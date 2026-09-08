The technical officer of the World Health Organization, Luca Fontana, announced today that the shortage of trained staff, executive partners, and funding is hindering efforts to scale up the fight against the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as the disease continues to spread. This was reported by the website "Al Arabiya.net".



Virus Spread



It was clarified that the virus has spread beyond the outbreak center in Bunya, where it was first detected, to six other regions; prompting authorities to adopt a decentralized strategy by establishing treatment centers closer to the recently affected communities.



Luca Fontana stated, "Approximately 1,400 treatment beds have already been provided in 59 centers, which he described as one of the fastest expansions in the establishment of centers that he has witnessed during his work with the organization, including during the Ebola outbreak that swept West Africa from 2014 to 2016."



Exceptional Effort



Fontana noted, "Despite this exceptional effort, our estimates indicate the need for an additional 1,600 beds, and the number of international organizations capable of managing Ebola treatment centers is limited, partly due to the repercussions of declining international funding."



Death Toll



According to the World Health Organization, the death toll from the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus in Congo has exceeded 3,175 cases, in addition to more than 6,000 infections, as the worst epidemic the Congo has ever seen continues to spread in the northeastern part of the country.



The organization's estimates also indicate that each treatment bed requires three staff members, meaning that the planned capacity of 3,000 beds necessitates the presence of about 9,000 staff.



This requires the hiring and training of approximately 5,000 additional health workers.