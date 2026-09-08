حذّرت الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء من استخدام دواء «دومبيريدون» للأطفال دون سن 12 عاماً أو الذين يقل وزنهم عن 35 كيلوغراماً.


وأوضحت الهيئة أن الدواء يُستخدم لتخفيف أعراض الغثيان والقيء لدى البالغين، وأشارت إلى أن فعاليته تكون عند استخدامه بالشكل الصحيح.


وأكدت أهمية اتباع تعليمات الطبيب أو الصيدلي وقراءة النشرة الدوائية المرفقة مع العلاج قبل استخدامه، مع ضرورة إبلاغ الطبيب أو الصيدلي عن أي مشكلات في القلب عند استعمال الدواء.


ونبهت هيئة الغذاء والدواء إلى أن دواء «دومبيريدون» يتوفر تحت أسماء تجارية أخرى، منها: Motilium، Dompy، Prokinin، Amistop، Mododom.