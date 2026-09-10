استقبل محافظ الطائف، الأمير فواز بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه اليوم، مدير جوازات المحافظة المعيّن حديثًا العميد عبدالواحد النويمي، يرافقه مدير جوازات مطار الطائف العقيد مشعل بن مسعود الجعيد.

وهنّأ سموه العميد النويمي بمناسبة تعيينه مديرًا لجوازات الطائف، متمنيًا له التوفيق في مهام عمله، ومواصلة الجهود للارتقاء بالخدمات المقدمة للمواطنين والمقيمين وقاصدي المحافظة.

وأكد سمو محافظ الطائف أهمية تسهيل الإجراءات وتقديم أفضل الخدمات لضيوف الرحمن القادمين عبر مطار الطائف الدولي، بما يسهم في انسيابية وصولهم وإنهاء إجراءاتهم بكل يسر وسهولة.