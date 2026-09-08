أعلن المسؤول الفني بمنظمة الصحة العالمية لوكا فونتانا، اليوم، أن النقص في الموظفين المدربين والشركاء التنفيذيين والتمويل يعرقل جهود توسيع نطاق مكافحة فايروس إيبولا في جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية، في الوقت الذي يزداد فيه المرض انتشاراً. وذلك بحسب ما نشره موقع «العربية. نت».


انتشار الفايروس


وأوضحت أن الفايروس انتشر خارج بؤرة بونيا، حيث رُصد لأول مرة، في ستة أقاليم أخرى؛ ما دفع السلطات إلى تبني إستراتيجية لامركزية من خلال إنشاء مراكز علاج أقرب إلى المجتمعات المتضررة حديثاً.


وقال لوكا فونتانا: «تم بالفعل توفير نحو 1,400 من الأسرة العلاجية في 59 مركزاً، وهو ما وصفه بأنه أحد أسرع عمليات التوسع في إنشاء المراكز التي شهدها خلال عمله بالمنظمة، بما في ذلك خلال تفشي فايروس إيبولا الذي اجتاح غرب أفريقيا في الفترة من 2014 إلى 2016».


جهد استثنائي


ونوه فونتانا بقوله: «رغم هذا الجهد الاستثنائي، تشير تقديراتنا إلى الحاجة إلى 1600 سرير إضافي، وعدد المنظمات الدولية القادرة على إدارة مراكز علاج فايروس إيبولا محدود، ويعود ذلك جزئياً إلى تداعيات تراجع التمويل دولياً».


حصيلة وفيات


ووفقاً لمنظمة الصحة العالمية، تجاوزت حصيلة وفيات السلالة بونديبوغيو من فايروس إيبولا في الكونغو 3,175 حالة، فضلاً عن أكثر من 6,000 إصابة، في الوقت الذي يواصل فيه أسوأ وباء تشهده الكونغو الانتشار في شمال شرق البلاد.


وتشير تقديرات المنظمة أيضاً إلى أن كل سرير علاجي يتطلب وجود ثلاثة موظفين، ما يعني أن السعة المخطط لها البالغة 3,000 سرير تتطلب وجود نحو 9,000 موظف.


ويتطلب ذلك توظيف وتدريب ما يقارب 5,000 عامل إضافي بقطاع الصحة.