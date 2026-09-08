French President Emmanuel Macron has called on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to support EU-wide legislation to ban social media for children under the age of 15, after his attempts to achieve this in France failed.

Weak Protection Measures for Minors

In a letter addressed to the European Commission, which was reviewed by Bloomberg, the French president stated: “The designs that encourage addiction, the weak protection measures for minors' accounts, and the spread of pornography are all factors that justify taking swift action at the EU level.” He called for harmonizing legislation among the member states, according to what was reported by Bloomberg News today.

Freedom of Expression and Communication

Last month, the French Constitutional Court halted a law that would ban the use of social media for children under 15, considering that the ban harms the freedom of expression and communication among young people. Despite Macron's continued push for reform, after reworking the legislation to align with the constitution, passing the law seems increasingly difficult as the French presidential elections scheduled for April 2027 approach.