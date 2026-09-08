حددت أمانة منطقة عسير (الأحد) القادم 1448/4/2، الموافق 13 سبتمبر 2026، موعداً لإجراء القرعة العلنية لتوزيع المنح المقررة للمستفيدين بمدينة أبها من أسر الشهداء والمصابين والمشاركين في حرب الأردن وسوريا وأعمال تطهير الحرم المكي الشريف.

وأوضحت الأمانة أن إجراء القرعة سيُقام في تمام الساعة العاشرة صباحاً على مسرح الأمانة بمدينة أبها وذلك ضمن استكمال الإجراءات المتعلقة بتوزيع المنح المقررة للمستفيدين.

وأكدت الأمانة أهمية حضور جميع المستفيدين في الموعد والمكان المحددين، مبينةً أن عملية القرعة ستُجرى إلكترونياً وفي حال عدم حضور المستفيدين فسيتم إجراء القرعة عنه إلكترونياً، وفق الآلية المعتمدة.