain the relationship between diets rich in plant-based foods and lower risks of cardiovascular diseases, but they caution against reducing the findings to consider nuts alone as a "superfood" for heart health.

The greatest benefit comes from the diet as a whole

The researchers emphasized that the importance of nuts is greater when they are part of a healthy and balanced dietary pattern, rather than being considered a substitute for other elements of the diet.