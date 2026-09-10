لم يتوقع رجل أعمال شهير أن تكون مقاطع الفيديو التي تباهى فيها باستعراض ثروته واستفزاز متابعيه هي الدليل القاطع الذي يفكك إمبراطوريته ويقوده إلى السجن بدلاً من شهر العسل.

تحول حفل زفاف المؤثر ورجل الأعمال محمد فاتح تانغالان، المعروف بلقب «قره حيدر الواني»، على المؤثرة تشاغلا أوز بمرادية بولاية وان، إلى الحدث الأكثر تداولاً في تركيا. وظهر العريس وهو يُغرق عروسه بكيلوغرام من الذهب ومجموعة من المجوهرات الفاخرة التي تجاوزت قيمتها 45 مليون ليرة تركية، متباهياً بنشر مقاطع تُوثق لحظة وصول دوريات الشرطة لتأمين الحفل بأسلوب نرجسي أشعل منصات التواصل.

لكن هذا الاستعراض دفع النيابة العامة في تركيا لفتح تحقيق عاجل حول مصدر هذه الأموال، مستدعية مجلس التحقيق في الجرائم المالية (MASAK) لتتبع أصول «العريس الثري». وسرعان ما كشفت التحريات امتلاك الرجل ل25 سجلاً وجناية سابقة في ملفات الشرطة.

وعلى الفور، داهمت القوات الأمنية التركية منزل العريس وألقت القبض عليه أمام ذهول عائلته، لتقرر المحكمة إحالته وحبسه احتياطياً بتهم تتعلق ب«تبييض وغسل الأموال المتحصلة من أفعال إجرامية»، لتتحول مظاهر البذخ و«كيلو الذهب» إلى القيد الحديدي الذي أنهى أسطورة أفخم حفل زفاف.