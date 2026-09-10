The Prince of Al-Qassim Region, Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, accompanied by Prince Fahd bin Saad bin Faisal bin Saad, the Deputy Prince of the region, received a number of businessmen and investors from various regions of the Kingdom at the reception hall of the Emirate's Diwan.

The Prince of Al-Qassim emphasized the importance of the role played by the private sector in supporting development, stimulating economic activity, and creating investment and job opportunities, pointing to the region's abundant resources, relative advantages, and promising opportunities in several sectors.

He highlighted the Emirate's commitment to creating an encouraging investment environment, enhancing integration between government entities and the private sector, and overcoming any challenges that investors may face, which contributes to attracting quality investments and expanding the scope of economic projects in the region, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. He noted that the region possesses economic diversity and investment components in the agriculture, industry, tourism, and services sectors, stressing the importance of investing in these advantages and transforming them into quality projects that achieve economic value and contribute to providing job opportunities for the sons and daughters of the nation.

During the meeting, he listened to a number of insights and proposals from businessmen and investors regarding investment opportunities and ways to enhance the economic environment, emphasizing the importance of direct communication with investors and benefiting from their experiences and suggestions in developing opportunities and projects.

Businessmen and investors expressed their gratitude for the attention and encouragement they receive, appreciating his commitment to supporting investment and enhancing the participation of the private sector in the region's development journey.