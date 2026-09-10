The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Saudi Arabia's condemnation in the strongest terms and its denunciation of the illegal entry of the Prime Minister of the Israeli occupation government into the territory of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, in a blatant violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a flagrant breach of international law.

The Kingdom emphasized the importance of stopping Israeli violations and transgressions against Syrian territory, and adhering to the 1974 disengagement agreement in a way that preserves the security and stability of the region, reaffirming its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.