The left-back of Al-Hilal, Theo Hernandez, will return in his team's match against Al-Ittihad on Saturday, October 10, at 9:00 PM, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, in the "Classico" of the eighth round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League. The player is currently undergoing a treatment and rehabilitation program following his injury to the adductor muscle during the Classico match against Al-Ahli in the postponed encounter from the third round of the league, which ended in favor of the leader with a clean three-goal victory.



The French star Theo Hernandez missed the derby match between Al-Shabab and Al-Hilal, which ended with the leader winning two goals to none in the fifth round, and also missed the match between Al-Hilal and Neom, where the leader lost two goals to none in the sixth round of the Roshn League.



The player Theo Hernandez will continue to be absent from Al-Hilal's match against Al-Taawoun next Saturday at 6:50 PM, at Al-Taawoun Club Stadium in Buraidah, in the seventh round of the Roshn League, as well as from the match against Al-Gharafa of Qatar next Tuesday at 9:15 PM at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, in the first round of the AFC Champions League for elite clubs.