U.S. Senator from Florida, Randy Fine, has threatened to impose financial sanctions on British companies if they comply with an anticipated policy from the London government that restricts the import of products from Israeli settlements in the West Bank, arguing that these companies could lose significant business opportunities within the state.

Fine stated in a post on the platform (X): that a law he passed during his previous term in the Florida legislature prohibits government entities from contracting with companies that participate in boycotting Israel, warning that compliance with the new British policy could cost British companies "billions of dollars."

He described the British move as "absurd policy," considering it targets what he referred to as "parts of Israel," while London claims that the restrictions aim to pressure for a halt to settlement expansion and support a two-state solution, which has sparked angry reactions in Israel and criticism within the United States.

Fine's post generated a wide wave of interaction on social media, as commentators criticized his description of the settlements as part of Israel, emphasizing that the British measures target economic activities within the settlements established in the West Bank, not Israel itself.

Fine's threats are based on a law enacted by Florida in 2018 that imposes restrictions on state governments contracting with companies that participate in boycotting Israel, a law that was previously applied to Airbnb in 2019 before the company reversed its policy and was removed from the watch list.