لوّح وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بتحقيق روسيا أهدافها في ساحة المعركة إذا لم يسمح الغرب بتقديم تنازلات بشأن التسوية في أوكرانيا، متهماً الدول الغربية بالوقوف أمام المبادرات التي تقدمها الدول.


وقال لافروف في مقابلة مع القناة الإلكترونية «ساما مينشوفا»: «إذا كانت الدبلوماسية الغربية تقتصر على إيقاف الدول التي تقدم مبادرات معقولة ومتوازنة ومتسقة، فليكن ذلك، إذاً، لن نحقق أهدافنا عندها على طاولة المفاوضات، وهو ما سيكون مفضلاً بالنسبة لنا (وهذا ما أثبتته قمة «أنكوريج»)، لكننا سنحقق أهدافنا في ساحة المعركة، كما أكد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين مراراً»، موضحاً أن الغرب أراد إضعاف روسيا وتفكيكها للسيطرة على ثرواتها، لكنه أخطأ في حساباته.


وأضاف: «أيّاً كان من يستشهد بأن الرئيس الأمريكي آنذاك جورج بوش الأب حاول ثني أوكرانيا عن الانسحاب من الاتحاد السوفييتي، فإن الغرب كان مهتماً بذلك من الناحية الإستراتيجية، لقد كان مهتماً دائماً بإضعاف بلادنا، سواء الإمبراطورية الروسية أو الاتحاد السوفييتي، وهو مهتم حالياً أيضاً بإضعاف روسيا، بل وحتى تفكيكها، للسيطرة على ثرواتنا، ونرى الآن أن الغرب أخطأ في حساباته».


ولفت إلى أن الاتحاد الأوروبي يعد مراقبين خاصين لمتابعة الانتخابات الروسية لمجلس الدوما سراً، قائلاً: «نتلقى حالياً معلومات تفيد بأن الاتحاد الأوروبي بدأ يجهز بعض المراقبين الخاصين الذين سيتابعون سرّاً كيف ستجري انتخاباتنا».