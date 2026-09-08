لوّح وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بتحقيق روسيا أهدافها في ساحة المعركة إذا لم يسمح الغرب بتقديم تنازلات بشأن التسوية في أوكرانيا، متهماً الدول الغربية بالوقوف أمام المبادرات التي تقدمها الدول.
وقال لافروف في مقابلة مع القناة الإلكترونية «ساما مينشوفا»: «إذا كانت الدبلوماسية الغربية تقتصر على إيقاف الدول التي تقدم مبادرات معقولة ومتوازنة ومتسقة، فليكن ذلك، إذاً، لن نحقق أهدافنا عندها على طاولة المفاوضات، وهو ما سيكون مفضلاً بالنسبة لنا (وهذا ما أثبتته قمة «أنكوريج»)، لكننا سنحقق أهدافنا في ساحة المعركة، كما أكد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين مراراً»، موضحاً أن الغرب أراد إضعاف روسيا وتفكيكها للسيطرة على ثرواتها، لكنه أخطأ في حساباته.
وأضاف: «أيّاً كان من يستشهد بأن الرئيس الأمريكي آنذاك جورج بوش الأب حاول ثني أوكرانيا عن الانسحاب من الاتحاد السوفييتي، فإن الغرب كان مهتماً بذلك من الناحية الإستراتيجية، لقد كان مهتماً دائماً بإضعاف بلادنا، سواء الإمبراطورية الروسية أو الاتحاد السوفييتي، وهو مهتم حالياً أيضاً بإضعاف روسيا، بل وحتى تفكيكها، للسيطرة على ثرواتنا، ونرى الآن أن الغرب أخطأ في حساباته».
ولفت إلى أن الاتحاد الأوروبي يعد مراقبين خاصين لمتابعة الانتخابات الروسية لمجلس الدوما سراً، قائلاً: «نتلقى حالياً معلومات تفيد بأن الاتحاد الأوروبي بدأ يجهز بعض المراقبين الخاصين الذين سيتابعون سرّاً كيف ستجري انتخاباتنا».
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hinted today (Tuesday) at Russia achieving its goals on the battlefield if the West does not allow concessions regarding the settlement in Ukraine, accusing Western countries of obstructing the initiatives put forth by other nations.
Lavrov said in an interview with the electronic channel "Sama Minshova": "If Western diplomacy is limited to stopping countries that present reasonable, balanced, and consistent initiatives, then so be it. We will not achieve our goals at the negotiating table, which would be preferable for us (as demonstrated by the 'Anchorage' summit), but we will achieve our goals on the battlefield, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly confirmed," explaining that the West wanted to weaken and dismantle Russia to control its resources, but it miscalculated.
He added: "Whoever cites that then-President George H.W. Bush tried to dissuade Ukraine from withdrawing from the Soviet Union, the West was strategically interested in that. It has always been interested in weakening our country, whether the Russian Empire or the Soviet Union, and it is currently also interested in weakening Russia, even dismantling it, to control our resources. We now see that the West has miscalculated."
He pointed out that the European Union is preparing special observers to monitor the Russian State Duma elections secretly, saying: "We are currently receiving information that the European Union has begun to prepare some special observers who will secretly monitor how our elections will be conducted."