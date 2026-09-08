أدانت دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة بأشد العبارات الهجمات التي شنّتها مليشيا الحوثي على أعيان مدنية واقتصادية في مدن أبها، وخميس مشيط، وجازان، ونجران، وتسبّبت في إصابة عشرات المدنيين من بينهم نساء وأطفال، إلى جانب استمرار استهداف السفن التجارية في البحر الأحمر وتهديد سلامة الملاحة البحرية.
انتهاك صارخ للسيادة
وشددت وزارة الخارجية الإماراتية -في بيان نشرته وكالة أنباء الإمارات- على أن هذه الهجمات تُمثل انتهاكًا صارخًا لسيادة المملكة وتهديدًا لأمنها واستقرارها.
وأكدت تضامن دولة الإمارات الكامل مع المملكة ودعمها في كل ما من شأنه حفظ أمنها واستقرارها.
The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the attacks launched by the Houthi militia on civilian and economic targets in the cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Najran, which resulted in injuries to dozens of civilians, including women and children, in addition to the ongoing targeting of commercial ships in the Red Sea and threatening the safety of maritime navigation.
Flagrant Violation of Sovereignty
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized in a statement published by the Emirates News Agency that these attacks represent a flagrant violation of the Kingdom's sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability.
The UAE affirmed its full solidarity with the Kingdom and its support for all that would preserve its security and stability.