لوّح السيناتور الأمريكي عن ولاية فلوريدا راندي فاين بفرض عقوبات مالية على شركات بريطانية في حال التزامها بسياسة مرتقبة من حكومة لندن تقضي بتقييد استيراد منتجات المستوطنات الإسرائيلية في الضفة الغربية، معتبرًا أن هذه الشركات قد تخسر فرصًا تجارية واسعة داخل الولاية.

وقال فاين في منشور عبر منصة (إكس): إن قانونًا أقرّه خلال عضويته السابقة في المجلس التشريعي لفلوريدا يمنع الجهات الحكومية من التعاقد مع الشركات التي تشارك في مقاطعة إسرائيل، محذرًا من أن الامتثال للسياسة البريطانية الجديدة قد يكلّف الشركات البريطانية «مليارات الدولارات».

ووصف فاين الخطوة البريطانية بأنها «سياسة عبثية»، معتبرًا أنها تستهدف ما وصفه بـ«أجزاء من إسرائيل»، في حين تقول لندن إن القيود تهدف إلى الضغط لوقف التوسع الاستيطاني ودعم حل الدولتين، وهو ما أثار ردود فعل غاضبة في إسرائيل وانتقادات داخل الولايات المتحدة.

وأثار منشور فاين موجة واسعة من التفاعل على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ انتقد معلقون وصفه المستوطنات بأنها جزء من إسرائيل، مؤكدين أن الإجراءات البريطانية تستهدف الأنشطة الاقتصادية داخل المستوطنات المقامة في الضفة الغربية، لا إسرائيل نفسها.

ويستند فاين في تهديداته إلى قانون أقرته فلوريدا عام 2018 يفرض قيودًا على تعاقد حكومات الولاية مع الشركات التي تشارك في مقاطعة إسرائيل، وهو القانون الذي طُبق سابقًا على شركة (إير بي إن بي) عام 2019 قبل أن تتراجع الشركة عن سياستها وتُرفع من قائمة التدقيق.