استقبل أمير منطقة القصيم الأمير الدكتور فيصل بن مشعل بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور الأمير فهد بن سعد بن فيصل بن سعد نائب أمير المنطقة، عدداً من رجال الأعمال والمستثمرين من مختلف مناطق المملكة، وذلك في مجلس الاستقبال بديوان الإمارة.

وأكد أمير القصيم أهمية الدور الذي يؤديه القطاع الخاص في دعم التنمية، وتحفيز النشاط الاقتصادي، وإيجاد الفرص الاستثمارية والوظيفية، مشيراً إلى ما تزخر به المنطقة من مقومات وميزات نسبية وفرص واعدة في عدد من القطاعات.

وبيَّن حرص الإمارة على تهيئة البيئة المحفزة للاستثمار، وتعزيز التكامل بين الجهات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص، وتذليل ما قد يواجه المستثمرين من تحديات، بما يسهم في استقطاب الاستثمارات النوعية، وتوسيع نطاق المشاريع الاقتصادية بالمنطقة، تحقيقاً لمستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، مشيراً إلى أن المنطقة تمتلك تنوعاً اقتصادياً ومقومات استثمارية في قطاعات الزراعة والصناعة والسياحة والخدمات، مؤكداً أهمية استثمار هذه الميز وتحويلها إلى مشاريع نوعية تحقق قيمة اقتصادية، وتسهم في توفير فرص العمل لأبناء وبنات الوطن.

واستمع خلال اللقاء إلى عدد من الرؤى والمقترحات من رجال الأعمال والمستثمرين حول الفرص الاستثمارية وسبل تعزيز البيئة الاقتصادية، منوهاً بأهمية التواصل المباشر مع المستثمرين، والاستفادة من خبراتهم ومقترحاتهم في تطوير الفرص والمشاريع.

وأعرب رجال الأعمال والمستثمرون عن شكرهم له على ما يجدونه من اهتمام وتشجيع، مثمنين حرصه على دعم الاستثمار، وتعزيز مشاركة القطاع الخاص في مسيرة التنمية بالمنطقة.