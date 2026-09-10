أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة السعودية بأشد العبارات واستنكارها الدخول غير الشرعي لرئيس وزراء حكومة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي إلى أراضي الجمهورية العربية السورية الشقيقة، في انتهاكٍ صارخٍ لسيادتها ووحدة أراضيها، وخرقٍ فاضحٍ للقانون الدولي.

وشددت المملكة على أهمية وقف الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية وتجاوزاتها تجاه الأراضي السورية، والالتزام باتفاقية فض الاشتباك لعام 1974م بما يحافظ على أمن واستقرار المنطقة، مجددةً دعمها لسيادة ووحدة الأراضي السورية.