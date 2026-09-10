كشفت دراسة بحثية حديثة أن تناول حفنة من المكسرات يومياً قد يرتبط بانخفاض ملحوظ في خطر الإصابة بارتفاع ضغط الدم، في نتيجة تضيف دليلاً جديداً إلى أهمية النظام الغذائي في الوقاية من أحد أبرز عوامل الخطر المرتبطة بالوفاة المبكرة وأمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية.
ويصف خبراء ارتفاع ضغط الدم بأنه أحد أكبر عوامل الخطر الأيضية للوفاة المبكرة، نظراً لارتباطه بأمراض خطيرة من بينها النوبات القلبية والسكتات الدماغية والفشل الكلوي والخرف.
وأوضح الباحثان شيرين قسام، أستاذة زائرة في مجموعة أبحاث الصحة والرفاهية بجامعة وينشستر، وداغفين أوني، الباحث في كلية الصحة العامة بإمبريال كوليدج لندن، أن العادات الغذائية تلعب دوراً محورياً في تحديد خطر الإصابة بارتفاع ضغط الدم.
حفنة واحدة يومياً قد تصنع فارقاً
وبحسب الدراسة المنشورة في British Journal of Nutrition، فإن تناول نحو حفنة من المكسرات يومياً، بما يعادل تقريباً 30 إلى 35 غراماً، ارتبط بانخفاض خطر الإصابة بارتفاع ضغط الدم بنسبة تصل إلى 26% مقارنة بالأشخاص الذين لا يتناولون المكسرات.
واعتمد الباحثون في تحليلهم على بيانات نحو 143 ألف شخص، من بينهم 20665 شخصاً مصابين بارتفاع ضغط الدم.
وأكد الباحثون أن النتائج لا تعني أن المكسرات علاج لارتفاع ضغط الدم، وإنما تشير إلى وجود ارتباط بين تناولها بانتظام وانخفاض خطر الإصابة بالحالة.
المكسرات ليست الغذاء الوحيد المفيد
وتأتي هذه النتيجة ضمن مجموعة أكبر من الأدلة التي تربط الأنظمة الغذائية الغنية بالأطعمة النباتية بانخفاض خطر ارتفاع ضغط الدم.
وأظهرت أبحاث الباحثين أن تناول الفواكه والخضراوات يرتبط أيضاً بانخفاض خطر الإصابة بارتفاع ضغط الدم، إذ ارتبط استهلاك نحو 800 غرام يومياً، أي ما يعادل 10 حصص تقريباً، بانخفاض الخطر بنسبة 11%.
كما ارتبط تناول الحبوب الكاملة، مثل الأرز البني والشوفان والخبز المصنوع من الحبوب الكاملة، بانخفاض أكبر في الخطر.
ووفقاً للتحليل، فإن الأشخاص الذين تناولوا أكبر كميات من الحبوب الكاملة يومياً كانوا أقل عرضة للإصابة بارتفاع ضغط الدم بنحو 26% مقارنة بمن تناولوا أقل الكميات.
كما ارتبط تناول البقوليات ومنتجات الصويا بانخفاض خطر ارتفاع ضغط الدم بنسبة 16% و19% على التوالي.
لماذا قد تساعد الأطعمة النباتية في خفض ضغط الدم؟
يرى الباحثون أن هناك عدة آليات يمكن أن تفسر العلاقة بين الأنظمة الغذائية الغنية بالنباتات وتحسن ضغط الدم.
وتعد الأطعمة النباتية مصدراً جيداً للبوتاسيوم، الذي يمكن أن يساعد الجسم على التخلص من الصوديوم، إضافة إلى مساهمته في ارتخاء الأوعية الدموية.
كما توفر هذه الأطعمة كميات كبيرة من الألياف، التي تغذي البكتيريا المفيدة في الأمعاء، ما يساعدها على إنتاج أحماض دهنية قصيرة السلسلة ترتبط بدورها بانخفاض ضغط الدم.
وتحتوي العديد من الأطعمة النباتية أيضاً على L-arginine والنترات، وهي مركبات يحولها الجسم إلى أكسيد النيتريك، الذي يساعد على توسيع الأوعية الدموية.
