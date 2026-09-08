أدانت دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة بأشد العبارات الهجمات التي شنّتها مليشيا الحوثي على أعيان مدنية واقتصادية في مدن أبها، وخميس مشيط، وجازان، ونجران، وتسبّبت في إصابة عشرات المدنيين من بينهم نساء وأطفال، إلى جانب استمرار استهداف السفن التجارية في البحر الأحمر وتهديد سلامة الملاحة البحرية.

انتهاك صارخ للسيادة

وشددت وزارة الخارجية الإماراتية -في بيان نشرته وكالة أنباء الإمارات- على أن هذه الهجمات تُمثل انتهاكًا صارخًا لسيادة المملكة وتهديدًا لأمنها واستقرارها.

وأكدت تضامن دولة الإمارات الكامل مع المملكة ودعمها في كل ما من شأنه حفظ أمنها واستقرارها.