A famous businessman did not expect that the videos in which he boasted about displaying his wealth and provoking his followers would be the conclusive evidence that dismantles his empire and leads him to prison instead of a honeymoon.

The wedding of influencer and businessman Mohammed Fathi Tangalan, known by the nickname "Kara Haydar Alwani," to influencer Çagla Öz in the province of Van, turned into the most talked-about event in Turkey. The groom appeared drowning his bride in kilograms of gold and a collection of luxurious jewelry worth over 45 million Turkish lira, boasting about posting clips documenting the moment police patrols arrived to secure the event in a narcissistic style that ignited social media platforms.

However, this display prompted the public prosecutor's office in Turkey to open an urgent investigation into the source of this money, summoning the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) to trace the origins of the "wealthy groom." Investigations soon revealed that the man had 25 records and previous offenses in police files.

Immediately, Turkish security forces raided the groom's house and arrested him in front of his family's astonishment, leading the court to decide to refer him and place him in pretrial detention on charges related to "money laundering and the proceeds of criminal acts," turning the displays of extravagance and the "kilo of gold" into the iron shackles that ended the legend of the most luxurious wedding.