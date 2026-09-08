Under the guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, presented a piece of the Kiswah of the Holy Kaaba (the belt) as a gift from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Arab League Secretary-General, Nabil Fahmy.



This gift emphasizes the Kingdom's commitment to strengthening fraternal relations with the brotherly member states of the Arab League, in recognition of the religious significance that the Holy Kaaba holds for Muslims around the world, and in support of the Arab League's role in enhancing joint Arab action.