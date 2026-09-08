The General Authority for Food and Drug Administration has warned against the use of the medication "Domperidone" for children under the age of 12 or those weighing less than 35 kilograms.



The authority explained that the medication is used to relieve symptoms of nausea and vomiting in adults, and noted that its effectiveness is observed when used correctly.



It emphasized the importance of following the doctor's or pharmacist's instructions and reading the accompanying medication leaflet before use, along with the necessity of informing the doctor or pharmacist about any heart problems when using the medication.



The Food and Drug Authority also cautioned that the medication "Domperidone" is available under other brand names, including: Motilium, Dompy, Prokinin, Amistop, Mododom.