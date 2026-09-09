While the third military region launched a wide military operation on the southern fronts of Marib Governorate, the joint forces in western Taiz arrested the chief of the reserve forces and the head of the medical department and rapid intervention of the Houthi group, Mortada Al-Nami, known as "Abdul-Samad," in Al-Barh, west of Taiz on Wednesday.



The military media of the National Resistance confirmed that Al-Nami is in the custody of the Giants Forces along with a number of prisoners, indicating that the army brigades in the Al-Barh axis continue the battle against Houthi terrorism.



In Marib Governorate, the third military region announced today the launch of a wide military operation on the southern fronts of the governorate, during which the army and popular resistance forces seized several positions of the Houthi militia and inflicted losses on their ranks.



A military source stated that the operation began in the early hours and targeted militia positions and gatherings, following intelligence monitoring of their movements and repeated attempts to infiltrate and attack army positions in the southern sector, indicating that the army forces imposed a fire cordon on Houthi supply lines.



The source pointed out that the operation resulted in casualties among militia members, including dead, wounded, and captured, in addition to the destruction of vehicles and combat equipment, without specifying numbers or naming the sites that were seized.



On another note, violent clashes erupted today between the joint forces and the Houthi terrorist militia on several fronts in the north and northwest of Al-Dhale Governorate.



Military sources reported that the clashes involved Houthi groups attempting to infiltrate their positions in the fronts of Batar, Al-Masharikh, and Al-Thukhb in the Qatabah district, in addition to positions on the outskirts of Al-Husha district, with both sides using various types of medium and heavy weapons, according to the "Khabar" news agency.