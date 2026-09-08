قلل المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف من أهمية التوصل إلى تسوية بشأن الحرب مع أوكرانيا واتهم كييف بعدم إبداء أي مرونة، لكنه قال إن بلاده تعلق آمالاً كبيرة على استئناف المفاوضات الثلاثية بين موسكو وكييف وواشنطن.


وقال بيسكوف في إحاطة لوسائل الإعلام الهندية، عشية قمة «بريكس» في نيودلهي: «نأمل أن تسير الأمور على ما يرام، نأمل أن نجد عاجلاً أم آجلاً سبيلاً لحل النزاع بشكل سلمي، ولا أظن أن كييف تُبدي مرونة كبيرة، أو ترغب حقاً في إنهاء هذه الحرب، كان من الممكن أن تنتهي الحرب منذ زمن، لكنهم (في كييف) يتعرضون للتحريض بشكل مكثف من بعض الدول الأوروبية».


وأوضح أن روسيا لم تكن تريد الحرب، وتسعى حالياً إلى إنهائها، مبيناً أن موسكو تضطر إلى تحقيق أهدافها في أوكرانيا من خلال العملية العسكرية الخاصة، رغم أنها كانت تفضل تحقيقها بالوسائل السلمية.


وشدد بالقول: «نحن واثقون من أن النصر بات قريباً جداً. ونثق بشكل كبير بقدراتنا العسكرية وبأداء قواتنا، وعملياتنا القتالية تسير بنجاح كبير».


وعبر بيسكوف عن ترحيبه بإنهاء الحرب قائلاً: «نرحب بأي محاولات للإسهام بأي شكل من الأشكال في تسوية النزاع الأوكراني، ونرحب باستعداد الجانب الهندي للمساهمة في ذلك، كما نرحب بجهود الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب»، موضحاً أن موسكو تأمل في إحراز تقدم واستئناف المفاوضات الثلاثية بمشاركة روسيا وأوكرانيا والولايات المتحدة ونعول على ذلك.


واتهم المتحدث باسم الكرملين بعض الدول الأوروبية بالتحريض لكييف ولا تستطيع بأي شكل التخلي عن فكرة إلحاق هزيمة إستراتيجية بروسيا، ونحن لن نسمح بذلك، ولا نسمح بحدوثه".


وفيما يتعلق بالمواطنين الهنود المشاركين في العملية العسكرية الخاصة، أوضح بيسكوف أن العمل جار لإعداد قائمة بأسمائهم، على أن تتم إعادتهم إلى الهند بعد تحديد هوياتهم، ونحن على اتصال وثيق جداً بالجانب الهندي بشأن هذه المسألة.