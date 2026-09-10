تسعى حكومة رئيس الوزراء البريطاني آندي بيرنام إلى إعادة صياغة العلاقة الاقتصادية مع الاتحاد الأوروبي، عبر اتفاق جديد يتجاوز ترتيبات ما بعد «بريكست» ويمنح الاقتصاد البريطاني دفعة نمو ملموسة، إلا أن الطموح البريطاني يصطدم بتحفظ أوروبي وبـ«خطوط حمراء» ترفض لندن تجاوزها.


وتتجه الأنظار إلى القمة البريطانية الأوروبية المقررة في نوفمبر القادم، التي كان يُنظر إليها باعتبارها محطة حاسمة لإطلاق مرحلة جديدة من العلاقات، لكن مسؤولين أوروبيين مطلعين على المفاوضات يستبعدون إبرام اتفاق اقتصادي كبير خلالها، ويرجحون أن تقتصر النتائج على ملفات محدودة يجري التفاوض بشأنها منذ القمة السابقة في مايو 2025.


وتتمسك حكومة بيرنام برفض الانضمام إلى الاتحاد الجمركي، وإعادة حرية حركة الأشخاص، والعودة الشاملة إلى السوق الموحدة، وهي مواقف ترى بروكسل أنها لا تنسجم مع اتفاق اقتصادي واسع النطاق.


قال مسؤول أوروبي إن الصفقة التي تطمح إليها لندن قد تحتاج إلى الانتظار حتى قمة عام 2027.


ومن المرجح أن تركز قمة نوفمبر على ثلاثة ملفات رئيسية: المنتجات الزراعية والغذائية، وأسواق الكربون، وتأشيرات الشباب، فيما تستمر المفاوضات بشأن مشاركة بريطانيا في سوق الكهرباء الأوروبية، دون توقع اكتمالها قبل القمة.


وتكشف التقديرات الاقتصادية حجم الفجوة بين الطموح والنتائج المتوقعة؛ إذ يقدر «مركز الإصلاح الأوروبي» أن الاتفاقات الجاري بحثها قد تضيف بين 0.3% و0.7% إلى الناتج المحلي الإجمالي البريطاني خلال عشر سنوات، في حين يطمح بيرنام إلى اتفاق قادر على إضافة «نقاط مئوية» إلى معدل النمو.


وتزداد حساسية الملف مع تقدير بنك إنجلترا أن «بريكست» تسبب في خسارة تعادل نحو 6% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي خلال الفترة نفسها.


ورغم تأكيد لندن رغبتها في بناء «علاقة طموحة ووثيقة» مع بروكسل، فإن الاتحاد الأوروبي يرفض فكرة الانتقائية في السوق الموحدة، محذراً من منح بريطانيا مزايا دون التزامات مقابلة. وبذلك تبدو قمة نوفمبر أقرب إلى تثبيت تعاون محدود، لا إلى إحداث التحول الكبير الذي تراهن عليه حكومة بيرنام.