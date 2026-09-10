There are people who, when they leave, do not depart from our lives; instead, they dwell in our memories more profoundly. My grandmother Munira, may God have mercy on her, is one of those whose departure cannot be fleeting; for she was not just a grandmother in my life, but my first mother, and her home was my first home, where I began the first stories of my life.

I grew up with her and in my grandfather's house since my childhood, and I was raised among my uncles, being close in age to them as if I were one of them. I never felt like a grandchild who came to visit his grandfather and grandmother's house; rather, I felt like a son of that house, with my own place, memories, and details of a childhood that still resides within me to this day.

My grandmother Munira was the grandmother teacher, but she did not teach us through words and sermons as much as she taught us through her character and actions. We saw goodness in her, so we learned it; we saw generosity, so we understood its meaning; and we witnessed sincere and simple faith in the details of her life, which left a lasting image in our hearts.

Generosity was her nature, goodness was her hallmark, and faith was an inherent trait. Her house was always open, and her heart was wider than the house; she gathered her children and grandchildren, inquired about the absent, rejoiced at the arrivals, and anyone who entered her home was met with warmth and love.

Today, as I bid farewell to my grandmother Munira, I realize that I am not just saying goodbye to a grandmother, but to a face from my childhood, a cornerstone of my memory, and a mother who embraced my early years.

The grandmother has departed, but her house will remain in memory. Its details, days, and the voices of those who lived in it will always be present, and she will remain at the center of all those memories; a woman who created, with her tenderness, generosity, and faith, a home that time will not forget.

How harsh it is for a person whom you have grown accustomed to having around throughout your life to become a prayer and a memory, but our consolation is that those with good character do not completely depart; their impact remains in their children and grandchildren, and what they have sown in values stands as a testament for them after their departure.

May God have mercy on my grandmother Munira, my first mother and my first teacher. May God have mercy on a heart that was a symbol of goodness, generosity, and faith, and may God have mercy on the beautiful days I lived in her home and in her care.

O Allah, forgive her and have mercy on her, honor her resting place, widen her entrance, illuminate her grave, and make every good she has planted in us a continuous charity and an unending reward, and unite us with her in the gardens of bliss.