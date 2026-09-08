The Asir Region Municipality has set the date for the public lottery to distribute the grants designated for beneficiaries in the city of Abha from the families of martyrs, the injured, and participants in the wars in Jordan and Syria, as well as the operations to purify the Holy Mosque, for next Sunday, 1448/4/2, corresponding to September 13, 2026.

The municipality clarified that the lottery will take place at 10:00 AM at the municipality theater in the city of Abha as part of the completion of the procedures related to the distribution of the designated grants for the beneficiaries.

The municipality emphasized the importance of all beneficiaries attending at the specified time and place, stating that the lottery will be conducted electronically, and in the event that beneficiaries do not attend, the lottery will be conducted electronically on their behalf, according to the approved mechanism.