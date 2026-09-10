The Governor of Taif, Prince Fawaz bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, received today in his office the newly appointed Director of Passports for the province, Brigadier Abdulwahid Al-Nuimi, accompanied by the Director of Passports at Taif Airport, Colonel Mishal bin Masoud Al-Juaid.

His Highness congratulated Brigadier Al-Nuimi on his appointment as the Director of Passports for Taif, wishing him success in his duties and encouraging him to continue efforts to enhance the services provided to citizens, residents, and visitors to the province.

His Highness the Governor of Taif emphasized the importance of facilitating procedures and providing the best services for the guests of الرحمن arriving through Taif International Airport, which contributes to the smooth arrival and completion of their procedures with ease and convenience.