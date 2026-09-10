أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة السعودية بأشد العبارات واستنكارها الدخول غير الشرعي لرئيس وزراء حكومة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي إلى أراضي الجمهورية العربية السورية الشقيقة، في انتهاكٍ صارخٍ لسيادتها ووحدة أراضيها، وخرقٍ فاضحٍ للقانون الدولي.
وشددت المملكة على أهمية وقف الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية وتجاوزاتها تجاه الأراضي السورية، والالتزام باتفاقية فض الاشتباك لعام 1974م بما يحافظ على أمن واستقرار المنطقة، مجددةً دعمها لسيادة ووحدة الأراضي السورية.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Saudi Arabia's condemnation in the strongest terms and its denunciation of the illegal entry of the Prime Minister of the Israeli occupation government into the territory of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, in a blatant violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a flagrant breach of international law.
The Kingdom emphasized the importance of stopping Israeli violations and transgressions against Syrian territory, and adhering to the 1974 disengagement agreement in a way that preserves the security and stability of the region, reaffirming its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.