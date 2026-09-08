The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov downplayed the significance of reaching a settlement regarding the war with Ukraine and accused Kyiv of showing no flexibility, but he stated that his country has high hopes for the resumption of trilateral negotiations between Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington.



Peskov said in a briefing to Indian media on the eve of the BRICS summit in New Delhi: “We hope things will go well; we hope to find a way to resolve the conflict peacefully sooner or later, and I do not think Kyiv is showing much flexibility or really wants to end this war. The war could have ended a long time ago, but they (in Kyiv) are being heavily incited by some European countries.”



He clarified that Russia did not want the war and is currently seeking to end it, indicating that Moscow is forced to achieve its goals in Ukraine through the special military operation, although it would have preferred to achieve them through peaceful means.



He emphasized by saying: “We are confident that victory is very close. We have great confidence in our military capabilities and the performance of our forces, and our combat operations are proceeding with great success.”



Peskov expressed his welcome for ending the war, saying: “We welcome any attempts to contribute in any way to the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, and we welcome the Indian side's readiness to contribute to that, as well as the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump,” explaining that Moscow hopes to make progress and resume trilateral negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States, and we rely on that.



The Kremlin spokesman accused some European countries of inciting Kyiv and stated that they cannot in any way abandon the idea of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, and we will not allow that to happen.



Regarding Indian citizens participating in the special military operation, Peskov clarified that work is underway to prepare a list of their names, and they will be returned to India after their identities are confirmed, and we are in very close contact with the Indian side regarding this matter.