إضافة إلى ذلك، تعد النباتات مصدراً غنياً بمركبات البوليفينول، التي ارتبطت في دراسات سابقة أيضاً بتحسن مستويات ضغط الدم.
المكسرات قد تكون مفيدة
ورغم أن المكسرات تحتوي على نسبة مرتفعة نسبياً من السعرات الحرارية، يشير الباحثون إلى أن تناولها ارتبط في الدراسات بمعدلات أقل من السمنة، وهي بدورها أحد عوامل الخطر المرتبطة بارتفاع ضغط الدم.
ويرى الباحثان أن اجتماع هذه الآليات المختلفة قد يساعد في تفسير العلاقة بين الأنظمة الغذائية الغنية بالأطعمة النباتية وانخفاض مخاطر أمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية، لكن الباحثين يحذرون من اختزال النتائج في اعتبار المكسرات وحدها «طعاماً خارقاً» لصحة القلب.
الفائدة الأكبر تأتي من النظام الغذائي ككل
وأكد الباحثان أن أهمية المكسرات تظهر بصورة أكبر عندما تكون جزءاً من نمط غذائي صحي ومتوازن، وليس باعتبارها بديلاً عن بقية عناصر النظام الغذائي.
A recent research study has revealed that consuming a handful of nuts daily may be associated with a significant reduction in the risk of developing high blood pressure, adding new evidence to the importance of diet in preventing one of the leading risk factors associated with early death and cardiovascular diseases.
Experts describe high blood pressure as one of the largest metabolic risk factors for early death, due to its association with serious diseases including heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure, and dementia.
Researchers Sherin Qassam, a visiting professor in the Health and Wellbeing Research Group at the University of Winchester, and Dagfinn Aune, a researcher at the School of Public Health at Imperial College London, explained that dietary habits play a crucial role in determining the risk of developing high blood pressure.
A single handful daily could make a difference
According to the study published in the British Journal of Nutrition, consuming about a handful of nuts daily, equivalent to approximately 30 to 35 grams, was associated with a reduction in the risk of developing high blood pressure by up to 26% compared to individuals who do not consume nuts.
The researchers based their analysis on data from about 143,000 people, including 20,665 individuals with high blood pressure.
The researchers confirmed that the results do not imply that nuts are a treatment for high blood pressure, but rather indicate a correlation between regular consumption and a lower risk of the condition.
Nuts are not the only beneficial food
This finding is part of a larger body of evidence linking diets rich in plant-based foods to a lower risk of high blood pressure.
Research by the scientists has shown that consuming fruits and vegetables is also associated with a decreased risk of developing high blood pressure, with an intake of about 800 grams daily, equivalent to nearly 10 servings, linked to an 11% reduction in risk.
Additionally, the consumption of whole grains, such as brown rice, oats, and whole grain bread, was associated with a greater reduction in risk.
According to the analysis, individuals who consumed the largest amounts of whole grains daily were about 26% less likely to develop high blood pressure compared to those who consumed the least.
Consumption of legumes and soy products was also linked to a 16% and 19% reduction in the risk of high blood pressure, respectively.
Why might plant-based foods help lower blood pressure?
The researchers believe there are several mechanisms that could explain the relationship between plant-rich diets and improved blood pressure.
Plant-based foods are a good source of potassium, which can help the body eliminate sodium, in addition to contributing to the relaxation of blood vessels.
These foods also provide large amounts of fiber, which nourishes beneficial bacteria in the gut, helping them produce short-chain fatty acids that are associated with lower blood pressure.
Many plant-based foods also contain L-arginine and nitrates, compounds that the body converts into nitric oxide, which helps to dilate blood vessels.
Additionally, plants are a rich source of polyphenol compounds, which have also been linked in previous studies to improved blood pressure levels.
Nuts may be beneficial
Although nuts are relatively high in calories, researchers point out that their consumption has been associated in studies with lower rates of obesity, which is itself a risk factor associated with high blood pressure.
The researchers believe that the combination of these various mechanisms may help explain the relationship between diets rich in plant-based foods and lower risks of cardiovascular diseases, but they caution against reducing the findings to consider nuts alone as a "superfood" for heart health.
The greatest benefit comes from the diet as a whole
The researchers emphasized that the importance of nuts is greater when they are part of a healthy and balanced dietary pattern, rather than being considered a substitute for other elements of the diet.