ندّد وزير الخارجية الأوكراني أندري سيبيغا، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بالهجوم المروع الذي شنّته روسيا على كييف ليلاً، بعيد انتهاء زيارة المبعوثين الأمريكيين التي كان هدفها إحياء الجهود الدبلوماسية لإنهاء النزاع.
وقال سيبيغا في منشور على «إكس»: «فور مغادرة مبعوثي السلام للرئيس الأمريكي، شنّ الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين هجوماً جديداً واسع النطاق ومروّعاً على كييف»، موضحاً أن الهجوم ألحق أضراراً بأحياء سكنية وأودى بحياة شخصين على الأقل. ولفت إلى أن صواريخه الباليستية أبلغ من خطاباته حول الدبلوماسية.
واستأنفت روسيا ليل (الاثنين/الثلاثاء) ضرباتها الجوية على كييف، ما أسفر عن سقوط قتيلين وسبعة جرحى على الأقل، بعد تعليق الغارات على العاصمة الأوكرانية بمناسبة زيارة المبعوثين الأمريكيين، كما سمع دوي انفجارات قوية في كييف اليوم وسط تصاعد أعمدة الدخان ونيران حريق. وذكرت إحصاءات عسكرية أن شخصين قُتلا على الأقل، وأصيب سبعة بجروح، كما أُصيبت مبانٍ في عدة مناطق من العاصمة ومحيطها.
من جانبه، قال الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي في تصريحات لموقع «أكسيوس» إن روسيا أبلغت مبعوثَي دونالد ترمب باستعدادها لبدء مفاوضات بشأن الحرب في أوكرانيا، مشيراً إلى احتمال حدوث خفض للتصعيد خلال فصل الشتاء. ولفت زيلينسكي إلى أن هناك أفكاراً تتعلق بالطاقة والحبوب والكهرباء، وكذلك بالنفط والغاز، مبيناً أن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين في حاجة إلى ترمب ولا يريد إغضابه، لا سيما قبل انتخابات منتصف الولاية المقررة مطلع نوفمبر.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha condemned today (Tuesday) the horrific attack launched by Russia on Kyiv at night, shortly after the conclusion of the American envoys' visit aimed at reviving diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.
Sybiha stated in a post on "X": "Immediately after the departure of the American president's peace envoys, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a new, large-scale, and horrific attack on Kyiv," explaining that the attack caused damage to residential neighborhoods and resulted in the deaths of at least two people. He noted that his ballistic missiles speak louder than his rhetoric about diplomacy.
Russia resumed its airstrikes on Kyiv late (Monday/Tuesday), resulting in at least two deaths and seven injuries, after suspending raids on the Ukrainian capital during the visit of the American envoys. Loud explosions were heard in Kyiv today amid rising columns of smoke and fire. Military statistics reported that at least two people were killed and seven were injured, while buildings in several areas of the capital and its surroundings were damaged.
For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in remarks to Axios that Russia informed Donald Trump's envoys of its readiness to begin negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine, pointing to the possibility of a de-escalation during the winter. Zelensky noted that there are ideas related to energy, grain, electricity, as well as oil and gas, indicating that Russian President Vladimir Putin needs Trump and does not want to anger him, especially before the midterm elections scheduled for early November.