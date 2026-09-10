ضمن جهود المملكة لبناء منظومة متكاملة للذكاء الاصطناعي وتعزيز مكانتها مركزاً عالمياً للتقنية والابتكار، عقد وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس عبدالله بن عامر السواحة، خلال اليوم الثاني من زيارته إلى وادي السيليكون بولاية كاليفورنيا، سلسلة اجتماعات مع قيادات أبرز شركات التقنية والاستثمار العالمية، لبحث توسيع الشراكات في الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتعزيز القدرات الحوسبية والبنية التحتية، وتطوير التطبيقات والروبوتات، وجذب الاستثمارات النوعية.
واجتمع السواحة مع الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة أوبن إيه آي سام ألتمان، لمناقشة توسيع الشراكة في النماذج المتقدمة، والاستفادة من القدرات الحوسبية والبنية التحتية التي تطورها هيوماين. كما بحث مع رئيس مجلس الإدارة والرئيس التنفيذي لشركة دل تكنولوجيز مايكل دل، حلول الذكاء الاصطناعي المؤسسي ودمج حلول الشركة مع قدرات هيوماين الحوسبية.
وناقش مع المؤسس المشارك والرئيس التنفيذي لشركة كوجنيشن إيه آي سكوت وو، توسيع استخدام حلول هندسة البرمجيات الذاتية وتمكين تشغيل «ديفن» والوكلاء البرمجيين، فيما بحث مع رئيس العمليات العالمية في سوليدجم كايل فوكودا، توظيف حلول التخزين المتقدمة ضمن البنية الحوسبية ومراكز البيانات التي تطورها هيوماين.
وفي الجانب الاستثماري، ناقش السواحة مع المؤسس والرئيس التنفيذي لشركة سوشال كابيتال تشاماث باليهابيتيا، جذب الاستثمارات إلى البنية التحتية والقدرات الحوسبية في المملكة، وتوسيع الاستثمارات في التقنيات المتقدمة.