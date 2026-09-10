أكد رئيس ديوان المظالم رئيس مجلس القضاء الإداري الدكتور علي بن أحمد الأحيدب، أن موافقة مجلس الوزراء على تعديل عدد من مواد نظام القضاء المتعلقة بدرجات السلك القضائي وشروط شغلها، كفيلة بانتظام العمل القضائي واستقراره بين درجات التقاضي، على نحو يعزز توظيف الخبرات والكفاءات القضائية، ويرتقي بجودة الممارسة القضائية.
وأوضح أن هذه الموافقة تجسد ما يحظى به القضاء من عناية ودعم متواصلين، وحرص على تطوير أطره التنظيمية، بما يعزز كفاءة الأداء القضائي ويواكب مستجدات المرحلة.
ورفع رئيس ديوان المظالم الشكر لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظهما الله- بهذه المناسبة، مؤكداً أن ما حملته التعديلات من تنظيم لدرجات السلك القضائي يعكس نهج القيادة في دعم مرفق القضاء، بما يعزز جاهزية القضاء لمواصلة رسالته والاضطلاع بمسؤولياته بكفاءة واقتدار.
وسأل الله تعالى أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين، وأن يوفقهما لكل ما فيه خير للوطن والمواطن، وأن يديم على المملكة أمنها واستقرارها.