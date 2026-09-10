The President of the Board of Grievances and the Chairman of the Administrative Judiciary Council, Dr. Ali bin Ahmed Al-Ahaidib, confirmed that the approval of the Council of Ministers to amend several provisions of the judiciary system related to the ranks of the judicial corps and the conditions for holding them is sufficient to ensure the regularity and stability of judicial work among the levels of litigation, in a manner that enhances the employment of judicial expertise and competencies, and elevates the quality of judicial practice.

He explained that this approval embodies the continuous care and support that the judiciary receives, and the keenness to develop its organizational frameworks, which enhances the efficiency of judicial performance and keeps pace with the developments of the stage.

The President of the Board of Grievances expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may Allah protect them - on this occasion, affirming that the amendments regarding the organization of the ranks of the judicial corps reflect the leadership's approach in supporting the judiciary, which enhances the judiciary's readiness to continue its mission and fulfill its responsibilities with efficiency and competence.

He asked Allah Almighty to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the trustworthy Crown Prince, to grant them success in all that is good for the nation and its citizens, and to maintain the Kingdom's security and stability.