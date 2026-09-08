قلل المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف من أهمية التوصل إلى تسوية بشأن الحرب مع أوكرانيا واتهم كييف بعدم إبداء أي مرونة، لكنه قال إن بلاده تعلق آمالاً كبيرة على استئناف المفاوضات الثلاثية بين موسكو وكييف وواشنطن.
وقال بيسكوف في إحاطة لوسائل الإعلام الهندية، عشية قمة «بريكس» في نيودلهي: «نأمل أن تسير الأمور على ما يرام، نأمل أن نجد عاجلاً أم آجلاً سبيلاً لحل النزاع بشكل سلمي، ولا أظن أن كييف تُبدي مرونة كبيرة، أو ترغب حقاً في إنهاء هذه الحرب، كان من الممكن أن تنتهي الحرب منذ زمن، لكنهم (في كييف) يتعرضون للتحريض بشكل مكثف من بعض الدول الأوروبية».
وأوضح أن روسيا لم تكن تريد الحرب، وتسعى حالياً إلى إنهائها، مبيناً أن موسكو تضطر إلى تحقيق أهدافها في أوكرانيا من خلال العملية العسكرية الخاصة، رغم أنها كانت تفضل تحقيقها بالوسائل السلمية.
وشدد بالقول: «نحن واثقون من أن النصر بات قريباً جداً. ونثق بشكل كبير بقدراتنا العسكرية وبأداء قواتنا، وعملياتنا القتالية تسير بنجاح كبير».
وعبر بيسكوف عن ترحيبه بإنهاء الحرب قائلاً: «نرحب بأي محاولات للإسهام بأي شكل من الأشكال في تسوية النزاع الأوكراني، ونرحب باستعداد الجانب الهندي للمساهمة في ذلك، كما نرحب بجهود الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب»، موضحاً أن موسكو تأمل في إحراز تقدم واستئناف المفاوضات الثلاثية بمشاركة روسيا وأوكرانيا والولايات المتحدة ونعول على ذلك.
واتهم المتحدث باسم الكرملين بعض الدول الأوروبية بالتحريض لكييف ولا تستطيع بأي شكل التخلي عن فكرة إلحاق هزيمة إستراتيجية بروسيا، ونحن لن نسمح بذلك، ولا نسمح بحدوثه".
وفيما يتعلق بالمواطنين الهنود المشاركين في العملية العسكرية الخاصة، أوضح بيسكوف أن العمل جار لإعداد قائمة بأسمائهم، على أن تتم إعادتهم إلى الهند بعد تحديد هوياتهم، ونحن على اتصال وثيق جداً بالجانب الهندي بشأن هذه المسألة.
The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov downplayed the significance of reaching a settlement regarding the war with Ukraine and accused Kyiv of showing no flexibility, but he stated that his country has high hopes for the resumption of trilateral negotiations between Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington.
Peskov said in a briefing to Indian media on the eve of the BRICS summit in New Delhi: “We hope things will go well; we hope to find a way to resolve the conflict peacefully sooner or later, and I do not think Kyiv is showing much flexibility or really wants to end this war. The war could have ended a long time ago, but they (in Kyiv) are being heavily incited by some European countries.”
He clarified that Russia did not want the war and is currently seeking to end it, indicating that Moscow is forced to achieve its goals in Ukraine through the special military operation, although it would have preferred to achieve them through peaceful means.
He emphasized by saying: “We are confident that victory is very close. We have great confidence in our military capabilities and the performance of our forces, and our combat operations are proceeding with great success.”
Peskov expressed his welcome for ending the war, saying: “We welcome any attempts to contribute in any way to the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, and we welcome the Indian side's readiness to contribute to that, as well as the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump,” explaining that Moscow hopes to make progress and resume trilateral negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States, and we rely on that.
The Kremlin spokesman accused some European countries of inciting Kyiv and stated that they cannot in any way abandon the idea of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, and we will not allow that to happen.
Regarding Indian citizens participating in the special military operation, Peskov clarified that work is underway to prepare a list of their names, and they will be returned to India after their identities are confirmed, and we are in very close contact with the Indian side regarding this matter.