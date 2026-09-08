يعود الظهير الأيسر الهلالي ثيو هيرنانديز في مواجهة فريقه أمام الاتحاد (السبت) الـ10 من أكتوبر القادم، الساعة 9:00 مساءً، على ملعب المملكة أرينا بالرياض، في «كلاسيكو» الجولة الثامنة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ يخضع اللاعب حالياً لبرنامج علاجي وتأهيلي عقب إصابته في العضلة الضامة، في مواجهة الكلاسيكو ضد الأهلي في اللقاء المؤجل من الجولة الثالثة بالدوري الذي انتهى لصالح الزعيم بثلاثية نظيفة.
وغاب النجم الفرنسي ثيو هيرنانديز عن مواجهة الديربي التي جمعت الشباب والهلال وانتهت بفوز الزعيم بهدفين مقابل لا شيء، في الجولة الخامسة، وأيضاً عن لقاء الهلال ونيوم الذي خسر فيه الزعيم بهدفين مقابل لا شيء، بالجولة السادسة من دوري روشن.
وسيتواصل غياب اللاعب ثيو هيرنانديز عن مباراة الهلال أمام التعاون (السبت) القادم، الساعة 6:50 مساءً، على ملعب نادي التعاون في بريدة، بالجولة السابعة من دوري روشن، وكذلك عن مواجهة الهلال أمام الغرافة القطري (الثلاثاء) القادم، الساعة 9:15 مساءً على ملعب المملكة أرينا بالرياض، ضمن الجولة الأولى من دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة.
The left-back of Al-Hilal, Theo Hernandez, will return in his team's match against Al-Ittihad on Saturday, October 10, at 9:00 PM, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, in the "Classico" of the eighth round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League. The player is currently undergoing a treatment and rehabilitation program following his injury to the adductor muscle during the Classico match against Al-Ahli in the postponed encounter from the third round of the league, which ended in favor of the leader with a clean three-goal victory.
The French star Theo Hernandez missed the derby match between Al-Shabab and Al-Hilal, which ended with the leader winning two goals to none in the fifth round, and also missed the match between Al-Hilal and Neom, where the leader lost two goals to none in the sixth round of the Roshn League.
The player Theo Hernandez will continue to be absent from Al-Hilal's match against Al-Taawoun next Saturday at 6:50 PM, at Al-Taawoun Club Stadium in Buraidah, in the seventh round of the Roshn League, as well as from the match against Al-Gharafa of Qatar next Tuesday at 9:15 PM at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, in the first round of the AFC Champions League for elite clubs.