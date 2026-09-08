Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hinted today (Tuesday) at Russia achieving its goals on the battlefield if the West does not allow concessions regarding the settlement in Ukraine, accusing Western countries of obstructing the initiatives put forth by other nations.



Lavrov said in an interview with the electronic channel "Sama Minshova": "If Western diplomacy is limited to stopping countries that present reasonable, balanced, and consistent initiatives, then so be it. We will not achieve our goals at the negotiating table, which would be preferable for us (as demonstrated by the 'Anchorage' summit), but we will achieve our goals on the battlefield, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly confirmed," explaining that the West wanted to weaken and dismantle Russia to control its resources, but it miscalculated.



He added: "Whoever cites that then-President George H.W. Bush tried to dissuade Ukraine from withdrawing from the Soviet Union, the West was strategically interested in that. It has always been interested in weakening our country, whether the Russian Empire or the Soviet Union, and it is currently also interested in weakening Russia, even dismantling it, to control our resources. We now see that the West has miscalculated."



He pointed out that the European Union is preparing special observers to monitor the Russian State Duma elections secretly, saying: "We are currently receiving information that the European Union has begun to prepare some special observers who will secretly monitor how our elections will be conducted."