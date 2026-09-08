يعود الظهير الأيسر الهلالي ثيو هيرنانديز في مواجهة فريقه أمام الاتحاد (السبت) الـ10 من أكتوبر القادم، الساعة 9:00 مساءً، على ملعب المملكة أرينا بالرياض، في «كلاسيكو» الجولة الثامنة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ يخضع اللاعب حالياً لبرنامج علاجي وتأهيلي عقب إصابته في العضلة الضامة، في مواجهة الكلاسيكو ضد الأهلي في اللقاء المؤجل من الجولة الثالثة بالدوري الذي انتهى لصالح الزعيم بثلاثية نظيفة.


وغاب النجم الفرنسي ثيو هيرنانديز عن مواجهة الديربي التي جمعت الشباب والهلال وانتهت بفوز الزعيم بهدفين مقابل لا شيء، في الجولة الخامسة، وأيضاً عن لقاء الهلال ونيوم الذي خسر فيه الزعيم بهدفين مقابل لا شيء، بالجولة السادسة من دوري روشن.


وسيتواصل غياب اللاعب ثيو هيرنانديز عن مباراة الهلال أمام التعاون (السبت) القادم، الساعة 6:50 مساءً، على ملعب نادي التعاون في بريدة، بالجولة السابعة من دوري روشن، وكذلك عن مواجهة الهلال أمام الغرافة القطري (الثلاثاء) القادم، الساعة 9:15 مساءً على ملعب المملكة أرينا بالرياض، ضمن الجولة الأولى من دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة.