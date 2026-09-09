فيما أطلقت المنطقة العسكرية الثالثة عملية عسكرية واسعة في الجبهات الجنوبية لمحافظة مأرب، ألقت القوات المشتركة في غربي تعز (الأربعاء)، القبض على أركان قوات الاحتياط ورئيس الشعبة الطبية والتدخل السريع الحوثي مرتضى النعمي المكنى «عبدالصمد» في البرح غربي تعز.


وأكد الإعلام العسكري للمقاومة الوطنية أن النعمي في قبضة قوات العمالقة مع عدد من الأسرى، مبيناً أن ألوية الجيش في محور البرح تواصل معركة ضد الإرهاب الحوثي.


وفي محافظة مأرب، أعلنت المنطقة العسكرية الثالثة، اليوم، إطلاق عملية عسكرية واسعة في الجبهات الجنوبية للمحافظة، حيث سيطرت قوات الجيش والمقاومة الشعبية خلالها على عدد من مواقع مليشيا الحوثي، وأوقعت خسائر في صفوفها.


وقال مصدر عسكري إن العملية انطلقت في الساعات الأولى واستهدفت مواقع وتجمعات للمليشيا، عقب رصد استخباراتي لتحركاتها ومحاولاتها المتكررة للتسلل والاعتداء على مواقع الجيش في القطاع الجنوبي، مبينة أن قوات الجيش فرضت طوقاً نارياً على خطوط إمداد الحوثي.


وأشار المصدر إلى أن العملية أدت إلى سقوط عناصر من المليشيا بين قتيل وجريح وأسير، إلى جانب تدمير آليات وعربات قتالية، دون تحديد أعداد أو تسمية المواقع التي جرت السيطرة عليها.


من جهة أخرى، اندلعت مواجهات عنيفة، اليوم، بين القوات المشتركة ومليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية على عدة محاور في شمال وشمال غربي محافظة الضالع.


وذكرت مصادر عسكرية أن الاشتباكات مع مجموعات حوثية حاولت التسلل نحو مواقعها في جبهات بتار والمشاريح والثوخب بمديرية قعطبة، إضافة إلى مواقع على أطراف مديرية الحُشا، استخدم فيها الطرفان مختلف أنواع الأسلحة المتوسطة والثقيلة، وفقاً لوكالة «خبر» للأنباء.