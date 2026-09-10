هناك أشخاص حين يرحلون، لا يغادرون حياتنا، بل يسكنون ذاكرتنا بصورة أعمق. وجدتي منيرة، رحمها الله، واحدة من أولئك الذين لا يمكن أن يكون رحيلهم عابراً؛ لأنها لم تكن في حياتي مجرد جدة، بل كانت أمي الأولى، وكان بيتها بيتي الأول، وفي كنفها بدأت أولى حكايات العمر.

تربيت عندها وفي بيت جدي منذ طفولتي، وكبرت بين أخوالي، وكنت قريباً منهم في السن حتى كأنني واحد منهم. لم أشعر يوماً أنني حفيد جاء ليزور بيت جده وجدته، بل كنت ابناً من أبناء ذلك البيت، لي فيه مكاني وذكرياتي وتفاصيل طفولة ما زالت حاضرة في داخلي حتى اليوم.

كانت جدتي منيرة الجدة المعلمة، لكنها لم تكن تعلّمنا بالكلام والمواعظ بقدر ما كانت تعلمنا بسيرتها وأفعالها. رأينا فيها الخير فتعلمناه، ورأينا الكرم فعرفنا معناه، ورأينا التدين الصادق والبسيط في تفاصيل حياتها، فبقيت تلك الصورة راسخة في نفوسنا.

كان الكرم فيها سجية، والخير عنواناً، والتدين صفة ملازمة لها. وكان بيتها مفتوحاً، وقلبها أوسع من البيت؛ تجمع أبناءها وأحفادها، وتسأل عن الغائب، وتفرح بالقادم، ولا يعرف من يدخل عليها إلا الترحيب والمحبة.

واليوم، وأنا أودع جدتي منيرة، أدرك أنني لا أودع جدة فقط، بل أودع وجهاً من وجوه طفولتي، وركناً من أركان الذاكرة، وأماً احتضنت سنواتي الأولى.

رحلت الجدة، لكن بيتها سيظل في الذاكرة. ستظل تفاصيله وأيامه وأصوات من عاشوا فيه حاضرة، وستبقى هي في وسط كل تلك الذكريات؛ امرأة صنعت بحنانها وكرمها وإيمانها بيتاً لا تنساه الأيام.

وما أقسى أن يتحول الإنسان الذي اعتدت وجوده طوال العمر إلى دعاء وذكرى، لكن عزاءنا أن أصحاب السيرة الطيبة لا يرحلون تماماً؛ يبقى أثرهم في أبنائهم وأحفادهم، ويبقى ما زرعوه من قيم شاهداً لهم بعد الرحيل.

رحم الله جدتي منيرة، أمي الأولى ومعلمتي الأولى. رحم الله قلباً كان عنواناً للخير والكرم والإيمان، ورحم الله أياماً جميلة عشتها في بيتها وبين يديها.

اللهم اغفر لها وارحمها، وأكرم نزلها، ووسع مدخلها، وأنر قبرها، واجعل كل خير غرسته فينا صدقة جارية وأجراً لا ينقطع، واجمعنا بها في جنات النعيم.