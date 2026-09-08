The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the attacks launched by the Houthi militia on civilian and economic targets in the cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Najran, which resulted in injuries to dozens of civilians, including women and children, in addition to the ongoing targeting of commercial ships in the Red Sea and threatening the safety of maritime navigation.



Flagrant Violation of Sovereignty



The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized in a statement published by the Emirates News Agency that these attacks represent a flagrant violation of the Kingdom's sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability.



The UAE affirmed its full solidarity with the Kingdom and its support for all that would preserve its security and stability.