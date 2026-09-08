بتوجيه من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ونيابةً عن وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، سلّم نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد عبدالكريم الخريجي، الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية نبيل فهمي، قطعة من كسوة الكعبة المشرَّفة (الحزام) هديةً من خادم الحرمين الشريفين لجامعة الدول العربية.


وتؤكد الهدية حرص المملكة على تعزيز العلاقات الأخوية مع الدول الأعضاء الشقيقة في الجامعة العربية، وتقديراً للمكانة الدينية التي تمثلها الكعبة المشرفة للمسلمين في العالم، ودعماً لدور الجامعة العربية في تعزيز العمل العربي المشترك.