بتوجيه من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ونيابةً عن وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، سلّم نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد عبدالكريم الخريجي، الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية نبيل فهمي، قطعة من كسوة الكعبة المشرَّفة (الحزام) هديةً من خادم الحرمين الشريفين لجامعة الدول العربية.
وتؤكد الهدية حرص المملكة على تعزيز العلاقات الأخوية مع الدول الأعضاء الشقيقة في الجامعة العربية، وتقديراً للمكانة الدينية التي تمثلها الكعبة المشرفة للمسلمين في العالم، ودعماً لدور الجامعة العربية في تعزيز العمل العربي المشترك.
Under the guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, presented a piece of the Kiswah of the Holy Kaaba (the belt) as a gift from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Arab League Secretary-General, Nabil Fahmy.
This gift emphasizes the Kingdom's commitment to strengthening fraternal relations with the brotherly member states of the Arab League, in recognition of the religious significance that the Holy Kaaba holds for Muslims around the world, and in support of the Arab League's role in enhancing joint Arab action.