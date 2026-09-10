As part of the Kingdom's efforts to build an integrated system for artificial intelligence and enhance its position as a global center for technology and innovation, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Engineer Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, held a series of meetings during the second day of his visit to Silicon Valley in California with leaders of prominent global technology and investment companies to discuss expanding partnerships in artificial intelligence, enhancing computing capabilities and infrastructure, developing applications and robotics, and attracting quality investments.

Al-Swaha met with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to discuss expanding the partnership in advanced models and leveraging the computing capabilities and infrastructure developed by Humain. He also discussed with Dell Technologies Chairman and CEO Michael Dell enterprise artificial intelligence solutions and integrating the company's solutions with Humain's computing capabilities.

He talked with Cognition AI co-founder and CEO Scott Wu about expanding the use of self-engineering software solutions and enabling the operation of "Diven" and software agents, while he discussed with Solidigm's Global Operations Chief Kyle Fukuda the employment of advanced storage solutions within the computing infrastructure and data centers developed by Humain.

On the investment side, Al-Swaha discussed with Social Capital founder and CEO Chamath Palihapitiya attracting investments to the infrastructure and computing capabilities in the Kingdom and expanding investments in advanced technologies.