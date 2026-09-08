ندّد وزير الخارجية الأوكراني أندري سيبيغا، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بالهجوم المروع الذي شنّته روسيا على كييف ليلاً، بعيد انتهاء زيارة المبعوثين الأمريكيين التي كان هدفها إحياء الجهود الدبلوماسية لإنهاء النزاع.


وقال سيبيغا في منشور على «إكس»: «فور مغادرة مبعوثي السلام للرئيس الأمريكي، شنّ الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين هجوماً جديداً واسع النطاق ومروّعاً على كييف»، موضحاً أن الهجوم ألحق أضراراً بأحياء سكنية وأودى بحياة شخصين على الأقل. ولفت إلى أن صواريخه الباليستية أبلغ من خطاباته حول الدبلوماسية.


واستأنفت روسيا ليل (الاثنين/الثلاثاء) ضرباتها الجوية على كييف، ما أسفر عن سقوط قتيلين وسبعة جرحى على الأقل، بعد تعليق الغارات على العاصمة الأوكرانية بمناسبة زيارة المبعوثين الأمريكيين، كما سمع دوي انفجارات قوية في كييف اليوم وسط تصاعد أعمدة الدخان ونيران حريق. وذكرت إحصاءات عسكرية أن شخصين قُتلا على الأقل، وأصيب سبعة بجروح، كما أُصيبت مبانٍ في عدة مناطق من العاصمة ومحيطها.


من جانبه، قال الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي في تصريحات لموقع «أكسيوس» إن روسيا أبلغت مبعوثَي دونالد ترمب باستعدادها لبدء مفاوضات بشأن الحرب في أوكرانيا، مشيراً إلى احتمال حدوث خفض للتصعيد خلال فصل الشتاء. ولفت زيلينسكي إلى أن هناك أفكاراً تتعلق بالطاقة والحبوب والكهرباء، وكذلك بالنفط والغاز، مبيناً أن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين في حاجة إلى ترمب ولا يريد إغضابه، لا سيما قبل انتخابات منتصف الولاية المقررة مطلع نوفمبر.